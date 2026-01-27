L.A.’s Most Romantic Restaurants for a Valentine’s Day Date
For when flowers feel lazy, but a good table still counts.Read More
Looking to find—or celebrate—love in Los Angeles? This dynamic city in Southern California might not be quite as romantic as Paris or Rome, but its laid-back charm, beachside location, and mountainous backdrop make it a worthwhile destination for Valentine’s Day celebrations. From seaside dining at sunset to fairytale-like restaurants tucked away in the woods, there are several L.A. eateries that know how to do romance right.
Since French fare is widely regarded as being its own language of love, it’s only fitting that places like The Little Door, Coucou and exciting newcomer Régalade make the list. If you’re in the mood for a classic steakhouse dinner on Valentine’s Day, head to Gwen in Beverly Hills, or live out your surf and turf dreams with a visit to Geoffrey’s in Malibu. Though several restaurants are sticking to their standard menu on February 14, places like Echo Park’s Henrietta, Santa Monica’s Chelsea and Topanga’s Inn of the Seventh Ray are offering multi-course meals for Cupid’s favorite day.
Whether you’re looking to go big for Valentine’s Day this year or simply want to spice up your love life, these are the best restaurants in Los Angeles for a romantic dinner.
Régalade
- 8136 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
One of the newest French restaurants to land in L.A., Régalade is a Parisian-style bistro that fills a major gap in the local dining scene. There are a few places where you can go for a traditional poached leek salad and mussels gratinée, but Régalade delivers on all fronts, from the food menu to the cocktails and wine. The setting is quaint and cozy, and though you’ll be sitting relatively close to other guests in the booth-lined wall, there is something intimate and quintessentially European about the vibe. There is also a small but charming patio out front, and a spacious bar. Start with the scallop crudo and warm baguette with butter, then move on to larger dishes like the truffle mac and cheese and grilled wagyu steak frites.
Wilde’s
- 1850 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Wilde’s puts a modern twist on the British pub, creating a countryside-esque ambiance that serves U.K. classics alongside an expertly curated selection of wines. During the day, Wilde operates as a cafe that offers everything from sausage rolls and pastries to cortados and cappuccinos. At night, the lights dim as you sit at white linen-covered tables, enjoying an array of seasonally-driven bites that rotate regularly. Share a bottle of French bubbles while indulging in a shareable spread of crumbed rillette, battered skate, and a hearty meat pie, then finish with sticky toffee pudding.
Gwen
- 6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gwen’s avant-garde-meets-Art Deco ambiance sets the scene for a romantic candlelit steak dinner for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The à la carte menu lets guests go at their own pace, offering a variety of courses ranging from raw seafood starters and creamy pastas to tender, fire-roasted cuts. The bay scallop crudo is light, refreshing and tangy, but if you prefer a rich appetizer for a special occasion, opt for the decadent lobster fondue. The white truffle tagliatelle is the most indulgent pasta, but make sure you save room for the 12-ounce filet and a side of duck fat potatoes.
Henrietta
- 343 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Located on a cozy corner on the outskirts of Echo Park, Henrietta doubles as a sandwich shop by day and a hip restaurant by night. The space is pretty tiny, but that’s part of what makes dining inside so charming. One wall features shelves upon shelves of wine, alongside plenty of vintage paintings and photographs. If you want a front row view of the action, grab a barstool at the chef’s counter and watch the cooks work their magic. Though Henrietta is always a hip date-night spot, on Valentine’s Day, the team is hosting a special five-course menu featuring indulgent dishes like caviar, crab, pasta and ribeye. During a standard dinner service, menu highlights include bluefin tuna crudo, aromatic ricotta dumplings and half chicken with a side Caesar panzanella.
Coucou West Hollywood
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located in the heart of Santa Monica Boulevard, Coucou West Hollywood pays tribute to French bistros and aperitif bars, with a creative Californian menu that expands beyond the traditional. Though you can stop by any night for favorites like the fondue-covered l’haute dog, lamb-stuffed fried olives and wood-fired prawn cocktail, Coucou will be serving a special prix-fixe menu on Valentine’s Day. Whether you choose to sit inside at a spacious red booth or out on the lush patio at a candlelit bistro table, V-Day guests can expect a customizable three-course meal that ends with a tableside chocolate mousse.
Nobu Malibu
- 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Nobu Malibu remains one of L.A.’s most star-studded restaurants, with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber making regular appearances. However, this oceanfront restaurant also reigns supreme as one of the city’s most romantic destinations, as guests enjoy unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby Malibu Pier. Though it can be quite the bloodbath to get a res, do your best to plan your visit around sunset. Throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, Nobu Malibu is serving a special omakase for dinner, featuring chef-selected sushi, Japanese mirai beef, and a chocolate Japanese cheesecake for dessert. Round out your meal with a signature lychee martini or glass of sparkling rosé. If you want the classic menu and are really craving some tuna tacos or black cod with miso, you can go for lunch or brunch and order à la carte.
Chelsea Restaurant
- 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Thanks to its moody, design-forward setting and globally-inspired menu, Chelsea is one of Santa Monica’s most chic dinner spots. The blue and pink color scheme is inspired by the colorful streets of the posh London neighborhood it's named after, and though the spacious banquettes and dining room tables in the main area are comfy, you can always request one of the more private booths in the corridor. On February 13 and 14, Chelsea is serving a set four-course dinner alongside rosé prosecco, but if you book on a different evening, sip a dirty martini with blue cheese-stuffed olives alongside fresh oysters, crispy lobster sliders and the sweet corn and ricotta ravioli in a Thai green curry sauce.
The Little Door
- 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Upon stepping out onto the romantic patio at The Little Door, guests are greeted by bright blue furniture, a bougainvillea-covered terrace and vintage, candle-lit chandeliers. The beautiful brasserie puts a contemporary, Mediterranean twist on French favorites, with a wine list featuring fine vintages from all over the world. If cocktails are more your style, the rhubarb martini is a unique yet refreshing libation. Can’t-miss appetizers include the steak tartare, hamachi crudo and fresh oysters with lemon verbena granita. On Valentine’s Day, The Little Door is offering a $150 prix-fixe with an optional wine pairing.
Inn of the Seventh Ray
- 128 Old Topanga Canyon Rd, Topanga, CA 90290
Tucked away in Topanga Canyon, Inn of the Seventh Ray is a real-life fairytale setting. You’ll find glistening chandeliers, ethereal twinkle lights and trickling water fountains around every corner of the massive, creekside patio. When making your reservation, request a cozy corner table under one of the gazebos for an intimate and exclusive dining experience. Like every year, this whimsical restaurant is serving a customizable five-course dinner menu on February 14, with options ranging from caviar service and yellowfin crudo to black truffle risotto and braised short ribs. Don’t forget about the house-made desserts.
Geoffrey’s Malibu
- 27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
When it comes to oceanside dining, Geoffrey’s is an L.A. staple. This iconic Malibu restaurant sits perched right above the Pacific Ocean, and the spacious patio allows patrons to enjoy a sea breeze while sitting under sparkling string lights. The standard lunch and dinner menus are beautifully balanced between seafood and steak, but on Valentine’s Day, Geoffrey’s is cooking up a $135 three-course feast. Though there will be a few one-night-only specials, like the Strawberry White Chocolate Crème Diplomat, guests can select from signature dishes such as the crab cakes, seared day-boat scallops and grilled wagyu New York strip.