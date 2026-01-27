L.A.’s Most Romantic Restaurants for a Valentine’s Day Date

​Looking to find—or celebrate—love in Los Angeles? This dynamic city in Southern California might not be quite as romantic as Paris or Rome, but its laid-back charm, beachside location, and mountainous backdrop make it a worthwhile destination for Valentine’s Day celebrations. From seaside dining at sunset to fairytale-like restaurants tucked away in the woods, there are several L.A. eateries that know how to do romance right.

​Since French fare is widely regarded as being its own language of love, it’s only fitting that places like The Little Door, Coucou and exciting newcomer Régalade make the list. If you’re in the mood for a classic steakhouse dinner on Valentine’s Day, head to Gwen in Beverly Hills, or live out your surf and turf dreams with a visit to Geoffrey’s in Malibu. Though several restaurants are sticking to their standard menu on February 14, places like Echo Park’s Henrietta, Santa Monica’s Chelsea and Topanga’s Inn of the Seventh Ray are offering multi-course meals for Cupid’s favorite day.

​Whether you’re looking to go big for Valentine’s Day this year or simply want to spice up your love life, these are the best restaurants in Los Angeles for a romantic dinner.