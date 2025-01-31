The Most Romantic Restaurants for a Candlelit Dinner in L.A.
From French fare in a whimsical West Hollywood patio to sky-high dining at a historic Long Beach eatery, these are the most romantic restaurants in L.A.Read More
Los Angeles might be best known for its Hollywood history, bustling nightlife and diverse food scene, but it is also a wonderful place to raise a glass to romance. Between the mountainous backdrop, coastal views and community of dreamers, L.A. does have a special je ne sais quoi that makes visitors from all over the world fall in love. Food is one of the city’s love languages, and whether you’re planning a special occasion date night for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or just a romantic evening, the options are abundant. Though French fare reigns supreme as the designated cuisine of amour, some of L.A.’s most romantic establishments serve modern takes on Mexican, American and Japanese fare.
A charming and romantic ambiance is, of course, another key component when planning the perfect date night, and a candlelit table, cozy seating, lush foliage, twinkling lights and a breathtaking view always manage to do the job. As the city continues to bounce back from devastating wildfires, taking time to celebrate the season of love is more important than ever. From French fare on a whimsical West Hollywood patio to sky-high dining at one of Long Beach’s most historic eateries, these are the best romantic restaurants in L.A.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in L.A.
Amour
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
As the name suggests, Amour West Hollywood is the perfect place to fall in love over escargot and oysters. Whether you sit outside on the checkered floor patio or inside the dim-lit dining room, which is accessed through a small, speakeasy-esque library door, expect romantic vibes all around. Long-stick candles adorn each table inside, but outside, you’ll find an exposed red brick wall covered in greenery and large mirrors under a glass, atrium-like ceiling. The Love is in the Air cocktail is a complex blend of gin, yuzu, sake, port, elderflower and strawberry, and when it comes to appetizers, opt for one of the grand seafood towers and steak tartare before diving into the creamy truffle gnocchi. On Valentine’s Day, Amour will offer a $145 three-course menu that includes a glass of Champagne and options like beef confit or a John Dory fillet in a rich lobster cream.
Firefly Studio City
- 11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
Studio City’s Firefly is the valley’s most romantic restaurant, known for its intimate, covered patio complete with overhead greenery, dim-lit lanterns, a warm fireplace and cozy cabana-like tables tucked behind red curtains. The ambiance alludes to the gentle glow of fireflies, adding a whimsical element to the already charming space. The fried green olives and big-eye tuna tartare are tried-and-true appetizers. Though you can order à la carte, the prix-fixe menu features some of Firefly’s most popular options, including steak frites and the mushroom pappardelle. For dessert, close out with a Cupid’s Arrow Champagne cocktail and white chocolate crème brûlée. Firefly will also offer a special three-course Valentine’s Day dining experience with a chilled Dungeness crab amuse bouche, filet mignon, warm molten chocolate cake and other decadent dishes.
Inn of the Seventh Ray
- 128 Old Topanga Canyon Rd, Topanga, CA 90290
Located in the heart of Topanga Canyon, Inn of the Seventh Ray has long been lauded as one of L.A.’s most romantic restaurants. Twinkling lights, trickling fountains and glimmering crystal chandeliers create a whimsical background along a fairytale-like creekbed. Though the beloved establishment was recently under threat from the Palisades Fire, it has now reopened and is ready to welcome first-time visitors along with loyal West Coast locals. The fresh-baked rustic bread with fennel seed butter is a must at every visit, but Inn of the Seventh Ray is known for catering to a variety of dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and vegan. Standout items include the charred leek and potato soup, yellowfin crudo and eight-hour braised short rib. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a three-course menu that features caviar, black truffle risotto and more. There is also a vegetarian option available. Don’t forget to peruse the wine list, which features a number of organic and biodynamic bottles.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Ranked number 46 by North America’s 50 Best Bars, Mírate specializes in craft cocktails and modern Mexican cuisine in a Tulum-inspired space in Los Feliz. Sitting on the lower level of the restaurant on the open-air patio makes you feel as though you’re tucked away in a bohemian garden, with a massive indoor tree as the focal point of the space. In the evenings, lanterns provide a golden glow throughout the space, curating a sense of privacy and intimacy even when sitting close to other patrons. You can’t go wrong with any of the cocktails; El Taquero is a clarified, mezcal-based beverage that is fresh and smooth, while the cilantro avocado oil on top makes each sip a savory delight. Mocktail drinkers can also order a booze-free version of El Taquero. For food, stick with shareable items like the kampachi aguachile, queso fundido, fried chicken tacos and Yucatan sea bream fillet.
The Little Door
- 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Since 1996, West 3rd’s The Little Door has been a haven for lovers looking to dine over candlelight and French-Mediterranean cuisine. The cozy patio features a deep blue wall with antique details in every corner—expect to be surrounded by calming wind chimes, vintage chandeliers and lush greenery. In true French fashion, order a bottle of wine to share as you indulge in a variety of dishes like escargot, saffron risotto and herb-crusted lamb. Those hoping to up the ante on Valentine’s Day can partake in a three-course meal with options ranging from a seared sea bass entrée to a dark chocolate mousse at dessert.
Mar’sel
- 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Located at the Terranea Resort on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Mar’sel is a Michelin Guide restaurant that offers panoramic Pacific Ocean views. If you’re hoping to get away from the city for an evening, Mar’sel makes for a romantic endeavor that is best enjoyed at sunset. The menu revolves around Californian cuisine with a Mediterranean and French twist. Revel in romance as you start with the Seafood Royale, which is a display of salmon crudo, scallop carpaccio and King Crab tenderloin. For your main course, indulge in bucatini cacio e pepe or a rossini-style filet mignon with black truffle as you dine under the stars away from the smog of L.A. For a truly elevated experience this Valentine’s Day, visit Mar’sel for a $185 three-course meal featuring butter-poached lobster, cauliflower and white chocolate soup, an uni Caesar salad and much more.
Sky Room
- 210 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Sky Room’s historic origins and legacy set the precedent for its current operations at Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. One of the best Los Angeles restaurant openings of 2024 (technically, a reopening), Sky Room boasts epic views of the bay and surrounding city from its 13th-floor perch, but its glamorous interior is equally as enticing. Tan leather booths, white tablecloths and a show-stopping, abstract chandelier set the scene for a romantic evening of fine dining, complete with the restaurant’s Obscenely Dirty Martini, which is made with house-crafted olive tincture. Of course, nothing screams romance like Tsar Nicolai caviar service and Champagne, but other can’t-miss bites include the uni “avocado toast,” California Wagyu beef wellington and signature whipped mashed potatoes.
Olivetta
- 9010 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
From restaurateurs Marissa and Matt Hermer, Olivetta is one of West Hollywood's best-designed restaurants. The opulent space transports guests to the heart of London with four uniquely designed spaces—the French Riviera-esque dining room features a backlit fabric ceiling and dim lighting, while velvet walls and abstract art curate a cozy ambiance in the bar area. The Champagne and Blood Orange cocktail is refreshing and light, but if you’re in the mood for a more spirit-forward libation, try the Boujis Negroni. The dinner menu includes plenty of delicious offerings (with a special nod to the crispy squash blossoms with ricotta and feta, creste di gallo pasta and grilled calamari), but you can also splurge on the white truffle menu for an elevated treat. You can also add truffles to any dish, shaved and weighed tableside.
Pasjoli
- 2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Pasjoli is a charming French bistro in laid-back Ocean Park. Backed by James Beard award-winning chef Dave Beran, Pasjoli serves Parisian classics in a chic yet warm setting complete with exposed brick walls, tall, industrial ceilings and a more formal back room with ornate booths. Unless you sit at the bar, Pasjoli exclusively serves a five-course menu after 6 p.m. The unparalleled burnt Basque cheesecake, which is only available in limited quantities, is the main highlight. Before dessert, however, enjoy four savory courses that include options like beef tartare, scallop mousse quenelles and hanger steak—the deviled eggs with duck skin are well worth adding.
Puzzle
- 8947 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Puzzle’s dark green interior, curtain-drawn booths, gold candelabras and fine French fare make it one of the most alluring restaurants on the Sunset Strip. Since it doubles as a lounge, guests can expect live music in the evenings, but during dinner, Puzzle takes your taste buds on a trip to Paris. Though you can’t go wrong with a classic dirty martini, consider branching out with the Pornstar Martini for a sweet, passion fruit treat. For starters, caviar is the name of the game—the crispy caviar potato is what dreams are made of, but you can also opt for the Jidori chicken nugget with caviar. Keep the caviar theme going for your main course by ordering the squid ink and Ossetra Royal pasta, or switch to steak and share the 24k gold-topped Australian Wagyu sirloin.
La Dolce Vita
- 9785 South Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
La Dolce Vita is a historic Italian restaurant that originally opened in 1966, with Frank Sinatra as a backer. Head to the 90210 and get ready to swoon over the mauve brick walls and red leather booths, both of which are perfect for a Valentine’s Day backdrop. The Flame of Love martini is a simple combo of vodka and Fino Sherry, but if you prefer bubbles, opt for a glass of Lambrusco. Expect classic Italian fare like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken marsala and a New York strip steak, along with more modern takes such as branzino picatta. The Lemons for Love cocktail is best enjoyed at dessert alongside the almond budino with cherry gelée.
Bar Sawa
- 111 S San Pedro St sawa, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Black glossy tiles and a wall of Japanese whisky make Bar Sawa one of the sleekest sushi restaurants in Downtown L.A. Unlike most traditional omakase settings, efficient spacing and dim lighting create a sense of intimacy at the sushi bar, even when sitting next to strangers. Since there are only eight seats in total, it is the perfect place for four couples looking to plan a quadruple date night, or solo couples hoping to indulge in high-quality Edomae-style sushi alongside sake or whiskey-based cocktails. Dinner at this DTLA spot includes 17 seasonal courses for $185 per person, with each plate appearing as a true work of art. For the full experience, splurge on the optional cocktail pairing for an additional $45.