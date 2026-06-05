Retail Therapy: How to Navigate L.A.’s Best Shopping Neighborhoods
Whether you’re looking to hit the beach after splurging on skincare and jeans on Abbot Kinney or want to spend an entire afternoon at The Grove, we’ve got you covered on L.A.’s best neighborhoods for a day of shopping.Read More
Shopping and Los Angeles go hand in hand, but when it comes to quality retail, not all neighborhoods are created equal. Rodeo Drive is one of the most famous shopping destinations in the world, and while you’ll find top-name brands and designers scattered throughout Beverly Hills, there are several other, less crowded areas you’ll want to take your credit card.
If you’re a mall person, Westfield Century City is a can’t-miss attraction, but as a local who has lived in L.A. for nearly 10 years, I prefer the more local jaunts that feature one-of-a-kind boutiques and a unique sense of character. West Hollywood’s Design District feels almost like a miniature (and less touristy) Beverly Hills, allowing you to browse more designers like Toteme and Ulla Johnson, along with L.A.-born brands such as Ben Soleimani and Jay Wolf. In Downtown Los Angeles, the Fashion District offers an immersive (and historic) shopping experience at Santee Alley, while the Arts District more recently emerged as a retail mecca. Avid thrifters, on the other hand, will gravitate toward the vintage shops on Melrose, and streetwear connoisseurs will find Fairfax Avenue to be a stylish playground.
Whether you’re looking to hit the beach after splurging on skincare and jeans on Abbot Kinney or want to spend an entire afternoon at The Grove, we’ve got you covered on L.A.’s best neighborhoods for a little retail therapy.
Your Ultimate L.A. Shopping Guide
Beverly Hills
The 90210 is home to some of the most famous shopping in the country. From Rodeo Drive to Robertson Boulevard, Beverly Hills is a world-class hub for high-end designer brands and boutiques. At the heart of this premium shopping destination is the Golden Triangle, bounded by South Santa Monica Boulevard to the northwest, Wilshire Boulevard to the south and Cañon Drive to the east. It’s an ultra-walkable stretch of retail and dining, but on Rodeo—immortalized in Pretty Woman—you’ll find flagship stores for major designers like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermès. The commercial spaces are massive, grand and anchored in the most over-the-top design, drawing a plethora of tourists and window shoppers alike.
Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new handbag or want a new ring from Tiffany’s, shopping in Beverly Hills is going to cost you. But even if you’re not looking to make a big purchase, simply strolling past the towering palm trees, glitzy shops, and flashy sports cars with a matcha in hand is a quintessential L.A. experience. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, sit down for an elegant lunch at Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn or head up to the rooftop restaurant Dante for a refreshing spritz. If you need a little caffeine boost, grab a matcha or frozen coffee from Leora.
Fairfax District
Located just outside of West Hollywood, the Fairfax District is a trendy, quirky neighborhood that encompasses everything from The Grove to a retail-heavy part of Melrose Avenue. Every Sunday, the parking lot at Fairfax High School is filled to the brim with vendors for the Melrose Trading Post. From antique furnishings and decor to handmade jewelry and vintage finds, this trendy flea market has it all, including plenty of influencer people-watching if you get bored—take that as you will.
For a more traditional shopping experience, head up the street to The Grove. This upscale outdoor shopping center is a big tourist attraction, but it’s also home to popular retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom, Lululemon, Aritzia and much more. Those wanting to make a whole day out of their visit will find plenty of dining options, but you don’t want to miss all of the amazing vendors at The Original Farmers Market. Whether you want to sit down for French fare and a glass of wine at Monsieur Marcel or indulge in an array of temaki and spicy tuna crispy rice at Sora Handroll Bar, this diverse market is one of L.A.’s most enduring and charming attractions. You’ll also find second-hand shops like Wasteland and American Vintage on Melrose Avenue, along with fun eats and drinks at Carmel and Melrose Umbrella Co.
Arts District
The Arts District was once known as an industrial hub crawling with manufacturing warehouses, but this quirky neighborhood has since transformed into one of downtown’s top dining and shopping destinations. Row DTLA operates as its own community entirely, featuring an abundance of high-end restaurants and boutiques behind iron gates and concrete walls. Explore some of the most exclusive vintage finds at Arcade before finding your new favorite perfume at Scent Bar. If you’re in the market for a new hat, head to celebrity-loved Gladys Tamez, or stock up on new home goods at Joybird. In between stores, sit down for a slice at Pizzeria Bianco or hang out until dinnertime for a more formal, Michelin-starred meal at Kato. Dover Street Market is a trendy streetwear store located deeper in the heart of the Arts District, as is H.Lorenzo.
Abbot Kinney
Venice is known for its beachy atmosphere and laid-back attitude, but Abbot Kinney offers a more upscale experience that contrasts—but doesn't clash—with the town’s counterculture roots. This single boulevard is surrounded by residential neighborhoods and multimillion-dollar homes, creating a hub for locals looking to shop, drink and dine. Can’t-miss storefronts on this mile-long strip include Albion Garden, where you can grab Japanese skincare and beauty products, and Ananda, a bohemian boutique. Mejuri specializes in dainty jewelry, but if you’re hoping to add a few timeless and polished pieces to your wardrobe, pop into Rag & Bone. When you’re ready to eat, sit down for modern Indian fare at the recently opened Badmaash or RVR restaurant.
Fashion District
Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District acts as the heart of the city’s apparel industry. Spanning more than 100 blocks, this diverse neighborhood is home to a variety of stores selling everything from clothes and footwear to jewelry and beauty products. The famous Santee Alley offers one of L.A.’s most distinctive shopping experiences, featuring an open-air corridor filled with more than 150 local vendors. This is a great place for patrons who want to support local businesses and communities, and you’re also likely to get a pretty good bang for your buck. In other parts of the Fashion District outside of Santee Alley, expect to find more traditional brands like Aesop, West Elm and Urban Outfitters.
West Hollywood Design District
The Design District is West Hollywood’s retail crown jewel. Covering a nice stretch of Melrose Avenue, Robertson Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard, the neighborhood is located in the southwest corner of West Hollywood and has been around for more than 75 years. The focal point of the area is the towering red, green and blue Pacific Design Center, which recently opened Très LA Bistro & Café, but you’ll also find a charming park, celebrity-loved eateries like Craig’s and Cecconi’s and plenty of high-end shopping.
Toward La Cienega, store highlights include Farm Rio, Alice + Olivia and consignment titan The RealReal. Restoration Hardware also has a massive storefront with a rooftop park that offers sweeping views of the surrounding hills. Just across La Cienega is Melrose Place—a quiet and unassuming street that houses brands like Monique Lhuillier and LoveShackFancy. After a long day of swiping your credit card, head to the recently revamped Catch for fruity cocktails and their famous truffle sashimi.