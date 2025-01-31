The Most Romantic Restaurants for a Candlelit Dinner in L.A.

Los Angeles might be best known for its Hollywood history, bustling nightlife and diverse food scene, but it is also a wonderful place to raise a glass to romance. Between the mountainous backdrop, coastal views and community of dreamers, L.A. does have a special je ne sais quoi that makes visitors from all over the world fall in love. Food is one of the city’s love languages, and whether you’re planning a special occasion date night for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or just a romantic evening, the options are abundant. Though French fare reigns supreme as the designated cuisine of amour, some of L.A.’s most romantic establishments serve modern takes on Mexican, American and Japanese fare.

A charming and romantic ambiance is, of course, another key component when planning the perfect date night, and a candlelit table, cozy seating, lush foliage, twinkling lights and a breathtaking view always manage to do the job. As the city continues to bounce back from devastating wildfires, taking time to celebrate the season of love is more important than ever. From French fare on a whimsical West Hollywood patio to sky-high dining at one of Long Beach’s most historic eateries, these are the best romantic restaurants in L.A.