The Most Exciting New Restaurants in L.A.
From two new Tokyo transplants getting ready to land in Hollywood to a stunning and elegant restaurant at the exclusive L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, early September is set to welcome a few highly-anticipated establishments that are sure to elevate L.A.’s already flourishing restaurant scene.Read More
In a city like Los Angeles, there’s always a new restaurant to try. Though the city pays homage to its rich and glamorous history with staple establishments that have stood the test of time in an ultra-competitive culinary landscape, locals are always on the prowl for the next best opening. Whether you’re craving Italian cuisine in a cozy Los Feliz setting or fresh seafood in a modern space in Santa Monica, there are several places to add to your restaurant bucket list this fall. Though a few places have already made their debut, garnering a quick crowd of impressed locals, it seems that the best may be yet to come.
From two new Tokyo transplants getting ready to land in Hollywood to a stunning and elegant restaurant at the exclusive L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, early September is set to welcome a few highly-anticipated establishments that are sure to elevate L.A.’s already flourishing restaurant scene. Enjoy Mediterranean fare in a historic 98-year-old hotel or sit down for an omakase dinner at an eight-seat sushi bar when you explore the best new L.A. restaurants for fall of 2024.
Discover New Must-Visit Los Angeles Eateries
Edgemar Restaurant & Lounge
- 2415-2449 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
The Westside restaurant scene is continuing to expand, and the latest and greatest addition is none other than Ocean Park’s Edgemar. The design-forward space first opened its doors in mid-August, but it has already become a local staple for nearby neighbors and restaurant industry folks. 100-year-old wooden beams and warm tones create a modern yet inviting ambiance, while vibrant wines and specialty cocktails set the tone for an evening out in one of Santa Monica’s liveliest areas. If you’re a fan of seafood, order the hamachi crudo with salsa macha and tempura oysters as a starter. The decadent and crispy sesame shrimp toast is also a can’t-miss creation, but for your main course, indulge in the smoked lamb shoulder with fresh-baked flatbread.
Deme
- 939 S Figueroa St Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Located on the main level of the historic Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles, Deme is an upscale Mediterranean restaurant helmed by Australian chef Blake Shailes. Red booths are balanced by warm, yellow tones, and a painted mural of the Greek goddess Demeter catches the eye from any angle of the space. The dips are a must, with standouts including the taramasalata (whipped cod roe) and the whipped ricotta with caramelized harissa honey. Most of the dishes are intended to be shared family-style, and other hits include the tender octopus skewer, refreshing tuna dolmades and the slow-cooked duck shawarma.
Juniper Lounge & Garden
- 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Juniper Lounge & Garden officially opened in mid-August, bringing Mediterranean flavors alongside healthy ingredients to the lounge and garden patio at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The outdoor area has a laid-back and bohemian vibe that is enhanced by overhead string lights and lush vegetation. When it comes to cocktails, the Tiny Sea Monster boasts a balanced blend of salinity and citrus, yielding a refreshing martini that pairs well with most menu items. Start with the green tahini and flatbread before indulging in a shareable spread of fried artichokes, seared tuna and grass-fed skirt steak.
Rokusho
- 6630 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90028
Backed by Michelin-starred chefs Hisashi Udatsu and Naotaka Ohashi, Rokusho is a Tokyo transplant set to open in early September. If you’ve dined at the Tokyo location, expect to find some of the most classic dishes on the L.A. menu—including the Wagyu aburi, kushikatsu (deep-fried meat skewers) and the tana katsu sando. From sushi to cooked creations, Rokusho will emphasize seasonal and local sourcing, ensuring that even the most loyal of regulars will be able to try something new each visit. From a mezcal espresso martini to a Clase Azul highball, the beverage program, which is under the care of director Naotaka Ohashi, is sure to rival the food.
Udatsu Sushi
- 6630 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Udatsu is Rokusho’s sister restaurant, and will be located right next door on Sunset Boulevard. Upon walking through a secretive, antique wooden door, guests are greeted by an intimate eight-seat omakase counter. Though chef Hisashi Udatsu will be overseeing the restaurant, his trusted protege, chef Shingo Ogane, will be leading the charge. Patrons will be able to indulge in fresh fish from Tokyo’s famous Toyosu Fish Market; some of the most anticipated dishes range from a smoked toro to an unsuspecting vegetable roll. As you’re taken through your omakase experience, enjoy sipping rare sakes or natural wines.
Costa Covo Osteria
- 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, one of the most low-key celebrity hideaways in Los Angeles, is getting ready to welcome a stylish Italian restaurant called Costa Covo Osteria. From handmade pastas to market-fresh crudos, the menu takes influence from the French Riviera while focusing on coastal Italian recipes intended to be enhanced by the restaurant’s carefully-crafted wine list. Champalimaud designed the interiors, featuring high-polished nickel accents accompanied by fresh greenery and velvet persimmon booths. The restaurant is set to undergo a soft opening on September 3 that will mainly cater to hotel guests, though walk-ins are also welcome to grab a table.
Civico 2064
- 2064 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Between the exposed white brick wall, hanging wine barrels and decorative pasta displays, Civico 2064 is the ultimate place for a transportive Italian meal in Los Feliz. The restaurant is an expansion of San Diego’s Civico 1845, which has been a staple in Little Italy since 2015. Chef Pietro Gallo prioritizes local sourcing while catering to plant-based diners by creating vegan versions of traditional Italian treats—think rice-based mozzarellas and almond cream ricottas. Of course, there are plenty of non-vegan highlights, with a couple of favorites being the 14-day dry-aged New York steak and the Pacheri Civico, which is a seafood pasta with clams, calamari and prawns.