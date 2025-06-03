Discover the Charm and Beauty of Maine’s Finest Hotels
Maine doesn’t dress for attention—it’s the rare summer destination that gets better the less you try to frame it. No rooftop scene, no signature scent, no need. With over 3,000 miles of tidal shoreline—more than California—and a landscape that swings from wind-battered islands to forested mountains and postcard harbors, the state delivers visual drama without theatricality. You come here for the cool air and the icy water, for pine-lined paths and sea-salted mornings, for lobster rolls that haven’t changed in decades and inns that have quietly been keeping pace with the most design-forward cities in the country.
In 2024, the Michelin Guide took notice. In its second-ever U.S. hotel selection, it awarded several Maine properties with Michelin Keys—the hospitality equivalent of stars—highlighting hotels that go beyond aesthetics or service to deliver a stay that’s emotionally resonant and firmly rooted in place. It’s not surprising. Maine has always attracted a different breed of traveler—one who values luxury as precision, not performance. From modernist hideaways in Kennebunkport to reimagined landmark inns in Bar Harbor and Portland, the state’s top properties are bringing New England charm to the 21st century. The best don’t flatten regional character into nautical clichés; they channel the elemental: salt, timber, stone and stillness.
What follows below is a curated edit of Maine’s finest stays—each offering a compelling case study in how thoughtful design and location-specific storytelling can elevate the way we travel.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Maine
- The Asticou Hotel
- The Weldon Hotel
- AWOL Kennebunkport
- Wanderer Cottages
- Kennebunkport Captains Collection
- Blind Tiger
- Cliff House Maine
- The Nevada Hotel
- Longfellow Hotel
- Dunes on the Waterfront
- The Claremont Hotel
- Cape Arundel Inn & Resort
- Bayview Hotel
- White Barn Inn
- Hidden Pond
- The Press Hotel
- The Federal
- Aragosta at Goose Cove
- The Norumbega Inn
- The Lincoln Hotel
- Samoset Resort
- Topside Inn
- Tides Beach Club
- Chebeague Island Inn
The Asticou Hotel
- 15 Peabody Dr, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662
One mile from town, a world from pretense, the Asticou caters to travelers who know the difference between historic and dated. Once a seasonal haunt for rusticators and blue bloods, the 19th-century property returns after a $28 million overhaul. What’s new: 82 rooms (including harbor-view spa suites and standalone cottages), interiors tuned with organic textures in bark, slate and oyster tones, and a guest program that trades nostalgia for experience: yoga, guided hikes, boat charters, even a poolside cabana bar with shades of the Riviera.
The Weldon Hotel
- 54 York St, Portland, ME 04101
Built for return travelers and remote workers who want to plug into the Old Port without playing tourist, The Weldon feels more like your backup crash pad in a city you may already know well. Portland’s newest hotel skips the front-desk pageantry and gets straight to the point: 13 fully kitted one- and two-bedroom suites, stocked kitchens with Hexclad gear, in-unit laundry, Sonos sound, Evangeline linens and a gym loaded with Gronk Fitness and Peloton. Bonus: co-working space, private offices and concierge tech.
AWOL Kennebunkport
- 34 Maine St, Kennebunkport, ME 04046
AWOL is for travelers who’ve outgrown the lobster-roll-and-lighthouse fantasy. It strips Kennebunkport down to its essentials and rebuilds it with smarter bones just outside Dock Square. The historic Captain Walker House holds six tailored suites, while 11 new cabins push things forward with custom white oak beds, poured concrete accents and Japanese soaking tubs. Interiors are understated—earth tones, artwork by popular painter Alex Soffer and no fluff. Designed by Elder & Ash for Lark Hotels, it’s the kind of place that trades “rustic charm” for spatial intelligence.
Wanderer Cottages
- 195 Sea Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043
If a classic Maine cottage colony got a design consult from a West Coast surf brand, you’d land at Wanderer. Rebuilt using the foundations of a once-forgotten motel, this 17-unit adults-only compound swaps doilies and driftwood for poured concrete, rope-wrapped surfboards and custom furniture. There’s no restaurant, but you’ll wake up to breakfast bags at your door and finish the day around a fire pit with a beer in hand. Studios are compact, while the two-bedroom house is made for spreading out.
Kennebunkport Captains Collection
- 6 Pleasant St, Kennebunkport, ME 04046
Four sea captain mansions turned hospitality experiment, the Captains Collection is less a luxury hotel than a well-executed example of historic preservation dressed up as contemporary boutique comfort. Lark Hotels pulls off the balance: gas fireplaces and mahogany trim coexist with streamlined keyless entry and enough design neutrality sans period cosplay. The guest rooms span from romanticized heritage to quietly modern, and the service is calibrated to those who appreciate attention without the constant check-ins.
Blind Tiger
- 163 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101
- 46 Carleton St, Portland, ME 04101
The original Blind Tiger, tucked inside a 19th-century Federal mansion on Danforth, was already Portland’s most stylish under-the-radar stay—equal parts eccentric guesthouse and clubhouse for design-forward nomads. In 2023, Lark Hotels added a second address just blocks away in the coastal town, transforming the former Inn on Carleton into a six-room companion property that trades grandeur for intimacy. Carleton’s 1869 frame remain intact—arched moldings, marble fireplaces, a mural by Portland artist Ryan Adams—while Elder & Ash’s interiors serve up the contrast with crisp whites, moody tones, vintage finds and zero filler.
Cliff House Maine
- 591 Shore Rd, Cape Neddick, ME 03902
Cliff House is big, bold and confident—without ever losing sight of the sea. Set atop a granite bluff above the Atlantic, this sprawling 226-room oceanfront resort may be Maine’s most dramatic coastal address, but it’s not all optics. Inside, the look is polished coastal minimalism: tailored furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows and fireplaces that frame the horizon like a moving painting. The spa is a full-service stunner and the food program punches above resort weight. Nubb’s Lobster Shack is the casual anchor, while The Tiller draws locals and guests alike.
The Nevada Hotel
- 141 Long Beach Ave, York, ME 03909
Mid-century soul. New-school buildout. Once a defunct 1956 motor lodge shaped like a naval flybridge (really), The Nevada Hotel is now a sharply tailored comeback story. Raised three feet to outsmart coastal flooding and re-skinned in aquamarine trim, the 21-room property sits steps from Long Sands Beach. Interiors are a tightrope walk between tiki kitsch and Deco polish—white tiger rugs, chartreuse seating and terrazzo floors And while there’s no spa, Lulu’s, the on-site tiki bar, makes a persuasive argument for staying put: lychee-laced tequila, Kahlúa-drenched jackfruit and a cocktail menu with minimal patience for the ordinary.
Longfellow Hotel
- 754 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
Portland didn’t need another hotel—it needed this one. The Longfellow skips the coastal twee and gives the West End its first design-forward stay with muscle behind the concept. The rooms at this Maine hotel are cozy and considered with velvet chaises, Swan’s Island blankets, soundproofed windows and a wellness-leaning calm rooted in on-site Astraea Spa, which boasts infrared saunas and MindSync meditation chairs to promote extended relaxation. Lobbyside, Twinflower Café handles breakfast and lunch, while the Five of Clubs bar dials in the late-afternoon scene with oysters, caviar and cocktails.
Dunes on the Waterfront
- 518 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907
A half-mile off Ogunquit’s T-shirt-and-taffy circuit, The Dunes feels like a quiet reclamation of what coastal Maine used to be—and still can be. Originally built in the 1930s and relaunched with a new soul in 2024, the 12-acre compound trades kitsch for character: 24 whitewashed cottages with beadboard walls, sisal rugs and just enough seafoam and tomato to keep things interesting. Vistas stretch across a tidal estuary to the dunes beyond; at high tide, you’ll reach the beach by rowboat, pontoon or golf cart—your call. Take in ocean views from the heated pool, but Adirondack chairs, s’mores fires and a porch built for idling reinforce the property’s gentle remove.
The Claremont Hotel
- 22 Claremont Rd, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679
Not every legacy property knows what to do with its past. The Claremont does. Perched on the edge of Acadia, this 1884-era grande dame has been stripped of its canary yellow and recast in cool alabaster, its original regalness restructured into a modern hospitality statement. The heated swimming pool, croquet lawn and spa are a delight, but it’s the balance that’s notable: wood-clad cottages that still feel like cottages, a house whiskey in the library bar and rooms that enshrine 19th-century heritage without replicating it. It’s quiet money, Down East.
Cape Arundel Inn & Resort
- 208 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport, ME 04046
The 19th-century main house surveys the Atlantic like it’s done for over a hundred years, with bay windows and fireplaces that don’t overexplain themselves. Between the Ivy Cottage, Club House and Main House, the property shifts from oceanside opulence to tucked-away pastoral calm. Dinner with a sea view is the expected highlight, but the real luxury is architectural dignity that doesn’t bill itself as something it’s not.
Bayview Hotel
- 111 Eden St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Hidden just off the coastal route, The Bayview is Bar Harbor without the crowd control. This 26-room boutique hotel plays its best card quietly: every room has a private balcony and uninterrupted views of Frenchman’s Bay. Inside, finishes are clean and confident; terrazzo floors, generous space and no glaring nautical flair. After a hike through Acadia, the Rusticator Lounge hits reset with sharp cocktails and just enough local flavor.
