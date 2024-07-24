The Rising Appeal of Low-ABV Drinks

The beverage industry is experiencing a notable shift as consumers increasingly gravitate towards low alcohol by volume (ABV) drinks. This trend, driven by changing lifestyles and health-conscious choices, is reshaping the landscape of social drinking. Low-ABV drinks—which include a variety of beers, wines and spirits with reduced alcohol content—are becoming the preferred choice for many who seek moderation and to simply enjoy the social aspects of drinking without the intense effects of higher alcohol levels.

“More low-alcohol products are being trialed than no-alcohol beverages, across all age cohorts in the United States,” Adam Rogers, research director for North America at market intelligence firm IWSR, tells Observer. Similarly to no-alcohol beverages, “beer, cider and ready-to-drink beverages are the most tried low-alcohol beverages, closely followed by wine and spirits.”

The global low-alcohol beverages market was estimated to be worth approximately $1.41 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to be worth $2.36 billion by 2033, according to business intelligence firm Future Market Insights. This has led to a surge in demand for beverages that offer the flavors and experience of traditional drinks, but with lower alcohol content. Consequently, both established beverage companies and new market entrants are innovating to cater to this burgeoning segment.

A key factor behind this rising appeal is the growing awareness of health and wellness. Modern consumers are more informed about the impacts of alcohol on their health, and are looking for alternatives that allow them to indulge responsibly.

The shift is also influenced by lifestyle changes, particularly among younger generations. Approximately one in two millennials (49 percent) are making efforts to reduce their alcohol consumption, while 61 percent of Gen Z plans to drink less in 2024, according to data marketing firm NCSolutions.

Instead, these consumers are opting for drinks that complement their active and mindful lifestyles. Social media trends and the growing popularity of sober-curious movements have further fueled this transition, making low-ABV drinks a fashionable and socially acceptable choice.

Rogers also attributes this shift to “substituter” behavior, which IWSR defines as those who typically drink no- and low-alcohol beverages on certain occasions, and full-strength alcohol beverages on others.

“In our latest Bevtrac consumer tracking data, we saw a lot of comments from consumers saying they are drinking less because there are fewer social occasions where it is appropriate to choose full-strength alcohol,” Rogers says.

Finally, the quality and variety of low-ABV options have improved exponentially in the last few years, with many products now offering sophisticated and diverse flavor profiles. This has helped dispel the notion that lower alcohol content equates to lower quality.

With that in mind, for the low-ABV curious, here is a roundup of newer beer, wine and spirits options catering to this growing customer base.