The Best Restaurants for a Burger and Martini in L.A.
When you pair a burger and martini together, expect an explosion of savory flavors and pure indulgence—a true match made in heaven.Read More
A martini and burger combo is one of the most dynamic duos in the culinary world. Whether you prefer your martini extra dirty with blue cheese olives or served up with a twist, this classic cocktail is a spirit-forward sipper that screams style. Though a burger is far from fancy, classic American steakhouses and French bistros have put an upscale twist on this handheld favorite, allowing you to feel elegant and chic as you chow down. When you pair the two together, expect an explosion of savory flavors and pure indulgence—a true match made in heaven. Whether you want to mix and mingle at an Art Deco-esque bar or snag a cozy corner booth in a dim-lit brasserie, there are plenty of L.A. eateries that have mastered the martini and burger duo.
From smashburgers to juicy and thick Wagyu patties, this all-American sandwich comes in several different shapes, sizes and styles. Of course, a side of French fries is non-negotiable, but several Los Angeles restaurants have made it their mission to enhance their burgers with unique toppings, pillowy buns and house-made, secret sauces. When it comes to martinis, keep things classic or branch out with signature creations that use saffron-infused spirits and frosty, frozen glasses. Get ready to indulge at the best restaurants for a burger and martini combo in L.A.
Where to Treat Yourself to a Burger and Martini in Los Angeles
The Benjamin Hollywood
- 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Benjamin Hollywood serves classic American fare in a 1920s Art Deco building. The dim-lit, 58-seat dining room transports guests back in time with caramel-stained wood paneling, brass hardware and a sleek oak bar. Whether you snag a cozy corner booth or post up at the bar, the beloved sesame bun burger is a must-order. The Benjamin Burger puts a modern twist on classic ingredients—a juicy patty is enhanced by a slice of American cheese, seared onions, pickles and hickory sauce. The French fries are perfectly crispy, and there are nine different martinis to choose from.
Chelsea Santa Monica
- 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Since opening in the summer of 2024, Chelsea Santa Monica has become a hotspot for neighborhood locals seeking a sleek ambiance and a modern menu inspired by London’s diverse and elevated culinary scene. The space is adorned in shades of pink, blue and teal, and the velvet pinstripe booths are cozy and comfortable. The hand-stuffed blue cheese olives take any dirty martini to the next level, and though you’ll be tempted to fill up on popular appetizers like the crispy lobster sliders and sweet corn ravioli, save room for the juicy burger. Topped with a decadent onion confit, fresh jalapeños, aioli and ketchup, this L.A. burger boasts a beautiful balance of spicy and savory.
The Tower Bar
- 8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located within the historic and timeless Sunset Tower Hotel, The Tower Bar is the ultimate place for a mouthwatering martini and burger on the Sunset Strip. Don’t be surprised if you see your favorite A-lister sitting in a dim-lit nook, and though the bar itself is one of the chicest places to be seen in town, you can also grab one of the spacious tables by the fireplace. Admire the vintage photographs that line each wall as you sip on the perfect dirty martini paired with the signature Tower Bar Burger. Arugula adds freshness and earthy flavors while caramelized onions provide a hint of sweetness. Finally, complete your spread with a side of crispy truffle fries.
Petit Trois le Valley
- 13705 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
When it comes to French fare in the valley, Petit Trois is a locally loved staple. The stylish bistro setting features checkered floors, white tablecloths and wrap-around booth seating. While many patrons come for the atmosphere, they stay for the "Big Mec." This double cheeseburger is topped with two sauces: one is a Bordelaise and the other is a secret recipe. A dirty martini complements this savory spread, but a martini with a twist offers more acidity that cuts through the richness of this saucy and delicious burger.
Beverly Bar
- 434 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Known as one of the hottest happy hour cocktail bar spots in Beverly Hills, Beverly Bar blends modern techniques with classic creations across a diverse New American food menu and craft cocktail list. Martinis are the name of the game here, and you can enjoy everything from a filthy vodka martini to dessert-worthy concoctions ranging from chocolate to a lemon drop martini. The menu includes a fried chicken sandwich to steak tacos, but when indulging in the eight-ounce Beverly Burger, opt for the Mr. Beverly Martini, which is made with saffron-infused vodka and topped with 24-karat gold flakes.
Coucou West Hollywood
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Coucou West Hollywood (there’s also a Venice location) brings a true slice of the Parisian bistro life to Los Angeles. From its open-air patio feels miles away from the city thanks to its surrounding hedges and greenery to the timeless interior with a marble-top bar, red leather booths and quirky wall art, it’s hard to envision a more fitting atmosphere for a burger and martini combo. There are a few different martinis to choose from, and if you’re not a fan of olives, opt for the ice-cold Vesper martini made with gin, vodka and lillet blanc. Though the fondue-covered hot dog is a Coucou staple, switch things up with the Wagyu beef burger, served on a brioche bun, for the ideal martini pairing. Caramelized onion and the house-made creamy cognac sauce add even more decadence to this already rich burger.
Bar and Lounge at Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
The iconic Hotel Bel-Air has been a secluded and high-end haven for L.A. locals craving top-notch service, premium cuisine and Old Hollywood charm. The Bar and Lounge sets a glamorous scene with a glowing fireplace, a grand piano and epic black and white portraits of industry icons like Cher and John Belushi. The Hotel Bel-Air Deluxe Martini is made with your choice of Monkey 47 Gin or Belvedere Vodka, along with extra dry vermouth before being topped with olives or a lemon twist. Complete your combo with the prime beef burger, which is topped with house-made pickles, butter lettuce, a tangy shallot marmalade and sharp Vermont white cheddar.
Lucky's Malibu
- 3835 Cross Creek Rd Suite #18, Malibu, CA 90265
Nothing beats a burger and martini by the California beach. Lucky’s Malibu is a classic American steakhouse that’s worth the drive from L.A.’s city center. Expect classic white tablecloths, charming bistro chairs and servers donned in black ties and white button-downs. The elegant ambiance is complemented by the craft cocktails—those who prefer their martini with a twist will be enticed by The Jeremy, which is a shaken Belvedere martini served up with two lemon twists. The Lucky Burger is made with a special, secret blend and served on a pillowy bun with your choice of cheese. If you’re not in the mood for French fries, Lucky’s offers a side Caesar salad.
Honor Bar
- 122 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Part of the Hillstone Restaurant Group, Honor Bar Beverly Hills is always packed to the brim with patrons seeking a stiff martini and Honor Burger after work. Honor Bar, like any Hillstone restaurant, is known for its consistency. The masterful bartenders will make your martini exactly to your liking, and the beefy burger maintains a familiar flavor profile that stands out among the competition thanks to the use of tangy, house-made coleslaw. For a little surf and turf spread, start with one of the signature sushi rolls—the coconut shrimp roll is one-of-a-kind, but if you prefer something lighter, order the tuna and mango roll.
Circa 55
- 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Enjoy live jazz and panoramic views of L.A.’s sparkling skyline at The Beverly Hilton’s Circa 55. This Old Hollywood-esque establishment recently moved from the pool deck to the rooftop of the hotel, upping the ante when it comes to atmosphere and ambiance. The Beverly Dirty Martini can be made with either vodka or gin and yields an herbaceous and savory flavor profile that is timeless and true to tradition. Sip this martini alongside the gourmet Beverly Burger, which features a thick Angus beef patty adorned with melted Gruyère cheese.