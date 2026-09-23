The Best New L.A. Restaurants Opening in September

Though the summer heat is refusing to subside in Southern California, the Los Angeles dining scene is still undergoing a noteworthy fall transition this September. Last month, Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village celebrated its grand reopening after the devastating fires of 2025, welcoming back beloved restaurants like Angelini Ristorante & Bar and Porta Via, as well as new concepts like Alphabet Bar & Grill. We also saw Lucky’s expand with a fifth location in the Arts District, and chef Eyal Shani opened Malka in Beverly Hills.

As we settle into September, Palisades Village will be adding one more restaurant to its roster, with chef Nancy Silverton’s Spacca Tutto scheduled to debut before the end of the month. The Brothers Sushi has expanded with a new Beverly Hills outpost, and chef Marcus Jernmark has launched French-inspired Marée in a second-floor space right above his Michelin-starred Lielle. The Santa Monica Airport will also be getting two new eateries from restaurateur Sean Martin: a charming bakery called Matilda’s and an elegant steakhouse named Stiletto. From a stylish Silver Lake brasserie located within a refurbished 1931 church to an Aussie-esque cafe serving brekkie burritos, these are the most exciting restaurants joining L.A.’s culinary landscape this month.