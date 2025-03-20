The Most Exciting New L.A. Restaurants to Try This Spring
From a fine dining pop-up that has found its permanent home to a modern Caribbean eatery in the heart of Fairfax Avenue, these are the most exciting restaurants debuting in L.A. this spring.Read More
As we bid adieu to winter, Los Angeles prepares to welcome spring with longer days, sunnier skies and a plethora of new restaurants. While there have certainly been some devastating hospitality industry losses due to both rising costs and the tragic Palisades and Eaton fires that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, these ambitious openings demonstrate the resilience of the Los Angeles community. Established names like Matū and Superba are getting ready to expand with new locations, while the team behind locally-loved Mírate is set to open not one, but two exciting bar and restaurant concepts before the end of spring.
Cassia, a Santa Monica staple that specialized in a medley of Southeast Asian cuisine with a contemporary spin, was undoubtedly one of the most shocking closures of the year. However, Cassia’s former chef, Bryant Ng, and his wife, Kim Luu-Ng, are already looking forward to their next venture: fast-casual Chinese concept Jade Rabbit. From a fine dining pop-up that has found its permanent home to a modern Caribbean eatery in the heart of Fairfax Avenue, these are the most exciting new L.A. restaurants to try this spring.
L.A.'s Best New Spring Restaurant Openings
Matū Kai
- 11777 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite 134, Los Angeles, CA 90049
- Expected Opening: April
Beloved Beverly Hills steakhouse Matū is expanding its reach in L.A. with the opening of Matū Kai in Brentwood. Occupying a former bank space on San Vicente, Matū Kai was designed by architect Robert Tsurimoto Kirsten to evoke a sleek sense of romanticism—think tree-line dining room, open patio and moody bronze and brick finishes. The meat-focused menu will exclusively serve grass-fed Wagyu from First Light Farms, alongside hand-made pastas with a rib-eye ragu, Mediterranean-inspired brochettes, a tenderloin satay with tangy crying tiger sauce and more.
Lucia
- 351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Expected Opening: April
Fairfax Avenue is gearing up to welcome a brand new Caribbean fusion restaurant from restaurateur Sam Jordan and Canadian chef Adrian Forte. The Art Deco space, designed by Preen Inc., is set to have scale-like tiled floors, cozy, back-lit booths and a modern Gatsby-esque bar that serves as the focal point of the retro dining room. From coconut fried chicken and Trini mac pie to an oxtail pepperpot with fried plantains and loaded rice, the menu will revolve around comforting Afro-Caribbean favorites with a modern twist.
Superba Food + Bread
- 4719 Commons Way, suite f5, Calabasas, CA 91302
- Expected Opening: End of March
In late March, The Common at Calabasas will welcome the latest Superba Food + Bread location. The seasonally-driven menu is best known for its house-made bread, nutrient-dense grain bowls and elevated yet casual dishes like tuna carpaccio. Superba’s versatility is what makes it so popular; it’s just as well-suited for a weekday lunch as for an upscale dinner complete with orange wine and caviar-topped hash browns. Spanning 1,800 square feet of space, guests can sit inside under 27-foot-tall ceilings or out on the shaded patio for prime people-watching.
Daisy Margarita Bar
- 4633 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
- Expected Opening: End of April
Backed by the talented team behind Mexican restaurant and bar Mírate, Daisy Margarita Bar is an homage to the traditional Norteño cantinas of northern Mexico. Mírate’s beverage director, Max Reis, will team up with Alan Sanz, formerly of Gracias Madre, to serve raw bar items, “gastro cantina-inspired” bites, and of course, craft cocktails ranging from mango margaritas to Dirty Shirleys. This highly anticipated bar and restaurant is set to open in Sherman Oaks before the end of April.
Gilbert Perez Bar
- 4633 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
- Expected Opening: End of April
Think of Gilbert Perez Bar as the soon-to-be cousin of Daisy Margarita Bar. This elevated concept, located on top of Daisy Margarita Bar and open shortly after, takes a page out of Mírate’s book regarding cocktails, focusing on innovation, creativity and mind-blowing flavor combinations. Rather than tequila or mezcal, Gilbert Perez Bar plans to showcase the versatility and beauty of Mexican rum. The ambiance is curated to feel otherworldly and imaginative, immersing guests in a time-bending atmosphere inspired by the story of Filipino-Spanish soldier Gil Pérez, who, according to legend, teleported from Manila to Mexico City's Plaza Mayor in 1593.
Corridor 109
- 641 Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
- Expected Opening: May
Chef Brian Baik’s passionate pop-up has officially found its brick-and-mortar home in Melrose Hill. Chef Baik’s impressive resume includes stints at Eleven Madison Park, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Bouley and Sushi Noz, so a five-star experience is the standard.
Corridor 109 serves a seafood-focused tasting menu that typically consists of 10 courses in a small, exclusive setting. Meals at Corridor 109 will remain intimate with a cozy tasting counter in the back, but there will also be a more laid-back bar and lounge at the front of the restaurant for those who want to pop in for a drink or bite rather than a fully coursed ordeal. Seafood is the star of the show, and though the menu changes regularly, you can expect premium quality and artful plating from start to finish.
Jade Rabbit
- 2301 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
- Expected Opening: Late April
Cassia’s chef Bryant Ng is getting ready to start a new chapter with Jade Rabbit. This fast-casual Chinese eatery is a collaborative effort between him and his wife, Kim Luu-Ng, that will open toward the end of April in Santa Monica. The menu takes inspiration from chef Bryant’s upbringing with Chinese-American cooking, and the laid-back, combo-style ordering is sure to become a staple for Santa Monica locals looking to switch up their lunch routine. Think nostalgic recipes like beef and broccoli, orange mango chicken and honey walnut shrimp alongside rice and veggies.