An Insider’s Guide to Los Angeles When the 2026 FIFA World Cup Comes to Town
With matches at SoFi Stadium and traffic to match, this is how to eat, drink and stay smart across the city.Read More
Soccer is a universal language spoken across the world. It is a sport that crosses borders and cultural barriers, bringing people together for some friendly (and maybe not-so-friendly) competition. This summer, the globe’s most-watched sporting event is returning to the United States, and Los Angeles is one of the lucky destinations to host the FIFA World Cup. Come June 12, all eyes will be on the City of Angels.
The games will take place through early July, and the city is expected to be flooded with international tourists hoping to see the very best of what Hollywood has to offer. Given its sheer size, navigating a city like L.A. can be intimidating. But as long as you're prepared for the inevitable traffic and you do your best to plan activities within a 10-mile radius, you should be good to go.
All games will be held at SoFi Stadium, so staying as central as possible is key. On that end, we’ve curated a handful of hotel options that cater to every kind of traveler. When it comes to eating and drinking, L.A.’s vibrant dining scene ensures that you’re in for a treat, and if you’re left with a little extra time on your hands, there are plenty of sporty happenings to add to the agenda.
The 2026 World Cup Los Angeles Travel Guide
- The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt
- The Beverly Hills Hotel
- Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows
- Other hotels where you can kick it (pun intended)…
- Two Hommés
- Tomat
- Coni's Seafood
- Saijo Handroll
- More places for a pre-fútbol fuel up
- 33 Taps
- Three Weavers Brewery Company
- 1010 Wine and Events
- Thunderbird Bar
- Additional sporty sips…
- Hit the Beach
- Visit Cosm Los Angeles
- Hang out at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area
- Keep the momentum going…
Where to Stay
The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
If you’re looking for a balance of comfort and convenience, The Shay in Culver City is a centrally-located option that’s great for both couples and groups. The property is situated just up the street from The Platform, which is home to fun shops, restaurants and bars. Adjacent to the lobby bar, enjoy a drink in the game room while playing a round of billiards to get you in a sporty mood. You’ll also find Mediterranean-focused Zaytinya on the ground floor, along with poolside Butterfly on the tropical-laden rooftop.
The Beverly Hills Hotel
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Visitors who want to stay in 90210 can’t go wrong with the Pink Palace. Located on a quieter strip of Sunset Boulevard, The Beverly Hills Hotel is further away from the chaos of Rodeo Drive, and if you drive straight down Sunset, you’ll hit the 405 a lot quicker when heading to SoFi Stadium. Whether you’re a first-time L.A. traveler or a longtime regular, this historic hotel is a destination itself, allowing you to walk the same halls as Hollywood legends like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra. When resting up between matches, lounge under the towering palm trees at the turquoise-colored pool or fuel up with a McCarthy salad at the Polo Lounge.
Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows
- 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
If staying by the beach is a priority, opt for the busy Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows. Its lively nature makes it a great option for soccer fans hoping to stay up late and mingle at the lobby bar, but you can also walk over to The Bungalow bar next door to experience one of Santa Monica’s most famous (or perhaps infamous) nightlife spots. There are a couple of on-site dining options, with the most notable being eight-seat sushi spot Soko, but the hotel is also within walking distance of plenty of nearby restaurants.
Other hotels where you can kick it (pun intended)…
Cameo is another great option located on the edge of Beverly Hills, more toward Mid City. Those seeking a more upscale stay by the ocean can book into the Regent Santa Monica Beach or The Georgian Hotel, while urban dwellers who prefer a cityscape setting should opt for the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel or the Conrad Los Angeles.
Where to Eat
Two Hommés
- 902 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Two Hommés is an Inglewood eatery that’s just 10 minutes away from SoFi Stadium. The menu is anchored in Afro-centric fare and flavors, so expect comforting classics like jollof platters, crispy chicken maáfe and smoked lamb shoulder. A lot of the cocktails lean on the tropical side, with highlights being the mango margarita, Bahia Beach and watermelon Mecalifornia, but if you’re attending a Sunday game, you can also hit up their boozy brunch beforehand.
Tomat
- 6261 W 87th St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Located in the unassuming neighborhood of Westchester, right by LAX, Tomat specializes in sustainably-driven and seasonal cuisine with British roots. The farm-to-table restaurant sources from a nearby urban garden, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the area. Enjoy watching the chefs put in work behind the open kitchen as you sip organic wines and nibble on shared bites like barbari bread and tomato butter, steak tartare over a rice cake and the crispy trout and chips.
Coni's Seafood
- 3544 1/2, 3544 W Imperial Hwy, Inglewood, CA 90303
Though there are a few locations across the city, World Cup attendees can most easily satisfy their craving for mariscos at Coni’s Inglewood. What started as a backyard operation has since evolved into one of L.A.’s most talked about seafood joints, focusing on Nayarit-style dishes ranging from ceviches and tacos to tostadas and soups. Get game-day ready with an ice-cold Tecate, michelada or margarita before heading one-and-a-half miles down the road to SoFi.
