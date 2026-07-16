The Most Noteworthy L.A. Restaurant Openings of July, From Pad Thai to Wagyu Cheesesteaks

As the foggy days of June gloom finally begin to loosen their grip (albeit reluctantly), Angelenos are settling into the warmer days of high summer. Though the city’s World Cup hosting has come to an end, the local dining scene is keeping pace with an exciting round of July openings.

June also marked a noteworthy chapter for L.A.’s culinary map, as the Westside welcomed two new seafood spots: San Damian in Venice and West Side Oyster Club in Santa Monica. Josephine found its stride as a restaurant-meets-dinner-party experience in a cozy Silver Lake bungalow, while Pawn Shop upped the ante for sports bars with a massive space on Melrose Avenue, serving craft cocktails and caviar-topped hot dogs.

This month, CineOpera is replacing beloved Arts District hotspot LA Cha Cha Chá, combining Latin-Italian fare with a laid-back bottle shop and watch party setting. Cheesesteaks by Matū is expanding with a new location in Calabasas, and a third outpost of La Nena Cantina is setting up shop at Frank Gehry’s iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. From a convenience-store-turned-charming-market in Venice to a Silver Lake newcomer that specializes in all things pad Thai, these are L.A.’s most compelling restaurant openings of July.