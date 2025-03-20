As we bid adieu to winter, Los Angeles prepares to welcome spring with longer days, sunnier skies and a plethora of new restaurants. While there have certainly been some devastating hospitality industry losses due to both rising costs and the tragic Palisades and Eaton fires that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, these ambitious openings demonstrate the resilience of the Los Angeles community. Established names like Matū and Superba are getting ready to expand with new locations, while the team behind locally-loved Mírate is set to open not one, but two exciting bar and restaurant concepts before the end of spring.

Cassia, a Santa Monica staple that specialized in a medley of Southeast Asian cuisine with a contemporary spin, was undoubtedly one of the most shocking closures of the year. However, Cassia’s former chef, Bryant Ng, and his wife, Kim Luu-Ng, are already looking forward to their next venture: fast-casual Chinese concept Jade Rabbit. From a fine dining pop-up that has found its permanent home to a modern Caribbean eatery in the heart of Fairfax Avenue, these are the most exciting new L.A. restaurants to try this spring.