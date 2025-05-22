The Art of Tapas: Where to Find the Best Small Plates in Madrid
Spanish cuisine has been lauded, praised and celebrated around the world, with chefs like Andoni Luis Aduriz and Dani García demonstrating how exciting both Catalan and Basque cuisine can be. While many Spanish chefs, including Ferran Adrià and José Andrés, have made names for themselves by reinventing their food using molecular gastronomy, many self-professed foodies will tell you that when in Spain, don’t bother investing in a hefty tasting menu—tapas are the way to go when you want to experience the best of Spanish food.
Originating in Spain, tapas have made their way to kitchens around the world, from New York and Tokyo to London and Shanghai. One of the earliest mentions of tapas reportedly dates back to the 13th century, when the Spanish King Alfonso X recovered from a serious illness by eating tiny morsels of food to regain his appetite and strength. The king apparently fell in love with eating and drinking at the same time, and henceforth ordered all taverns to serve food with their drinks.
But what, exactly, are tapas? Tapas are small plates and snacks or bites of food enjoyed at any time of day; classics include gildas (skewers of olives and anchovies), croquetas (breaded and fried meat and cheese balls), and gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp). For many Spanish chefs, tapas are more than just a food; they’re a way of life. “It is how we connect—a tapa is a conversation—informal, shared and spontaneous,” chef Dani García of Smoked Room and Dani Brasserie in Madrid tells Observer. Inherently a social experience, there are no rules on how to “tapear,” or go out for tapas. It can be a simple act of going out for a pre-dinner drink with friends or grabbing an informal meal with colleagues to celebrate the end of a work week—no matter what, there’s always a place and time for tapas in Spain.
Madrid is one of the best places for tapas, with both old and new tapas venues converging in one city. In the capital, you will find some of Spain’s oldest taverns still in operation, including Lhardy and Bodega de la Ardosa (if you visit when they’re in season, try the artichokes in Spanish olive oil), serving traditional tapas. There’s also Cava Baja, a tourist-friendly street in the La Latina neighborhood known for tapas, but not always a local’s first choice for the best food tour in the city. Elsewhere around Madrid, a new vanguard of young chefs has opened up restaurants, putting their own spins on both classic and avant-garde tapas in spots like Gofio, a restaurant serving bite-sized, tapas-like dishes as a tasting menu in the heart of the city. Madrid, not necessarily seen as a gastronomic city in the past in the same way as other Spanish locales like Barcelona, has now turned into a culinary destination, with tapas culture leading the charge. Below, check out the best tapas bars in Madrid for an unexpected and elevated experience.
Where to Find the Best Tapas in Madrid
27 Club
- Pl. de las Cortes, 7, Centro, 28014 Madrid, Spain
If you want a bit of history with your tapas, check out the 27 Club in the Palace Hotel, situated in the heart of Madrid. Named after a group of bohemian poets and artists, the Generation of ‘27, who frequented the spot in the 1920s, this speakeasy-style bar serves a solid Hemingway-inspired Negroni and other creative cocktails to pair with tapas. Chef Nuno Matos serves up the classics to keep local Spaniards happy, like gildas and crunchy croquetas, but also reinvents some traditional plates. The patatas bravas are served with black garlic aioli, and escabeche mussels come in tartlet form with fennel puree, tomato chutney and pickled sea fennel.
La Gildería
- C. de Calatrava, 17, Centro, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Gildas are one of the simplest but most essential, must-try tapas in Madrid. A classic Basque finger food or “pintxo” is served on a skewer and usually made up of pickled or brined olives, anchovies and other seafood that can stand firmly on a toothpick without falling off. La Gildería opened last year and serves up two Spanish icons: vermouth and tapas. Other items on the menu include crispy torreznos with vinegar sauce, pickled herring and the txistorra (a Basque sausage, similar to a hot dog, with egg yolk sauce).
Angelita Madrid
- C. de la Reina, 4, Centro, 28004 Madrid, Spain
If someone told you one of the trendiest cocktail and tapas bars in Madrid was off tourist-heavy shopping street Gran Via, which leads from Calle de Alcalá to Plaza de España, you might not believe them. But don’t let the location deter you, because Angelita is worth a visit. Angelita is composed of a Spanish wine-focused restaurant on the top floor and a cocktail bar in the basement. In the latter, head bartender Massimiliano Berardi turns out some seriously creative and fun drinks, made exclusively with ingredients grown on a farm in Zamora, Spain. You can't go wrong with any cocktail here, but don't forget about the tapas. Local Madrileños visit Angelita for the award-winning cocktails and fun atmosphere, but the tapas keep them coming back. Try the salty pisto (Spain's version of ratatouille), the impressive Spanish cheese plate, or grilled eggplant.
Varro
- C. de Serrano, 93, Salamanca, 28006 Madrid, Spain
All the traditional, old-school Spanish tapas staples can be found at Varro. Start with a strong vermouth or crisp beer and work your way through the menu, which includes the classic patatas bravas (crispy fried potatoes with tomato sauce), grilled scallops on the half-shell, crispy croquetas and a toasted sandwich with ham, truffle and Havarti cheese. Don’t forget to get the cheesecake for dessert.
Taberna El Boquerón
- C. de Valencia, 14, Centro, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Family-run since it opened in the late 1940s, this restaurant is now owned by father-son duo Pedro and Daniel de Andres, who told Observer that their specialty is seafood. As you may expect, when visiting this 75-year-old institution, be prepared to taste some of the freshest seafood in the city. Start your experience with a few simple items like the anchovies or canned mussels, before moving onto mains like gambas plancha (grilled prawns), almejas fritas (fried clams) and seared lobster. Be sure to ask for extra bread to mop up all the buttery juices and sauce.
Isa Restaurant and Cocktail Bar
- C. de Sevilla, 3, Centro, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Don’t expect ho-hum anchovy skewers here; instead, get the Spanish Iberian pork deep-fried Japanese katsu-style sando, and if you are hankering for wagyu, order the juicy wagyu dumplings, which go well with the Tomate cocktail, composed of mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde, tomato water and shiso. If you still have room, the black baos are delicious, and pair nicely with their refreshing Lychee cocktail, made with Roku gin, Cocchi Rosa and red shiso.
Maché
- C. de Atocha, 83, Centro, 28012 Madrid, Spain
If you are visiting Madrid’s Prado Museum, stop by Casa de las Artes in the city center for cocktails, good tapas, and, of course, art. At this boutique hotel property in the Barrio de las Letras, which emphasizes the arts of painting, sculpture, architecture, music, dance, literature and cinema, there are also nods to the country’s culinary culture in the restaurant, Maché, where crunchy croquetas, gildas and contemporary tapas like raf tomato seasoned with bonito belly are served throughout the day. Stiff, strong and even fruity cocktails and mocktails, along with sangria, are on the bar menu, so find a comfy spot on a Spanish-designed sofa and set up camp for the night.
Tarde.O
- Bar, P.º de la Castellana, 22, Salamanca, 28046 Madrid, Spain
If you can’t bring yourself to visit another art museum in Madrid, but still want to immerse yourself in the culture, make one last stop at Tarde.O, where arts and Madrid tapas culture come together. You can go for the Hemingway Special cocktail if you love rum, but if you are a fan of Negronis, you need to sample the tasting menu, which takes you from a classic with Campari to the outrageous Ciak Ladroni made with Wild Turkey Bourbon, Bareksten Aquavit, Campari bitter, Cinzano 1757 Vermouth, sandalwood oil and dark chocolate. For your tapas at this swanky bar, go for the air-dried beef croquettes with jamón ibérico (Iberian ham) and garlic shrimp, and carnitas tacos.
Batch
- C. de Vallehermoso, 36, Chamberí, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Located in the Vallehermoso Market, Batch serves large plates of great tapas called raciones, and is considered one of the cooler spots to eat in the Chamberi district. While the menu is seasonal, signature dishes like sweetbreads and grilled scallops served with artichoke and creamy mole are always available, and shouldn’t be missed if you find yourself in the historical market of Madrid. Batch is a cool place to grab a glass of wine (the naturally fermented vino is the house specialty) and a simple starter before heading out to dinner elsewhere in the neighborhood. Try the deviled eggs with white prawns and black angus jerky if it is on the menu, and make sure you ask chefs Daniel Varea and Ignacio Leñero for their recommendations on what wine to pair.