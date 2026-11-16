The Best New L.A. Restaurants Opening in November

As we venture further into the colder months, the Los Angeles restaurant scene continues to heat up. This year has already seen several noteworthy openings, and more are to come before ringing in 2027.

In October, The H.Wood Group launched Little Luck, an upscale izakaya eatery located on the Sunset Strip. Modern Jewish delicatessen Mish debuted Bar Mitzvah, an evening cocktail experience complete with late-night bites like pastrami-wrapped dates and caviar-topped white fish blintzes, while Stiletto brought a modern steakhouse experience to the outskirts of Santa Monica. Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann branched out with Bar Fortuna, a cozy pasta joint in Ocean Park, and the team behind Mírate finally opened their Mexican rum lounge, Gilbert Pérez Bar.

This month, Silver Lake is welcoming its first rooftop restaurant and getting a new bakery outpost from Jyan Isaac Bread. Kōzo Los Angeles is bringing Afro-Asian to West Hollywood, while Bar Jackalope is coming back to life after closing in the summer of 2025. From a Miami-born concept at the Century Plaza Promenade to Pasadena’s hottest new sandwich spot, these are the best L.A. restaurants opening this November.