L.A.’s Top October Restaurant Openings, From Pasta Bars to Smash Burgers
Bar Fortuna brings handmade pasta to Santa Monica, Gilbert Pérez Bar finally opens in Sherman Oaks and Birdie G’s returns, while L.A.’s smash burger boom keeps expanding.Read More
With the official onset of fall—and the approaching El Niño storm season—eight new restaurants are hoping to keep Angelenos dining out, rain or shine. Some are familiar faces, while others are entirely fresh introductions to the L.A. dining scene. Last month, the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art coincided with the debut of the swanky Skywalker Grill, and Hotel Lucile transformed a former 1930s Romanesque church into French-American Sous Sous, which has quickly become one of the coolest places to dine in Silver Lake.
Other relevant restaurant news includes Sushi Note Omakase’s new $175 Nigiri Omakase, a more approachable 14-course option compared to their typical 20-course experience. Wildcrust in Highland Park just welcomed head chef Gabriel Beszeditz, who is putting exciting new dishes on the menu like a spicy clam pizza and a decadent bone-in short rib. And at long last, chef Nancy Silverton’s Spacca Tutto, which was originally scheduled to open in September, is expected to open on October 15.
This month, the owner behind one of Santa Monica’s best seafood spots is launching a new pasta-focused concept, while the talented Mírate team is finally opening the doors to their long-awaited Mexican rum bar. Dialog Cafe has found its new home within the Sun Rose Hotel while its original location undergoes repairs following a summer sinkhole on Sunset, and two of the city’s most popular smash burger stands are expanding at the same time as a viral new contender is hopping on the scene. From West Adams to West Hollywood, these are the eight most anticipated restaurants debuting in L.A. this October.
L.A. October Restaurant Openings
Bar Fortuna
- 2917 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Crudo e Nudo’s Brian Bornemann is switching his focus from seafood to handmade pasta at his newest spot, Bar Fortuna. This moody pasta and cocktail bar is landing in Ocean Park before the end of the month, and aims to be a laid-back, all-day neighborhood staple. In addition to Santa Monica Farmers’ Market-driven salads and small plates, Bar Fortuna will also serve a unique wine list curated by wine director JD Plotnick alongside an extensive selection of amaro. Spend your evening mingling over crispy calamari, spaghetti alla puttanesca and Negronis or stop by in the morning for a window-side espresso and a pound of pasta to go.
Dialog Cafe
- 8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
In mid-July, a massive water main exploded along Sunset Boulevard, causing a huge sinkhole and significant flooding in the surrounding area. One of the most unfortunate casualties of the event was the beloved Dialog Cafe on Holloway, but the all-day eatery has found a new home at the Sun Rose Hotel while the original location undergoes necessary repairs. Now, die-hard fans of Dialog’s elite chicken Caesar salad wrap can cure their craving every day from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The entire menu is available, from breakfast burritos and bowls to sandwiches and pastries.
Gilbert Pérez Bar
- 14633 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
After more than a year of delays, the team behind Mírate and Daisy Margarita Bar is finally gearing up to open Gilbert Pérez Bar. The concept focuses on Mexican rum and will be located atop Daisy in Sherman Oaks, paying homage to the folk legend of Gilbert Pérez, a man who allegedly teleported from the Philippines to Mexico City in the 1500s. Each evening, both the cocktails and the setting will evolve, taking guests through different regions of Mexico via taste and ambiance. The room is literally built to move and will use lighting to enhance the transformation as you move from Baja to Jalisco and so on.
Birdie G’s
- 2025 Ave of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Chef Jeremy Fox is bringing his former Santa Monica eatery Birdie G’s back to life, this time within the Fairmont Century Plaza. The same comforting American cuisine that Fox is known for will take center stage, across breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. This new iteration of Birdie G’s is replacing French restaurant Lumière and will serve as the hotel’s main culinary outlet.
Burger She Wrote Brentwood
- 11686 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Burger She Wrote is expanding its Los Angeles footprint with a third location in Brentwood. Known for their savory wagyu smash burgers served on sweet King’s Hawaiian buns, Burger She Wrote was co-founded by pro-skateboarder Don “Nuge” Nguyen, late restaurateur Steven Arroyo and Mikayel Israyelyan. All of the patties are made from 100 percent Snake River Farms’ American wagyu beef, while a majority of the sauces, ranging from ranch to BBQ, are crafted in-house. The new Brentwood location is a bit larger than other outposts, featuring more indoor, outdoor and counter seating.
Votana
- 426 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
On October 15, DTLA’s Hotel Clark is celebrating the grand opening of California-meets-Mediterranean restaurant Votana. Backed by chef Gio Koletty, the concept will revolve around seasonality and coastal-inspired recipes such as fritto misto, grilled branzino and Catalonian pan con tomate. A globally inspired wine list, even featuring a couple of Greek varietals, is complemented by specialty cocktails like Amalfi Fiore, made with oyster gin, and the 30-day oak barrel-aged Maison D’or. Start with a platter of oysters on ice and the mezze platter before indulging in the Cretan Greek Salad and Calabrian penne alla vodka.
The Win-Dow West Adams
- 3701 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
The Win-Dow is launching yet another new location, this time in the historic West Adams neighborhood. The 80-seat smash burger outpost is set to open in late October, featuring a spacious patio garden accented by string lights, two fire pits, a ping-pong table and cozy lounge seating. It is also the first Win-Dow location that’s not connected to an American Beauty concept to have its own wine, beer and cocktail program.
10/10 Burger
- 1253 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Author Mike Majlak opened the first brick-and-mortar location of his viral smash burger concept, 10/10, on October 10—a fitting date, of course. Majlak’s personal obsession with finding the perfect burger led him to create his own, and the result is a signature creation made with two smashed beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and a secret 10/10 sauce on a toasted potato bun. Other menu highlights include a crispy chicken sandwich and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake.