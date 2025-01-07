Dry January provides the perfect opportunity to start the year with a clear mind and fresh perspective. In addition to cutting out the extra empty calories, eliminating alcohol for just 30 days can lead to lower blood pressure, better sleep and higher energy levels. While alcohol-free beers and zero-proof spirits have been on the rise for the last few years, restaurants and bars have also jumped on the opportunity to explore the world of mixology when it comes to mocktails. Los Angeles, which is one of the most creative and pioneering cities for craft cocktails, has lived up to its reputation for health and wellness by embracing dry January with open arms.

The New Bar in Venice, which exclusively sells non-alcoholic spirits, wines and beers, is a prime example of how easy it is to experiment with zero-proof living. However, the experience of ordering a drink with dinner is not easily replaced with water, so many L.A. establishments have sought to fill that gap with creative beverage programs, non-alcoholic drinks and curated lists of alcohol-free wines. Some have even managed to make mocktails that taste entirely like the real deal, diminishing the idea that a mocktail is nothing more than overpriced juice. From Downtown Los Angeles to Beverly Hills, these are the best L.A. restaurants and bars to visit during dry January.