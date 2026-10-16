L.A.’s Top October Restaurant Openings, From Pasta Bars to Smash Burgers

With the official onset of fall—and the approaching El Niño storm season—eight new restaurants are hoping to keep Angelenos dining out, rain or shine. Some are familiar faces, while others are entirely fresh introductions to the L.A. dining scene. Last month, the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art coincided with the debut of the swanky Skywalker Grill, and Hotel Lucile transformed a former 1930s Romanesque church into French-American Sous Sous, which has quickly become one of the coolest places to dine in Silver Lake.

Other relevant restaurant news includes Sushi Note Omakase’s new $175 Nigiri Omakase, a more approachable 14-course option compared to their typical 20-course experience. Wildcrust in Highland Park just welcomed head chef Gabriel Beszeditz, who is putting exciting new dishes on the menu like a spicy clam pizza and a decadent bone-in short rib. And at long last, chef Nancy Silverton’s Spacca Tutto, which was originally scheduled to open in September, is expected to open on October 15.

This month, the owner behind one of Santa Monica’s best seafood spots is launching a new pasta-focused concept, while the talented Mírate team is finally opening the doors to their long-awaited Mexican rum bar. Dialog Cafe has found its new home within the Sun Rose Hotel while its original location undergoes repairs following a summer sinkhole on Sunset, and two of the city’s most popular smash burger stands are expanding at the same time as a viral new contender is hopping on the scene. From West Adams to West Hollywood, these are the eight most anticipated restaurants debuting in L.A. this October.