Saijo Handroll
- 12473 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Enjoy a more immersive, communal dining experience at Saijo Handroll's counter. This is the kind of place where you can kick back with a glass of sake and order at your leisure, as the chef reaches across the bar to present you with freshly-made handrolls and grilled skewers. If you’ve never enjoyed a true handroll experience, Saijo effortlessly blends modernity with authenticity, and it’s a great place to start your evening when dining in Culver City. Don’t skip the bluefin toro, bay scallop or unagi temakis.
More places for a pre-fútbol fuel up
Though it’s located across town in Silver Lake, Pijja Palace is a unique Indian-meets-Italian restaurant that moonlights as a sports bar. Hatchet Hall serves up comforting Southern-inspired cuisine on the edge of Culver City, while Kali Restaurant is a bit out of the way, but worth a trip to Melrose Ave for its Old Hollywood vibes, succulent steaks and Michelin-recognized meringue gelato. Santa Monica’s Le Great Outdoor Restaurant is a solid option for groups, paying tribute to the backyard BBQ with grilled meats, veggies and a communal setting.
Where to Drink
33 Taps
- Multiple Locations
Known for its stiff drinks and unexpectedly delicious bar bites, 33 Taps is an upbeat and fun place to drink before or after your World Cup games. Whether you’re celebrating your team’s win or drowning your sorrows due to a loss, this modern sports bar delivers a great time at all four of its locations in Silver Lake, Culver City, DTLA and West Hollywood. In addition to a weekday happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 33 Taps also offers a late-night happy hour every day from 9:30 p.m. to close. You can’t go wrong with any of the house drafts, but when it comes to food, order the buffalo cauliflower and chicken tenders (with an extra side of ranch).
Three Weavers Brewery Company
- 1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B, Inglewood, CA 90301
Enjoy local craft beers brewed right in the heart of Inglewood when you visit Three Weavers. This indoor/outdoor tasting room boasts industrial charm in a laid-back setting, offering family-style seating both inside and on the dog-friendly patio. There are at least a dozen rotating seasonal drafts on tap at all times, ranging from light lagers to hearty IPAs. You can also explore a couple of non-alcoholic beers and fruity seltzers.
1010 Wine and Events
- 1010 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
If wine is more your style, head to Inglewood’s first true vino bar before making your way to SoFi Stadium. 1010 Wine and Events is a Black- and women-owned venture helmed by two lifelong Inglewood residents. The space is elegant and cozy, and though you’ll find an elevated food menu, the focus is on Black-owned wines. Allow the staff to guide you through the extensive wine list as you nibble on pre-game appetizers like fried chicken wings, Rockefeller oysters and prime beef skewers.
Thunderbird Bar
- 12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Thunderbird Bar is a stylish, moody watering hole that brings a taste of the Old West to Wilshire Avenue. The smooth, leather banquettes invite you to kick back and unwind with a pint or zesty margarita, but don’t forget to hit up the vintage skeeball machine. Indulge in Tex-Mex creations like chili con queso or short rib tacos while exploring the bar’s impressive array of agave spirits.
Additional sporty sips…
Staying on the Westside? Try to squeeze in a visit to Tiny’s Hi-Dive for a taste of local life. Those roughing it in Beverly Hills should check out Founders Ale House, which offers a rotating selection of draft beers, or, if friendly competition is a priority, DTLA’s Arts District Brewing Co. has everything from skee-ball to air hockey and arcade games.
What to Do
Hit the Beach
Even if you choose to stay in the city, spend a free afternoon during your trip at one of L.A.’s iconic beaches. Manhattan Beach and Playa del Rey are pretty close to SoFi, but Santa Monica and Venice are destination-defining beach towns that every first-time visitor should see at least once. Keep the sports theme going with a little sand volleyball in between sunbathing and swimming.
Visit Cosm Los Angeles
- 1252 District Dr, Inglewood, CA 90305
While screening nostalgic movies like Harry Potter and national sporting events, the Dome at Cosm Los Angeles immerses guests with a massive, mind-bending screen that transports you out of this world and into another. You can also choose to hang out at The Hall sports bar, or catch a breath of fresh air on the rooftop.
Hang out at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area
- 4100 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90056
From lotus ponds to picnic sites and a fishing lake, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area is a scenic slice of nature in the middle of the city. There are a handful of trails and walking paths to explore, along with a sand volleyball court and a basketball court for travelers wanting to break a sweat between World Cup matches.
Keep the momentum going…
The Kia Forum is one of L.A.’s more unique concert venues and happens to be located right next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Artists like Ariana Grande and Rosalía will be playing while the World Cup is in Los Angeles, giving you the chance to balance your sporty side with a little live music. Though you’ll find great shopping all over Los Angeles, the Westfield Century City mall is one of the city’s most sought-after shopping centers, but if you prefer to spend your time outdoors, consider an early morning hike at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook.