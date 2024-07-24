The Rising Appeal of Low-ABV Drinks
As the market for low-ABV drinks continues to expand, it sets the stage for a future where moderation and enjoyment coexist seamlessly.
The beverage industry is experiencing a notable shift as consumers increasingly gravitate towards low alcohol by volume (ABV) drinks. This trend, driven by changing lifestyles and health-conscious choices, is reshaping the landscape of social drinking. Low-ABV drinks—which include a variety of beers, wines and spirits with reduced alcohol content—are becoming the preferred choice for many who seek moderation and to simply enjoy the social aspects of drinking without the intense effects of higher alcohol levels.
“More low-alcohol products are being trialed than no-alcohol beverages, across all age cohorts in the United States,” Adam Rogers, research director for North America at market intelligence firm IWSR, tells Observer. Similarly to no-alcohol beverages, “beer, cider and ready-to-drink beverages are the most tried low-alcohol beverages, closely followed by wine and spirits.”
The global low-alcohol beverages market was estimated to be worth approximately $1.41 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to be worth $2.36 billion by 2033, according to business intelligence firm Future Market Insights. This has led to a surge in demand for beverages that offer the flavors and experience of traditional drinks, but with lower alcohol content. Consequently, both established beverage companies and new market entrants are innovating to cater to this burgeoning segment.
A key factor behind this rising appeal is the growing awareness of health and wellness. Modern consumers are more informed about the impacts of alcohol on their health, and are looking for alternatives that allow them to indulge responsibly.
The shift is also influenced by lifestyle changes, particularly among younger generations. Approximately one in two millennials (49 percent) are making efforts to reduce their alcohol consumption, while 61 percent of Gen Z plans to drink less in 2024, according to data marketing firm NCSolutions.
Instead, these consumers are opting for drinks that complement their active and mindful lifestyles. Social media trends and the growing popularity of sober-curious movements have further fueled this transition, making low-ABV drinks a fashionable and socially acceptable choice.
Rogers also attributes this shift to “substituter” behavior, which IWSR defines as those who typically drink no- and low-alcohol beverages on certain occasions, and full-strength alcohol beverages on others.
“In our latest Bevtrac consumer tracking data, we saw a lot of comments from consumers saying they are drinking less because there are fewer social occasions where it is appropriate to choose full-strength alcohol,” Rogers says.
Finally, the quality and variety of low-ABV options have improved exponentially in the last few years, with many products now offering sophisticated and diverse flavor profiles. This has helped dispel the notion that lower alcohol content equates to lower quality.
With that in mind, for the low-ABV curious, here is a roundup of newer beer, wine and spirits options catering to this growing customer base.
The Best New Low-ABV Drinks to Try Now
- Heineken Silver
- Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty
- Goose Island Brewing Co. 312 Wheat Ale
- Moosehead Cracked Canoe
- Sunday Beer Light & Tight Anytime Lager
- Fox Run Vineyards 2023 Piquette
- Rosa Regale Sparkling White
- Ventessa Pinot Grigio Rosé
- Vietti 2023 Moscato d’Asti
- Yealands Lighter Sauvignon Blanc
- Body Vodka
- Cut Classics
- Perthyn Spirits
- Savoia
Beer
Heineken Silver
Even some of the world’s most famous beers are tapping into the low ABV movement. Dutch beer giant Heineken released a slimmed-down version of its iconic green bottled lager, which itself is only 5 percent ABV. Meet Heineken Silver, brewed at 4.0 percent ABV, touted to offer the same quality and taste without the heaviness for those drinking a few in one session. Heineken Silver uses the same premium ingredients as the Original, but undergoes an ice-cold lagering process at -1 degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which filters out proteins and rough-tasting tannins, resulting in a full-bodied yet refreshingly smooth beer. And each 12-ounce can serving contains 95 calories and 2.9 grams of carbs, making it a lighter option for beer enthusiasts.
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty
After extensive R&D and months of fine-tuning, this indie craft beer retains the character of a world-class IPA while boasting just 95 calories and zero grams of fat. (And an ABV of four percent.) The secret lies in monk fruit, an ancient Chinese delicacy sweeter than sugar but calorie-free, which enhances the beer's body and complexity. By using monk fruit as the beer's foundation, the malt bill is reduced, eliminating unnecessary unfermentable sugars and delivering a lower-calorie, perfectly balanced beer.
Goose Island Brewing Co. 312 Wheat Ale
Inspired by the city of Chicago, this 4.2 percent ABV ale boasts a spicy aroma of Cascade hops and a fruity flavor in a soft, creamy body. This unfiltered beer, known for its hazy appearance, blends barley malt with torrified wheat to deliver a refreshing and character-rich experience. The 312 Urban Wheat Ale stands out with its unique profile, yet maintains the high quality expected from Goose Island.
Moosehead Cracked Canoe
Made in New Brunswick, Canada, Moosehead Cracked Canoe Ultra is an ultra-premium light lager designed for life's most relaxed moments. Crafted by master brewers using only premium ingredients and expert techniques, this 3.5 percent ABV light beer offers the refreshing experience of a full-bodied lager without compromises. Each serving contains 100 calories and four grams of carbohydrates, making it a balanced choice for those seeking a lighter beer without sacrificing taste.
Sunday Beer Light & Tight Anytime Lager
Brewed in Brooklyn, Sunday Beer is a balanced and refreshing lager, brewed with Hallertau hops and fine pilsner malt. It offers a crisp flavor and a clean finish. With an ABV of 3.9 percent and only 116 calories per 12-ounce can, the brewers intended it for easy drinking during social occasions like rooftop barbecues or beach days.
Wine
Fox Run Vineyards 2023 Piquette
Located on the west side of Seneca Lake in upstate New York’s Finger Lakes wine country, Fox Run Vineyards is channeling a centuries-old winemaking style from France with its piquette. Traditionally enjoyed by vineyard workers, piquette is made by adding water to leftover grape skins and allowing fermentation, resulting in a naturally low-alcohol beverage. For this piquette, filtered water and juice were gradually added to the Traminette skins to rehydrate and ferment, with a small amount of sugar added before bottling to create its natural sparkle. This 2023 vintage, made from riesling grapes harvested at Fox Run Vineyards in Seneca Lake, has zero residual sugar and an ABV of 6.3 percent. It’s a dry, bright, floral and herbaceous bubbly, featuring notes of waterlily, lychee, juniper berries and black tea.
Rosa Regale Sparkling White
This 7.3 percent ABV wine boasts an intense and fruity aroma typical of Muscat grapes, with hints of acacia flowers and sage. It offers a sweet, well-balanced taste with fresh acidity and hints of honey, making it ideal for pairing with pastries, charcuterie or as a refreshing aperitif.
Ventessa Pinot Grigio Rosé
With an alcohol content of 9 percent and 90 calories per 5-ounce serving, this Italian rosé is made from pinot grigio grown in Trentino’s unique alpine conditions, near the Dolomites Mountains, before undergoing a brief cold maceration and then softly pressed and fermented for eight days, and finally aged on the lees in steel tanks. Expect an elegant and aromatic profile featuring red fruits, pink grapefruit and delicate floral notes. Its pleasing saltiness and crispness make it an ideal aperitif and a perfect match for Mediterranean dishes, fish and delicate vegetable-based first courses.
Vietti 2023 Moscato d’Asti
This sweet Piedmont sparkler, crafted from old vine Moscato Bianco grapes at the iconic Castiglione Tinella estate, was treated with the same meticulous care as Vietti’s renowned nebbiolo-based wines. Undergoing a single fermentation in closed-top tanks, the 5 percent ABV wine is low in spritz and alcohol, with its residual sugar perfectly balanced by a refreshing lemony acidity.
Yealands Lighter Sauvignon Blanc
Yealands wines, crafted in New Zealand's Awatere Valley, draw inspiration from their coastal environment, where sea spray-misted vines contribute to their distinctive mineral characteristics. Committed to sustainable winemaking, Yealands is one of the few carbon-neutral wineries globally, and was the first to achieve this certification from inception. This 9 percent ABV wine achieves balance and flavor concentration at lower sugar levels, for a lighter alcohol wine. After gentle pressing and cold-settling, the clear juice underwent a long, cool fermentation in stainless steel, with each parcel fermented separately using selected yeasts, resulting in a pale lemon wine with notes of snow peas, blackcurrant leaf, green passionfruit and fresh citrus, leading to a lively and zesty finish.
Spirits
Body Vodka
Prioritizing taste over alcohol content, this premium vodka is crafted in North Carolina using 10-times distilled non-GMO Indiana corn and limestone-softened water, resulting in a light and spirit. And there’s a touch of 100 percent organic bee-pollinated agave nectar to boost the flavor ever so slightly. To top it off, Body offers 25 percent less alcohol than standard vodkas. (The average ABV for most spirits, including vodka, is 40 percent.) Committed to sustainability, Body’s producers use a zero-loss agricultural process, source corn locally and promise 100 percent utilization or recycling of process water. Additionally, their packaging partner plants 20 trees for every tree consumed, contributing to global reforestation efforts.
Cut Classics
Cut Classics offers spirits with approximately 20 percent ABV, providing half the alcohol and calorie content of traditional gin, vodka or rum. These beverages are vegan, vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free and contain zero sugar and ultra-low carbs. Made using traditional distillation methods without artificial ingredients, Cut Classics delivers the taste of classic spirits in a lighter style. Each 25-milliliter serving contains 28 calories, zero carbohydrates and zero grams of sugar, fat or salt. Currently, the Cut Classics collection includes a London dry gin, an aged Caribbean rum and a British grain vodka.
Perthyn Spirits
If you’re looking for a very, very low-ABV spirit, Perthyn’s low-calorie spirit replicates the taste of gin through the blending of 12 fine botanicals, offering zesty notes of citrus, cardamom and thyme. Designed especially with the health-conscious in mind, Perthyn has only a 10 percent ABV. Crafted at Cardiff Distillery in Wales, it is also sugar-free and a vegan-friendly spirit.
Savoia
Spritz drinks are an excellent low-ABV option for those seeking a flavorful and refreshing beverage, especially in hot weather. Aperol is often the default option these days, but there are many other herbal and fruity liqueurs, including some beautiful bottles from Italy. Crafted and bottled in a historic artisanal distillery in Turin, Savoia Americano features exceptional predominantly Italian ingredients, including artemisia, bitter orange and gentian root, alongside a complex blend of over 20 hand-selected botanicals. With an ABV of 18.6 percent, its wine base blends trebbiano wine grapes with oak-aged Marsala Fine, a sweet wine aged for a little over a year. Ruby red in color, Savoia offers a complex blend of bitter orange, bergamot and citrus fruits, with hints of rhubarb, cinnamon and ginger for an aromatic and gentle spicy tone.