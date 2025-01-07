The Best L.A. Restaurants and Bars to Visit During Dry January
Dry January provides the perfect opportunity to start the year with a clear mind and fresh perspective. In addition to cutting out the extra empty calories, eliminating alcohol for just 30 days can lead to lower blood pressure, better sleep and higher energy levels. While alcohol-free beers and zero-proof spirits have been on the rise for the last few years, restaurants and bars have also jumped on the opportunity to explore the world of mixology when it comes to mocktails. Los Angeles, which is one of the most creative and pioneering cities for craft cocktails, has lived up to its reputation for health and wellness by embracing dry January with open arms.
The New Bar in Venice, which exclusively sells non-alcoholic spirits, wines and beers, is a prime example of how easy it is to experiment with zero-proof living. However, the experience of ordering a drink with dinner is not easily replaced with water, so many L.A. establishments have sought to fill that gap with creative beverage programs, non-alcoholic drinks and curated lists of alcohol-free wines. Some have even managed to make mocktails that taste entirely like the real deal, diminishing the idea that a mocktail is nothing more than overpriced juice. From Downtown Los Angeles to Beverly Hills, these are the best L.A. restaurants and bars to visit during dry January.
The Best Restaurants for Dry January in Los Angeles, California
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Specializing in sustainably-driven seafood, Providence is one of L.A.’s most legendary fine dining restaurants. Helmed by chef Michael Cimarusti, Providence boasts two coveted Michelin Stars along with a rare Green Star, and guests can expect a multi-course experience that includes seasonal delicacies and locally sourced fish. Though wine pairings are most often enjoyed during a fine dining experience such as this, Providence offers a non-alcoholic pairing with the tasting menu that costs $125 per person. Each course is complemented by beautiful beverages made from fresh ingredients like fermented oolong, rhubarb consommé and hibiscus tisane. While some drinks are enhanced by zero-proof drinks, it is the artistry behind each libation that truly makes these mocktails shine.
Death & Co.
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
New York transplant Death & Co. is one of the most inventive cocktail bars in the city, so it’s no surprise that they can also whip up a mean non-alcoholic cocktail. While most alcohol-free cocktails take a fruity approach, Death and Co. maintains complexity even across its non-alcoholic cocktail menu. The Zero/Zero Martini uses Ritual’s zero-proof gin along with Martini and Rossi’s Non-Alcoholic L'Aperitivo Floreale to create a dry and botanical-forward beverage that is reminiscent of the real deal, while the Psych Ward contains Seedlip Notas de Agave, Seedlip Spice, Zero-Proof Aperitif, grapefruit, cinnamon, lime and tonic water. In addition to mocktails, Death and Co. also serves a bottle by Non Wine, Lyre’s Classico Sparkling and a couple of non-alcoholic beers.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Voted as one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, Mírate is the ultimate place for modern Mexican cuisine and elevated mixology. The cocktails are simply spectacular, but during dry January, patrons can still get a taste of Mírate’s talents by exploring the booze-free section of the drink menu. In addition to a creamy horchata and hibiscus and mango tea, Mírate also offers masterful mocktails. The El Guerro and El Taquero are two of their most popular cocktails, and they have created alcohol-free versions so that guests can enjoy all of the same flavors minus the hangover.
Asterid
- 141 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Located within the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles, Asterid by Ray Garcia is a seasonally-driven restaurant that has curated a spectacular beverage program. From a zero-proof spritz to three different wine alternatives from Non, dining at Asterid makes dry January easier than ever. If you're typically a spirit-forward drinker, opt for the Dr. Zero Zero’s AmarNo and enjoy a bitter flavor profile that has complex, earthy undertones. Rather than focusing on juice-forward mocktails, Asterid has found the best alcohol-free brands and beverages, including Lyre’s Italian sparkling wine alternative, so that patrons can truly feel as though they're imbibing as usual on a Friday night.
Uchi
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Uchi is a modern sushi oasis that has roots in Austin, Texas. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi’s West Hollywood location has done extremely well for itself since opening in 2023. The unique and diverse menu caters to a variety of dietary needs and preferences. Going plant-based for the new year? The vegetarian omakase features 10 courses of sushi-inspired bites made entirely from plants. When it comes to dry January, Uchi also pulls out all of the stops, offering a couple of craft mocktails along with non-alcoholic beer and wine. The Akabanaa is a margarita-inspired mocktail made with Ritual’s zero-proof agave, while the Mitsu Mitsu is a booze-free take on a gin and tonic.
