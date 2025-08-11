The Best Restaurants for Ocean Views in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a coastal city surrounded by breathtaking beaches and towering oceanside bluffs. From Malibu to Manhattan Beach, the iconic coastline offers picturesque views that pair perfectly with fresh seafood and premium cocktails. Though you’ll find plenty of fancy restaurants and upscale eateries in the Southern California city, casual spots like Malibu Seafood, Gladstone’s and Neptune’s Net are ideal for enjoying fried scallops, shrimp or a platter of fresh oysters while admiring the view without the fuss. Elevated oceanside dining, however, leaves a lasting impression, reminding us that while quality cuisine is the focus of any culinary experience, scenery and ambiance make a meal even more memorable.

In Malibu, legendary restaurants like Nobu and Geoffrey’s hold a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors, while Mar’sel is well worth the drive to the Palos Verdes Peninsula. In July 2025, a beloved Venice Beach rooftop opened the brand new Mediterranean restaurant Kassi, and Santa Monica staples like Élephante, The Lobster and 1 Pico remain popular as ever. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a bloody Mary brunch near Zuma Beach or a romantic dinner on a striking cliffside, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants for ocean view dining in Los Angeles.