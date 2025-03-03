The Most Exciting L.A. Restaurant Openings of the Year—So Far

Many Angelenos didn’t get off to the best start in 2025. After weathering the devastating fires that struck communities across L.A. in January, the city saw historic loss, but at the same time, new beginnings as several restaurants opened their doors with high hopes of impressing locals. A couple of popular New York transplants laid down West Coast roots, a few original concepts were born and one beloved Studio City sushi restaurant opened a second location in a new neighborhood. These fresh and exciting establishments are shining a beacon of hope as the city continues to recover and rebuild, showing that food, community and culture can keep us connected through even the most difficult of times.

While the Beverly Hills and West Hollywood areas have certainly seen an influx of new business, Downtown Los Angeles and even residential Calabasas also welcomed new eateries in January and February. Whether you’re looking to support a local business or simply need a new neighborhood Negroni joint, these are the best L.A. restaurant openings of 2025…so far.