The Best New L.A. Restaurants Opening in September
Nancy Silverton returns to the Palisades, The Brothers Sushi lands in Beverly Hills and a new crop of brasseries, bakeries and steakhouses joins the fall dining rush.Read More
Though the summer heat is refusing to subside in Southern California, the Los Angeles dining scene is still undergoing a noteworthy fall transition this September. Last month, Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village celebrated its grand reopening after the devastating fires of 2025, welcoming back beloved restaurants like Angelini Ristorante & Bar and Porta Via, as well as new concepts like Alphabet Bar & Grill. We also saw Lucky’s expand with a fifth location in the Arts District, and chef Eyal Shani opened Malka in Beverly Hills.
As we settle into September, Palisades Village will be adding one more restaurant to its roster, with chef Nancy Silverton’s Spacca Tutto scheduled to debut before the end of the month. The Brothers Sushi has expanded with a new Beverly Hills outpost, and chef Marcus Jernmark has launched French-inspired Marée in a second-floor space right above his Michelin-starred Lielle. The Santa Monica Airport will also be getting two new eateries from restaurateur Sean Martin: a charming bakery called Matilda’s and an elegant steakhouse named Stiletto. From a stylish Silver Lake brasserie located within a refurbished 1931 church to an Aussie-esque cafe serving brekkie burritos, these are the most exciting restaurants joining L.A.’s culinary landscape this month.
The L.A. Restaurants Opening in September
The Brothers Sushi Beverly Hills
- 255 S Beverly Drive, N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
On Sept. 8, The Brothers Sushi expanded its omakase empire with a fourth location in Beverly Hills. The newest outpost is helmed by chef Moriyuki “Mori” Kanamaru, who spent the last two decades at restaurants like Jinpachi and Michelin-starred Asanebo. Though there are regular tables and booths, the 14-seat sushi counter maintains an intimate and exclusive ambiance that’s enhanced by a premium selection of dry-aged fish, which can be enjoyed via a set tasting menu or à la carte. Expect highlights like warayaki-smoked chutoro sashimi and a tender wagyu slider alongside a solid selection of wine, beer and sake.
Sous Sous
- 1629 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Sous Sous, which debuts Sept. 14 at the new Hotel Lucile in Silver Lake, is a French-meets-American brasserie with muted jewel tones, elegant stained-glass windows and a hint of Southern flair. Chef Patrick Costa is leading the kitchen, focusing on a timeless selection of raw seafood starters, farm-fresh produce and locally sourced meats. Raw oysters will be a regular raw bar feature, served with a market-driven mignonette that changes with the seasons. Other menu highlights include a crispy-skinned branzino and a creamy burrata salad.
Marée
- 9575 W Pico Blvd 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Michelin-starred chef Marcus Jernmark opened the doors to a new neighborhood bistrot-meets-wine bar on Sept. 9. Marée is a seasonally driven eatery that uses California’s farm-fresh produce to celebrate classic French cooking. An ever-rotating selection of wines by the glass is complemented by Parisian-inspired dishes like escargot beignets and salt spring mussels gratin. The signature levain bread with cultured butter is the only proper way to kick off any French-leaning meal, but you’ll also want to save room for the handmade pastas and four-pepper sauce hamburger au poivre.
Bower Surf Club
- 2501 Colorado Ave #190, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Restaurateur Dave Harper has teamed up with New School Hospitality to launch an Aussie-inspired cafe in Santa Monica. Whether you’re looking for a new remote work spot with free wifi or a pet-friendly outdoor patio, Bower Surf Club has you covered, with a laid-back ambiance that fits right in with the Westside dining landscape. In addition to nourishing smoothies and coffee beverages, you can also enjoy casual fare like brekkie burritos, sandwiches, cheeseburgers and a noteworthy cheddar biscuit that’s available in the mornings.
Matilda’s and Stiletto
- 3200 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Located adjacent to the Santa Monica Airport, Matilda’s will serve fresh-baked breads, pastries and coffee come mid-to-late September. The all-day cafe is centered around artisan goods, offering locals a new community-focused gathering spot where they can mingle over cappuccinos, croissants and chocolate chip cookies, or simply pop in for a baguette or sourdough loaf to go. Though we’re still waiting on more info, Stiletto is another concept from restaurateur Sean Martin that is set to open across from the airport before the end of September. The modern steakhouse will be led by chef Patrick Powell and will feature an elevated menu of premium cuts, seafood-forward appetizers and craft cocktails.
Spacca Tutto
- 15255 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Chef Nancy Silverton is gearing up to debut her latest Italian eatery at the recently reopened Palisades Village. Spacca Tutto, a collaboration between Silverton, Caruso and River Jetty Restaurant Group, will draw on her Chi Spacca steakhouse roots with a robust meat program and impressive selection of more than 250 different wines. Though most patrons will see Spacca Tutto as an elegant dinner destination, the chic bar features a smaller menu with more casual bites, allowing locals to enjoy everyday dining at their leisure.