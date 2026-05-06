An Insider’s Guide to Los Angeles When the 2026 FIFA World Cup Comes to Town

Soccer is a universal language spoken across the world. It is a sport that crosses borders and cultural barriers, bringing people together for some friendly (and maybe not-so-friendly) competition. This summer, the globe’s most-watched sporting event is returning to the United States, and Los Angeles is one of the lucky destinations to host the FIFA World Cup. Come June 12, all eyes will be on the City of Angels.

The games will take place through early July, and the city is expected to be flooded with international tourists hoping to see the very best of what Hollywood has to offer. Given its sheer size, navigating a city like L.A. can be intimidating. But as long as you're prepared for the inevitable traffic and you do your best to plan activities within a 10-mile radius, you should be good to go.

All games will be held at SoFi Stadium, so staying as central as possible is key. On that end, we’ve curated a handful of hotel options that cater to every kind of traveler. When it comes to eating and drinking, L.A.’s vibrant dining scene ensures that you’re in for a treat, and if you’re left with a little extra time on your hands, there are plenty of sporty happenings to add to the agenda.