White Barn Inn
- 37 Beach Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043
White Barn Inn is the benchmark, not the follower. Part of the Auberge portfolio, the Michelin Key award-winning estate makes a convincing case for Kennebunkport as a culinary and design destination. Rooms feature underfloor heating, soaking tubs and a modern polish that doesn’t erase the inn’s New England soul. The restaurant—set in the namesake barn—is where serious food people go when they’re not interested in the lobster shack scene. The service is precise; the mood subdued. It’s not necessarily flashy. It’s just better.
Hidden Pond
- 354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046
If your ideal summer camp came with Frette sheets and a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow, it would look a lot like Hidden Pond. Treetop lodges and studio cabins sit scattered across a birch- and balsam-covered plot where the wifi works, —but the instinct to unplug is stronger. The on-site spa is built into the woods and Earth, the open-air restaurant, remains one of southern Maine’s most compelling culinary draws.
The Press Hotel
- 119 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
Before it was a boutique hotel, The Press was a newspaper headquarters—and it still prints atmosphere. Typewriter keys, lead type blocks and press-themed décor keep things sharp without slipping into gimmick. Rooms lean masculine and modern, with dark woods and smart lines, while Union, the restaurant, delivers a seasonally savvy menu without veering precious. It’s Portland’s best hotel for people who still read the paper (and still expect strong coffee with it).
The Federal
- 10 Water St, Brunswick, ME 04011
A rework of Captain Daniel Stone’s 1810 residence, The Federal bridges early American formality with a clean-lined, 30-room edit for the modern traveler. Steps from Bowdoin and an easy launchpad to Boothbay or Portland, it’s compact, composed and cleverly located. Inside, rooms are understated, but the main draw is 555 North—chef Steve Corry’s latest post-fine-dining evolution, where local sourcing meets damn good culinary execution.
Aragosta at Goose Cove
- 300 Goose Cove Rd, Deer Isle, ME 04627
Deer Isle isn’t the kind of place you stumble into—and Aragosta doesn’t cater to indecision. Chef Devin Finigan’s kitchen drives the experience, but the surrounding inn amplifies it: minimalist cabins on the edge of the sea, where the soundtrack is wind through spruce and the occasional seaplane. Interiors are soft-focus rustic: pale wood, linen textures, nothing loud. This is quiet luxury with a sense of place, and a plate of halibut you’ll remember longer than the view.
The Norumbega Inn
- 63 High St, Camden, ME 04843
There’s no pretending here—The Norumbega is a turreted Victorian mansion that owns its drama. The interiors have loosened up: vintage Murano chandeliers share space with local art and plush banquettes now surround a cocktail-forward bar. The 11 rooms are each a one-off, and the new game room suggests someone finally asked what a castle should feel like in 2025.
The Lincoln Hotel
- 17 Lincoln St, Biddeford, ME 04005
The Lincoln is what happens when someone sees past the peeling mill town façade and bets on a much more elevated version. Inside, exposed brick and soaring beams meet Carrera marble vanities and gas fireplaces. The 33-room hotel sits at the center of Biddeford’s comeback, halfway between Portland buzz and Kennebunkport polish. But unlike either, The Lincoln builds its own case for making Biddeford a worthy destination for the uninitiated.
Samoset Resort
- 220 Warrenton St, Rockport, ME 04856
Massive and unapologetically resort-y, Samoset sprawls across 230 coastal acres like it’s got nothing to prove. And maybe it doesn’t. Rooms are solid, the pool’s heated and the 18-hole PGA course brings in its own loyal crowd. But it’s the cliffside setting—Penobscot Bay wide open in front of you—that justifies the scale. For families, golfers, or travelers craving big-sky, big-lawn vacation energy, this getaway delivers.
Topside Inn
- 60 McKown St, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
Topside sits above Boothbay like a knowing local—it’s been here a while, but it’s aged well. The main house and adjacent guesthouses are crisp, coastal and chintz-free. Rooms mix navy tones and clean white lines with just enough local texture and the views—harbor, horizon, or both—do the rest. You’re walking distance from the center of town, but far enough to pretend you’re not.
Tides Beach Club
- 930 Kings Hwy, Kennebunkport, ME 04046
Of all the properties along Goose Rocks Beach, only one is actually on it—and it’s this one. The Tides Beach Club leans breezy and bold, with Jonathan Adler–designed suites, lemon-colored cocktails and a see-and-be-seen dining room that still manages to serve excellent seafood. It’s summer with good taste and zero irony: beach towels, yes, but monogrammed.
Chebeague Island Inn
- 61 S Rd, Chebeague Island, ME 04017
There’s no lobby music. No room TVs. No room service. And that’s the point. Chebeague Island Inn is a remnant in the best way—high-ceilinged rooms with vintage furnishings, communal porches, sea air instead of air conditioning. The house restaurant quietly punches above its weight, with island-grown produce and lobster fresh off the dock. If you need a break from modern life, it’s already waiting here—ferry ride required.