Discover the Charm and Beauty of Maine’s Finest Hotels

Maine doesn’t dress for attention—it’s the rare summer destination that gets better the less you try to frame it. No rooftop scene, no signature scent, no need. With over 3,000 miles of tidal shoreline—more than California—and a landscape that swings from wind-battered islands to forested mountains and postcard harbors, the state delivers visual drama without theatricality. You come here for the cool air and the icy water, for pine-lined paths and sea-salted mornings, for lobster rolls that haven’t changed in decades and inns that have quietly been keeping pace with the most design-forward cities in the country.

In 2024, the Michelin Guide took notice. In its second-ever U.S. hotel selection, it awarded several Maine properties with Michelin Keys—the hospitality equivalent of stars—highlighting hotels that go beyond aesthetics or service to deliver a stay that’s emotionally resonant and firmly rooted in place. It’s not surprising. Maine has always attracted a different breed of traveler—one who values luxury as precision, not performance. From modernist hideaways in Kennebunkport to reimagined landmark inns in Bar Harbor and Portland, the state’s top properties are bringing New England charm to the 21st century. The best don’t flatten regional character into nautical clichés; they channel the elemental: salt, timber, stone and stillness.

What follows below is a curated edit of Maine’s finest stays—each offering a compelling case study in how thoughtful design and location-specific storytelling can elevate the way we travel.