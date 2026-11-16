The Best New L.A. Restaurants Opening in November
Middle Eastern bites, Afro-Asian fare and under-the-radar whiskey lounges land in Los Angeles this November.Read More
As we venture further into the colder months, the Los Angeles restaurant scene continues to heat up. This year has already seen several noteworthy openings, and more are to come before ringing in 2027.
In October, The H.Wood Group launched Little Luck, an upscale izakaya eatery located on the Sunset Strip. Modern Jewish delicatessen Mish debuted Bar Mitzvah, an evening cocktail experience complete with late-night bites like pastrami-wrapped dates and caviar-topped white fish blintzes, while Stiletto brought a modern steakhouse experience to the outskirts of Santa Monica. Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann branched out with Bar Fortuna, a cozy pasta joint in Ocean Park, and the team behind Mírate finally opened their Mexican rum lounge, Gilbert Pérez Bar.
This month, Silver Lake is welcoming its first rooftop restaurant and getting a new bakery outpost from Jyan Isaac Bread. Kōzo Los Angeles is bringing Afro-Asian to West Hollywood, while Bar Jackalope is coming back to life after closing in the summer of 2025. From a Miami-born concept at the Century Plaza Promenade to Pasadena’s hottest new sandwich spot, these are the best L.A. restaurants opening this November.
L.A.'s Top November Restaurant Openings
Saade
- 3828 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake is getting its first rooftop restaurant and lounge on November 11. Santō Group is expanding its footprint in the neighborhood with Saade, giving locals a new place to linger over Middle Eastern-inspired bites and beverages. The main upstairs area spans 1,800 square feet and can seat up to 65 guests, while the downstairs Petit Saade features a five-seat bar with an exclusive food menu. Can’t-miss dishes on the rooftop include mezze dips like roasted serrano hummus alongside za’atar pita chips, chicken chipotle kebabs with tahdig and lamb and beef dolmas en dashi.
Kōzo Los Angeles
- 8500 Sunset Blvd Ste B, West Hollywood, CA 90069
On November 13, Kōzo is bringing Afro-Asian fare to West Hollywood. The famed Sunset Strip is in the middle of a major renaissance, and Kōzo is one of the newer restaurants enhancing its revamped identity. Founded by Ghanaian entrepreneur Ramzi Yamusah, the menu revolves around authentic African dishes and flavors, with an Asian twist. Interiors lean elegant yet bohemian, with lush greenery around every corner, sculptural stone and timber pillars shipped straight in from Ghana. Dishes include king crab miso rolls, wagyu-truffle gyoza with suya spice, and charcoal-grilled peri-peri chicken marinated with kimchi. The cocktails also marry African botanicals like hibiscus, baobab, fonio and marula with Japanese ingredients such as yuzu, shiso and matcha.
Jyan Isaac Bread
- 2800 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Jyan Isaac Bread has become a Santa Monica staple for Westsiders looking to cure their craving for sourdough bagels, pastries and artisanal loaves. Now, Silver Lake locals can more easily get their hands on these freshly baked goods. Jyan Isaac’s second outpost opened on November 2, bringing its signature community-oriented spirit to Hyperion Avenue. Naturally leavened bread loaves will be available daily until sold out, but guests can also pop in for a hearty meatball sandwich or slice of pizza during lunch.
Bar Jackalope
- 515 W 7th St #200, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Bar Jackalope, the beloved Tokyo-style speakeasy tucked behind Seven Grand in DTLA, is making an unexpected return on November 19 following its 2025 closure. Just like before, Bar Jackalope will specialize in all things Japanese whisky, along with plenty of American bourbons, ryes and Scotch. The reopening will also unveil aged expressions, rare independent bottles and single-barrel selections, giving returning regulars and first-time guests plenty to look forward to. Bar Jackalope is bringing back its bottle-keeper program, where guests can have their purchased bottles kept stored and saved for future visits.
Kyu Los Angeles
- 10200 Constellation Blvd STE 225, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Century City’s open-air Century Plaza Promenade welcomed Miami-born Kyu Los Angeles on November 9. The menu focuses on wood-fired, Asian-fusion fare, with highlights like the Kyu roasted cauliflower, Korean fried chicken, tuna crispy rice and wood-fired short rib. Save room for dessert, because no visit is complete without the fluffy cinnamon roll. The restaurant spans more than 6,000 square feet, featuring an open kitchen, a refreshing indoor-outdoor layout and a curved facade overlooking Century Plaza's central fountain.
Lodge Bread Co.
- 1951 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Lodge Bread Co. is expanding with a fourth location in Pasadena on November 12. Founder Or Amsalam, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist, started the concept by baking sourdough bread in his backyard in 2015, using only organic flour to create loaves that are naturally fermented without commercial yeast. The Pasadena outpost has taken over a former warehouse, creating a rustic yet warm backdrop for patrons craving a crispy schnitzel pita or the new miso ginger chicken salad at lunch.
Laya Café
- 1401 Ocean Ave #104, Santa Monica, CA 90401
On November 20, chef Charbel Hayek is opening Laya Café in Santa Monica. This all-day eatery will serve as a little-sister concept to Hollywood’s Laya, offering everything from coffee beverages and grab-and-go lunch bites to craft cocktails and dinner. Start your day with a signature rose latte and lemon olive oil cake or stop by at night for entrées like the grilled rockfish and drinks like a flavorful zaatar martini. Laya Café leans into chef Hayek’s Lebanese heritage, combining refined Middle Eastern flavors with farm-fresh California produce.