The Front Yard
- 4222 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91602
Need a non-alcoholic option in the Valley? The Front Yard at The Garland Hotel boasts one of the most romantic patios in North Hollywood—expect overhead string lights, lush greenery and a roaring stone fireplace. In honor of the fresh start of a new year, The Front Yard has curated a brand new menu made entirely of alcohol-free libations. From the Espresso Yourself martini made with zero-proof tequila to the refreshing Blackberry Spritz, each mocktail has been specially curated to evoke the essence of mixology minus the booze. The Figment of Spice is perhaps the most detailed drink on the list, made with Lyre’s dark rum, a fig and star anise syrup and falernum.
Nobu Los Angeles
- 903 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Unlike its Malibu counterpart, Nobu Los Angeles offers a more intimate and low-key dining experience for sushi fanatics seeking Nobu’s signature black cod, tuna crispy rice and Wagyu tacos. Mocktails have also found a permanent place at Nobu Los Angeles, ensuring that patrons partaking in dry January can find the perfect beverage to enhance their meal. Those who prefer sweeter drinks will be drawn to the Espressivo, which is made with Lyres Coffee Liqueur, house-made cold brew, oat milk, Kuromitsu and citrus, or the slightly creamy Yuzu Strawberry Calpico. For something more “spirit-forward,” opt for the Dry Bonsai, which is a refreshing blend of Lyres London Dry Gin, cucumber, yuzu, lychee and shiso. Available just until January 31, the Coco Shiso is a special mocktail that features coconut water, agave, yuzu juice and shiso leaves, along with a signature “Nobu” engraved ice cube.
Carmel
- 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Inspired by Tel Aviv’s Shuk HaCarmel, this restaurant on Melrose Avenue was without a doubt one of the best restaurant openings of 2024. Even on a Tuesday night, Carmel is packed to the brim with patrons seeking innovative Mediterranean cuisine ranging from ceviche and pastas to the signature red snapper schnitzel. Though the cocktails are just as impressive as the cuisine, Carmel’s zero-ABV offerings are the ideal alternative during Dry January. The Watermelon “Martini” undergoes an olive oil wash, giving it a smooth texture that complements the delicate fruit flavors. The No-Groni is another great mocktail that uses real juniper to create botanical notes found in a classic Negroni, complemented by hibiscus tea and black currant.
Spago Beverly Hills
- 176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Spago is chef Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant that is known for its elegant ambiance and signature creations like the ahi tuna cones and smoked salmon pizza. Though the curated wine list and classic cocktails are hard to pass up, Spago offers eight different specialty mocktails that can cure your dry January blues. The Zero Fashion is a bourbon-inspired beverage made with a spiritless whiskey, while Filthy Animal is a fun take on a dirty martini infused with herbs and early grey. Other mocktail highlights include the bubbly Sakura Rose “Champagne” and the citrus-forward Farewell To Amaretto.
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
Vespertine is a two-Michelin Star, and one Green Star, fine dining restaurant by chef Jordan Kahn that reopened in April of 2023. This multi-sensory experience includes at least 14 courses across multiple floors in the Culver City Waffle Building, and if you’re looking to celebrate something special during dry January, Vespertine offers a non-alcoholic Vitality Pairing that includes fresh-pressed juices and house-fermented infusions. Each blend featured in this dynamic pairing is carefully curated by chef Kahn himself, and ranges from a Sparkling Birch Juice at the start, to a Sparkling Redwood Juice during the grand finale. Vespertine truly showcases the magic behind these house-made elixirs that are designed to connect you with nature as you sip.
Meteora
- 6703 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Another Michelin-starred restaurant by chef Jordan Kahn, Meteora is more casual and laid-back compared to Vespertine, but you can still enjoy an unforgettable, alcohol-free experience focused on house-made juices. From tropical-inspired blends like coconut, guava and bergamot to earthy creations made of ancient purple corn, green tomato juice and pomegranate, these unique juices cannot be found at any other restaurant in the world. The juice pairing costs $55 and offers a fitting start to the new year and dry January. Indulge in these healthy blends while admiring the surrounding the immersive ambiance of lush, tropical plants, handwoven furnishings and textured walls.