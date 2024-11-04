Dive Into Spiny Lobster Season at These L.A. Restaurants
Los Angeles chefs have found unique ways to showcase spiny lobster by using it in toasted rolls, topping it with caviar or serving it raw.Read More
Maine might be the lobster capital of the country, but Los Angeles is no stranger to this special shellfish. In fact, between the first West Coast opening of the New York-born Luke’s Lobster in Santa Monica and Royal Lobster near Koreatown, this crustacean is more popular than ever amongst Southern California locals. Though Maine lobster (also known as American lobster) is perhaps the most common variety, California is home to its own species of spiny lobster that high-end chefs seek every season. This special shellfish is typically in season from late September to mid-March, and most Los Angeles seafood joints go above and beyond to showcase its decadence while they can. One of the best things about California spiny lobster season is the opportunity for restaurants to work with local purveyors and fishermen, leading to a more sustainable and eco-friendly form of sourcing.
Since they don’t have claws, the tail is the focus when it comes to spiny lobster. This pronounced tail meat is most often grilled, but it also makes for a wonderful crudo or carpaccio. Spiny lobsters are smaller than their East Coast counterparts, but their petite size yields a sweeter taste and firmer texture.
While nothing beats dipping a tender tail in hot drawn butter, Los Angeles chefs have also found more unique ways to showcase spiny lobster by using it in toasted rolls, topping it with caviar or serving it raw. From grilled platters to vibrant crudos, these are the best restaurants to celebrate spiny lobster season in L.A.
The Best L.A. Restaurants for Spiny Lobster
The Lobster
- 1602 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Located at the star of the landmark Santa Monica Pier, The Lobster, led by executive chef Govind Armstrong, serves elevated seafood in a classic setting, with Pacific Ocean views. Plan your visit around sunset and request a table by the window for the ultimate show as the sun dips behind the horizon and you people-watch the pier with a dirty martini in hand. As the name suggests, The Lobster specializes in all things shellfish, and during spiny lobster season, patrons can order a grilled California spicy lobster (sourced from Santa Barbara’s Sea Stephanie Fish) that is served with fresh herbs and a zesty lemon butter. Start with the New England clam chowder or crispy prawns and enjoy this with a side of the Dungeness crab fried rice and grilled asparagus, or go for double the decadence with the restaurant’s beloved lemon breadcrumb-topped lobster mac and cheese.
The Lonely Oyster
- 1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Lonely Oyster is the ideal neighborhood spot for East Angelenos craving freshly-shucked oysters and craft cocktails. Start your meal with the Cava-tini, made with herb and crème fraîche-infused vodka and served with a hearty caviar bump. The seafood plateaus are a great way to experience the raw bar selections at The Lonely Oyster, but the lobster rolls are a signature item you can’t miss. When in season, chef Dom Crisp uses locally sourced California spiny across all versions of their lobster rolls. From the miso-brown butter to the Louisiana-style roll, the use of California spiny lobster allows The Lonely Oyster to work with local purveyors and fishermen, showcasing the bounty of what the Golden State has to offer.
Connie and Ted's
- 8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Dining at Connie and Ted’s means getting a true taste of New England in the heart of West Hollywood. Though the laid-back seafood joint typically uses Massachusetts lobsters that are flown in fresh twice a week, spiny lobster season calls for a California twist. For $68, patrons can order a steamed or oak wood-grilled spiny lobster, served with hot drawn butter and house-made pickle spears. Opt for the crispy onion rings or French fries as a side and complete your meal with a bottle of bubbles—the Champagne Philipponnat Royale Reserve Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay is the perfect pairing.
Water Grill
- 544 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071
- 1401 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
With two locations in Los Angeles, Water Grill is a yearly go-to for spiny lobster. The lobsters are kept alive in tanks within the restaurant, ensuring they are as fresh as possible before being served, and are made to order. After being charcoal grilled, these spiny lobsters are served with lemon, butter and Water Grill’s creamy coleslaw. Enjoy a crisp glass of sancerre along with a couple of sides, such as the mac and cheese (which is made with seven different varieties of cheese) and roasted Brussels sprouts.
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chef Michael Cimarusti’s Providence is one of the most lauded and legendary fine dining establishments in L.A.; perfect for a special occasion. Cimarusti’s commitment to sustainability has even landed Providence a rare Green Michelin Star, alongside its two standard Michelin Stars. Since local and responsible sourcing is at the foundation of this establishment, California spiny lobster is the ideal ingredient to showcase during its season. Though the tasting menu changes regularly, guests can expect a lobster roll course made with spiny lobster, pillowy Hokkaido milk bread and luxe toppings of Kaluga caviar and shaved white truffle.
Holbox
- 3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Recently awarded its first Michelin Star, Holbox is a premier seafood restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles. The menu features a blend of raw bar items like oysters and aguachile and cooked Yucatan dishes, including a variety of tacos, that explode with flavors. After starting off light with the scallop ceviche and bluefin tostada appetizers, order the grilled spiny lobster as your main course. Costing $45 a pound, these live spiny lobsters are cooked fresh from the tank and served with cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo and handmade tortillas, allowing you to build your ideal bite as you see fit.
Crudo e Nudo
- 2724 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Crudo e Nudo is Santa Monica’s crown jewel of raw seafood. This locally-owned restaurant by chef Brian Bornemann and Leena Culhane sits in the heart of Ocean Park’s Main Street, offering quaint patio seating and casual counter ordering. The menu revolves around sustainability and local sourcing, so the chalkboard menu changes daily. This time of year, however, welcomes back the sweet California spiny lobster that locals have come to look forward to consistently. Rather than cooking the spiny lobster, chef Bornemann most often keeps this seasonal delicacy in its truest form by serving it crudo-style with citrus, saffron and fennel. If you’re lucky enough to visit when it’s on the menu, don’t hesitate to order it as your entree.
Queen St.
- 4701 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Created by Last Word Hospitality and chef Ari Kolender, Queen St. is a culinary tribute to Kolender’s upbringing in Charleston, South Carolina. This charming and rustic restaurant features a round oyster bar with shellfish displayed on ice, along with bistro tables situated under vintage photos and paintings. Since California spiny lobster is one of chef Kolender’s favorite ingredients to work with, guests can expect to see it on the special board this season. Indulge in a split spiny lobster tail that is delicately grilled over almond wood and served with a side of shallot and ginger butter.