The Most Exciting New Restaurants in L.A.

In a city like Los Angeles, there’s always a new restaurant to try. Though the city pays homage to its rich and glamorous history with staple establishments that have stood the test of time in an ultra-competitive culinary landscape, locals are always on the prowl for the next best opening. Whether you’re craving Italian cuisine in a cozy Los Feliz setting or fresh seafood in a modern space in Santa Monica, there are several places to add to your restaurant bucket list this fall. Though a few places have already made their debut, garnering a quick crowd of impressed locals, it seems that the best may be yet to come.

From two new Tokyo transplants getting ready to land in Hollywood to a stunning and elegant restaurant at the exclusive L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, early September is set to welcome a few highly-anticipated establishments that are sure to elevate L.A.’s already flourishing restaurant scene. Enjoy Mediterranean fare in a historic 98-year-old hotel or sit down for an omakase dinner at an eight-seat sushi bar when you explore the best new L.A. restaurants for fall of 2024.