Dive Into Spiny Lobster Season at These L.A. Restaurants

Maine might be the lobster capital of the country, but Los Angeles is no stranger to this special shellfish. In fact, between the first West Coast opening of the New York-born Luke’s Lobster in Santa Monica and Royal Lobster near Koreatown, this crustacean is more popular than ever amongst Southern California locals. Though Maine lobster (also known as American lobster) is perhaps the most common variety, California is home to its own species of spiny lobster that high-end chefs seek every season. This special shellfish is typically in season from late September to mid-March, and most Los Angeles seafood joints go above and beyond to showcase its decadence while they can. One of the best things about California spiny lobster season is the opportunity for restaurants to work with local purveyors and fishermen, leading to a more sustainable and eco-friendly form of sourcing.

Since they don’t have claws, the tail is the focus when it comes to spiny lobster. This pronounced tail meat is most often grilled, but it also makes for a wonderful crudo or carpaccio. Spiny lobsters are smaller than their East Coast counterparts, but their petite size yields a sweeter taste and firmer texture.

While nothing beats dipping a tender tail in hot drawn butter, Los Angeles chefs have also found more unique ways to showcase spiny lobster by using it in toasted rolls, topping it with caviar or serving it raw. From grilled platters to vibrant crudos, these are the best restaurants to celebrate spiny lobster season in L.A.