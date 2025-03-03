The Most Exciting L.A. Restaurant Openings of the Year—So Far
Whether you're looking to support a local business or simply need a new neighborhood Negroni joint, these are the best L.A. restaurant openings of 2025…so far.
Many Angelenos didn’t get off to the best start in 2025. After weathering the devastating fires that struck communities across L.A. in January, the city saw historic loss, but at the same time, new beginnings as several restaurants opened their doors with high hopes of impressing locals. A couple of popular New York transplants laid down West Coast roots, a few original concepts were born and one beloved Studio City sushi restaurant opened a second location in a new neighborhood. These fresh and exciting establishments are shining a beacon of hope as the city continues to recover and rebuild, showing that food, community and culture can keep us connected through even the most difficult of times.
While the Beverly Hills and West Hollywood areas have certainly seen an influx of new business, Downtown Los Angeles and even residential Calabasas also welcomed new eateries in January and February. Whether you’re looking to support a local business or simply need a new neighborhood Negroni joint, these are the best L.A. restaurant openings of 2025…so far.
Best L.A. Restaurant Openings of 2025
Alba
- 8451 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Located in the heart of West Hollywood, Alba is a New York City transplant that brings the essence of an Italian Riviera summer straight to Melrose Avenue. Though the on-site sommelier can guide you through the extensive list of wines to create a perfect pairing, start with the Rosa in Bianco Negroni, which is made with a smoky mezcal base. For appetizers, order the house-made focaccia with whipped lavender ricotta, shrimp trapanese and Roman artichokes. The orecchiette is served tableside, and when it comes to pasta, the caramelized onion-filled agnolotti are topped with a black truffle fonduta that is pure decadence.
Kasbah by Members
- 7627 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Just across the hall from swanky nightclub Members, Kasbah brings a slice of Morocco to L.A. Overhead fanoos, candle-lit lanterns and warm drapery create a tent-like ambiance throughout the dim-lit, moody interior that makes you feel as though you’re dining in the middle of the desert in Marrakech. The $222 family-style tasting menu includes an array of traditional Moroccan appetizers like marinated olives and harissa soup followed by your choice of entrée—the chicken tagine is a house favorite, but the fluffy lamb couscous is another can’t-miss main. End the meal with rose tea, house-made pastries and fruit platter.
Marea Beverly Hills
- 430 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Another New York original, Marea landed in the 90210 on January 16, bringing its coastal Italian cuisine to Beverly Hills. Classic white tablecloths, glossy wood-paneled walls and warm hues create a simple yet inviting setting for business lunches, fancy dinners or after-work cocktails. The crudi section of the menu features six different preparations of raw fish, and the assaggio di tre offers a chance to try three varieties chosen by the chef. The house-made pastas are a highlight; the shrimp mafaldine is a popular favorite. Other seafood delights include the tunahawk “steak,” the whole seared New Zealand langoustine and the seared sea scallops.
Yume Sushi Calabasas
- 23536 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302
Yume Sushi, which originally opened to great success in Studio City in 2024, has officially launched its second outpost in Calabasas. The modern, sleek space allows patrons to sit right in front of the chefs at the sushi bar or at standalone tables for extra privacy. Whether you’re in the mood for sake, beer or the signature spicy yuzu cocktail, pair your drink of choice with the spicy shrimp crispy rice and Chilean sea bass skewers. Though you’ll find plenty of innovative sushi rolls, the sashimi specials are what truly shine. Can’t-miss items include the red snapper sashimi with yuzu kosho, octopus carpaccio and halibut sashimi with the signature Yume sauce.
Settecento
- 700 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Settecento, Downtown L.A.’s newest Italian joint, is a garden oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. The garden terrace is a breath of fresh air that boasts enchanting olive trees, overhead string lights and spacious bistro tables. Everything, from the pastas to the pizza to the breads, is made daily with non-GMO, Italian-imported flour. Settecento is also open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so you can enjoy a cappuccino and custard croissant in the morning, followed by wine and spaghetti in the evening.
Descanso
- 5773 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Backed by chef Jose Angulo, Descanso serves street-style Mexican fare in a hip, unique building near West Hollywood. Red brick laid between white cement creates a pop of color both inside and outside the restaurant. Descanso offers a wide selection of tequilas and mezcal, making it the perfect place to try authentic brands by artisan producers. When it comes to food, the birria empanadas are hearty and rich, while the tropical ceviche offers a lighter start to the meal. For your main course, opt for the hanger steak, carne asada or lobster tacos.
Koast
- 6623 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Koast is Melrose Avenue’s latest seafood venture by chef Kevin Meehan. Sustainability is a huge menu focus, so you can expect an ever-rotating array of dishes, including locally sourced fish and shellfish from across the state. The space is elegant and sophisticated without being stuffy, making Koast a great option for a laid-back evening of post-work oysters and martinis or a more formal dinner setting. Raw items like the yellowtail crudo and sea bream sashimi are must-order appetizers, while the crispy scallop cake is a unique take on the classic crab cake. Not into seafood? Consider indulging in the dry-aged cheeseburger with a side of Old Bay French fries.