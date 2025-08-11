The Best Restaurants for Ocean Views in Los Angeles
Whether you’re looking to enjoy a bloody Mary brunch near Zuma Beach or a romantic dinner on a striking cliffside, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants with ocean views in L.A.Read More
Los Angeles is a coastal city surrounded by breathtaking beaches and towering oceanside bluffs. From Malibu to Manhattan Beach, the iconic coastline offers picturesque views that pair perfectly with fresh seafood and premium cocktails. Though you’ll find plenty of fancy restaurants and upscale eateries in the Southern California city, casual spots like Malibu Seafood, Gladstone’s and Neptune’s Net are ideal for enjoying fried scallops, shrimp or a platter of fresh oysters while admiring the view without the fuss. Elevated oceanside dining, however, leaves a lasting impression, reminding us that while quality cuisine is the focus of any culinary experience, scenery and ambiance make a meal even more memorable.
In Malibu, legendary restaurants like Nobu and Geoffrey’s hold a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors, while Mar’sel is well worth the drive to the Palos Verdes Peninsula. In July 2025, a beloved Venice Beach rooftop opened the brand new Mediterranean restaurant Kassi, and Santa Monica staples like Élephante, The Lobster and 1 Pico remain popular as ever. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a bloody Mary brunch near Zuma Beach or a romantic dinner on a striking cliffside, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants for ocean view dining in Los Angeles.
The Best Ocean-View Restaurants in Los Angeles
Nobu Malibu
- 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Nobu Malibu is L.A.’s quintessential oceanfront dining venue. The sushi staple boasts a widespread celebrity clientele, with regulars ranging from Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to Selena Gomez. While chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s iconic dishes certainly draw a crowd, this location is particularly popular due to the panoramic coastal views of the ocean on the spacious patio. The restaurant hovers just above Carbon Beach, and you feel the salty breeze touch your skin while listening to the waves crash against the shore below. For the most idyllic evening, make a reservation just before sunset and sip on the signature lychee martini while enjoying the miso black cod, king crab tempura, seared toro with truffle teriyaki and an array of nigiri and sashimi.
The Strand House
- 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Beach is one of L.A.’s most underrated beach towns, and The Strand House is the ultimate place to sit down for new American cuisine and pier views. Located just steps from the wide, sandy shore, this modern waterfront restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows so that guests sitting inside can enjoy a view that’s on par with the open-air balcony. Quench your thirst with the subtly savory Margarita las Perlas, with tequila, Fresno chili, cucumber, cilantro, lime, Cointreau and agave, before ordering appetizers like the baked scallops, chef’s ceviche and tuna tostadas. For your main course, try the Chilean sea bass or truffle butter-topped filet mignon.
Geoffrey’s
- 27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Located on a picturesque cliff, Geoffrey’s is a Malibu classic that’s perfect for special occasions. Lush greenery and twinkle light-wrapped palm trees surround the bluffside patio, and though part of the terrace is covered, a large section remains open-air. If you stop by for brunch, start with the watermelon salad and baked brie before indulging in one of Geoffrey’s signature Benedicts. The Scotch Benedict features a toasted croissant topped with smoked salmon and Hollandaise sauce, while the crab cake Benedict puts a seafood spin on this brunch staple. Dinner highlights range from spicy fried oysters and ahi tuna tartare to a splurge-worthy surf and turf.
Élephante
- 1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Famous for their whipped eggplant dip, chic bohemian vibes and trendy clientele, Élephante is a Santa Monica staple. Though you won’t get a sea view from all parts of the restaurant, the outdoor terrace and main dining area boast a palm tree-lined Pacific Ocean scene in the distance. In addition to the can’t-miss whipped eggplant dip, Élephante also crafts puffy wood-fired pizzas and house-made pastas. The corn agnolotti and spicy vodka sauce pastas never disappoint, but if you prefer a lighter spread, opt for the tuna tartare, branzino and little gem Caesar salad.
The Lobster
- 1602 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
For more than 25 years, The Lobster has been one of Santa Monica’s premier spots for seafood by the sea. The elegant venue sits right next to the entrance of the Santa Monica Pier, offering a unique perspective of Pacific Park and the beach it sits on. Large glass windows make for prime sunset viewing with a dirty martini in hand, though you can also visit for lunch or happy hour. As you might expect, there are several lobster-focused dishes on the menu, with highlights being the lunchtime lobster roll, Maine lobster salad and butter poached lobster mashed potatoes.
Mar’sel
- 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Located at the Terranea Resort on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Mar’sel is a Michelin Guide restaurant that’s perfect for a romantic escape on the outskirts of Los Angeles County. The outdoor patio sits on a bright green hill just above a steep bluff, and white tablecloths, curated florals and attentive service contribute to a scenic fine dining experience that feels worlds away from L.A. The menu revolves around California cuisine with French and Spanish influences, and though the menu changes with the seasons, regular features include the hamachi crudo, diver scallops, grilled octopus and lobster risotto.
Kassi
- 1697 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Kassi is Venice Beach’s coolest new rooftop restaurant, located on top of the Erwin Hotel along the town’s iconic boardwalk. Backed by the same team behind Élephante in Santa Monica, Kassi focuses on Greek fare in an earthy, stylish setting that overlooks the quirky beach below. Drinks on draft include a Mediterranean gin and tonic, an Aperol spritz and more, but if you’re craving a more complex cocktail, opt for the za’atar-infused Oracle of Delphi or vanilla foam-topped Velvet Seafoam. The food menu is designed to be shared, with standout items like the tuna crudo chips, hand-pulled flatbread with whipped avocado and beef tenderloin skewers.
Orla
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Treat yourself to Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine and tableside cocktails when dining at chef Michael Mina’s Orla. Situated just past the main lobby area within Regent Santa Monica, Orla boasts ocean views from both the inside dining room and the covered terrace. Art Deco accents meet earthy hues, and an oval-shaped bar with glamorous marble structures serves as the ideal place for a pre-dinner drink. Kick off your meal with the tuna falafel, crispy kataifa-wrapped prawns and black truffle saganaki. The kebab is a great shareable entrée, and when it comes to drinks, go all out with the refreshing tableside Mediterranean Gintonico.
The Sunset Restaurant
- 6800 Westward Beach Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
The Sunset Restaurant sits deep in Malibu on Zuma Beach, offering an upscale reprieve from a day of sun and surf. The two-story beachside restaurant features large windows that look out onto the beach mere steps away, but there is also an outdoor dining area for those who want to keep their toes in the sand. During the weekend brunch, patrons can sip on Bellinis, bloody Marys or mimosas while indulging in everything from French toast and lobster truffle mac and cheese to a croque monsieur or classic eggs Benedict. In the evening, share a seafood platter with the table before ordering The Lobster and crab linguini or chopped Zuma salad.
1 Pico
- 1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
1 Pico is the signature restaurant at Shutters on the Beach, serving southern Italian and Californian cuisine. A clean white wooden interior with tall vaulted ceilings meets subtle nautical decor, for a coastal grandmother aesthetic that looks straight out of a Nancy Meyers film. Ocean views glimmer at golden hour before the sun sets, setting the scene for a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc alongside handmade pastas. The albacore tuna crudo and oysters on the half shell start your meal on a light yet tasty note before diving into linguine and clams or the spicy Maine lobster spaghetti.