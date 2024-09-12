The Best Restaurants for a Burger and Martini in L.A.

A martini and burger combo is one of the most dynamic duos in the culinary world. Whether you prefer your martini extra dirty with blue cheese olives or served up with a twist, this classic cocktail is a spirit-forward sipper that screams style. Though a burger is far from fancy, classic American steakhouses and French bistros have put an upscale twist on this handheld favorite, allowing you to feel elegant and chic as you chow down. When you pair the two together, expect an explosion of savory flavors and pure indulgence—a true match made in heaven. Whether you want to mix and mingle at an Art Deco-esque bar or snag a cozy corner booth in a dim-lit brasserie, there are plenty of L.A. eateries that have mastered the martini and burger duo.

From smashburgers to juicy and thick Wagyu patties, this all-American sandwich comes in several different shapes, sizes and styles. Of course, a side of French fries is non-negotiable, but several Los Angeles restaurants have made it their mission to enhance their burgers with unique toppings, pillowy buns and house-made, secret sauces. When it comes to martinis, keep things classic or branch out with signature creations that use saffron-infused spirits and frosty, frozen glasses. Get ready to indulge at the best restaurants for a burger and martini combo in L.A.