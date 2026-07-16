The Most Noteworthy L.A. Restaurant Openings of July, From Pad Thai to Wagyu Cheesesteaks
The city’s time as a World Cup host has come to an end, but the local dining scene is keeping pace with an exciting round of July openings.Read More
As the foggy days of June gloom finally begin to loosen their grip (albeit reluctantly), Angelenos are settling into the warmer days of high summer. Though the city’s World Cup hosting has come to an end, the local dining scene is keeping pace with an exciting round of July openings.
June also marked a noteworthy chapter for L.A.’s culinary map, as the Westside welcomed two new seafood spots: San Damian in Venice and West Side Oyster Club in Santa Monica. Josephine found its stride as a restaurant-meets-dinner-party experience in a cozy Silver Lake bungalow, while Pawn Shop upped the ante for sports bars with a massive space on Melrose Avenue, serving craft cocktails and caviar-topped hot dogs.
This month, CineOpera is replacing beloved Arts District hotspot LA Cha Cha Chá, combining Latin-Italian fare with a laid-back bottle shop and watch party setting. Cheesesteaks by Matū is expanding with a new location in Calabasas, and a third outpost of La Nena Cantina is setting up shop at Frank Gehry’s iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. From a convenience-store-turned-charming-market in Venice to a Silver Lake newcomer that specializes in all things pad Thai, these are L.A.’s most compelling restaurant openings of July.
L.A.'s July 2026 Restaurant Openings to Know
CineOpera
- 812 E 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90013
Los Angeles bid adieu to popular rooftop eatery LA Cha Cha Chá last year, and now, the Arts District location has been reborn as a community-driven hub, CineOpera. The overall concept is more than just a restaurant or cocktail bar, blurring the defining lines with an approachable bottle shop, a pastry counter and a 170-inch LED movie screen. As the popularity of “third space” establishments continues to rise, Muy Salsa Hospitality hopes that neighborhood residents and nearby locals will use CineOpera as a regular gathering ground, indulging in a fusion of Latin-Italian dishes or a fresh pastry on the way out. Standout dishes at the restaurant include the bucatini alle vongole, the crispy fritto misto and indulgent grilled provolone.
Cheesesteaks by Matū
- 4799 Commons Way, Suite I, Calabasas, CA 91302
On July 14, Matū’s ever-growing empire is expanding with yet another location for its wagyu cheesesteak sandwiches. This time, Calabasas residents are getting in on the action with a full-service location at The Commons. The Matū Philly Cheesesteak is the only menu item, and it’s exclusively crafted with First Light Farm’s 100-percent grass-fed ribeye and sirloin wagyu beef, along with grilled onions and a long roasted pepper on a housemade sesame roll. Don’t forget to round out your meal with a side of beef tallow-fried potato chips and a crisp Mexican Coke.
La Nena Cantina
- 111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown L.A.’s architectural crown jewel is elevating its on-site dining with a modern Mexican concept later this month. Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall is welcoming a third outpost of La Nena Cantina—a Latin eatery that focuses on coastal fare and zesty margaritas. In addition to the restaurant’s beloved tableside guacamole and handmade tortillas, made famous at the Malibu and Hollywood locations, the newest La Nena Cantina will also serve dishes like mole negro, hamachi tiradito and tacos, along with rotating specials curated for specific shows.
Bobo Thai
- 3705 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
Before the end of the month, Bobo Thai is bringing a pad Thai-focused eatery to Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. Though Thailand’s most famous noodle dish will take center stage, with 12 different renditions of pad Thai, patrons can also enjoy a selection of Bangkok-style skewers and street food-inspired bites. Save room for dessert, as Bobo Thai is collaborating with West Hollywood’s mom-and-pop Indonesian ice cream shop, Awan, to serve a variety of plant-based treats.
Bodega & Palms
- 1915 Penmar Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Venice locals have a new neighborhood market and cafe at their disposal. Located on a cozy residential corner at Penmar Avenue and Palms Boulevard, Bodega & Palms took over a 100-year-old convenience store space within one of the beach town’s most historic buildings. Now, married duo Kaila and Philip Neuville have transformed it into a hotspot for a variety of grab-and-go bites, many of which are made in partnership with other L.A. vendors. Offerings are set to change seasonally, but to honor the opening, Bodega & Palms is currently serving focaccia sandwiches from retail bakery Jennie’s House, pastries from Häsi Bread, frozen pizzas from Fiorelli Pizza, house-assembled breakfast burritos and more. Customers can also make requests for items in the suggestion box, should they think anything necessary is missing.