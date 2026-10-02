Five Luxury Watches Backing Sustainability Claims With Substance

A luxury watch might make a better sustainability case than most things in fashion. It’s small and usually produced in relatively modest numbers. A good one can spend decades on one wrist before being passed on to another, perhaps across generations. Mechanical watches can often be repaired long after their first owner is gone, and in a world that produces a 92 million metric tons of textile waste each year, according to a 2025 United Nations Environment Programme estimate, there’s something to be said for an object people want to keep.

Of course, making a watch still takes mined metals, energy and plenty of labor. And a nature-inspired dial or a vaguely worded promise to protect the ocean doesn’t reveal much about how a brand handles any of that. The five watches below give us more to go on, from recycled materials and light-powered movements to responsible gold sourcing and conservation funding.