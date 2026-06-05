Retail Therapy: How to Navigate L.A.’s Best Shopping Neighborhoods

Shopping and Los Angeles go hand in hand, but when it comes to quality retail, not all neighborhoods are created equal. Rodeo Drive is one of the most famous shopping destinations in the world, and while you’ll find top-name brands and designers scattered throughout Beverly Hills, there are several other, less crowded areas you’ll want to take your credit card.

If you’re a mall person, Westfield Century City is a can’t-miss attraction, but as a local who has lived in L.A. for nearly 10 years, I prefer the more local jaunts that feature one-of-a-kind boutiques and a unique sense of character. West Hollywood’s Design District feels almost like a miniature (and less touristy) Beverly Hills, allowing you to browse more designers like Toteme and Ulla Johnson, along with L.A.-born brands such as Ben Soleimani and Jay Wolf. In Downtown Los Angeles, the Fashion District offers an immersive (and historic) shopping experience at Santee Alley, while the Arts District more recently emerged as a retail mecca. Avid thrifters, on the other hand, will gravitate toward the vintage shops on Melrose, and streetwear connoisseurs will find Fairfax Avenue to be a stylish playground.

Whether you’re looking to hit the beach after splurging on skincare and jeans on Abbot Kinney or want to spend an entire afternoon at The Grove, we’ve got you covered on L.A.’s best neighborhoods for a little retail therapy.