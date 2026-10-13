Experience the Best of Maine in Fall, From Oyster Boats to Pumpkin Regattas

Summer sees Maine through a lens of lobster rolls on paper plates and cottages with docks, although autumn has always frankly carried the better material. By late September, salt marshes have bronzed and colder water is fattening the oysters, just as maples flare around Moosehead Lake. The color works its way south over several weeks, less a single jackpot weekend than a relay from Katahdin to the coast.

Route 1’s retreating traffic makes space for the state’s more peculiar habits, with apples pressed at the world’s last active Shaker community and a 1929 schooner squeezing in one final Penobscot Bay sail. Damariscotta, apparently convinced October needed a regatta, hollows hundred-pound pumpkins into boats. Up the coast, the Farnsworth gives Betsy James Wyeth the exhibition she merits, revealing the designer and preservationist who managed the Wyeth world rather than merely posing beside it.

The old rituals have sharp new company this year, from a Portland dining room folding soul food and Ethiopian cooking into one menu to a cult Connecticut housewares shop newly installed in Wiscasset beside a bakery working with Maine-milled grain. Even L.L.Bean emerges from a $50 million store overhaul on Sept. 18, with the giant boot mercifully untouched. Foliage makes a perfectly respectable alibi for the drive, although colder seas and a state no longer playing to its summer audience justify the mileage.