Where to Dine in Malibu, From Coastal Classics to New Arrivals
Malibu’s restaurant landscape, mapped.Read More
Removed from the hustle and bustle of the city of Los Angeles, Malibu is a beachside oasis for those seeking a slower routine in L.A. County. Although this Southern California locale has long been a hotspot for tourism, most people visit for the sandy beaches, killer surf, premier hiking and regular celebrity sightings; however, the ever-growing culinary scene remains relatively under the radar.
While world-renowned spots like Nobu garner widespread attention and remain nearly impossible to book a reservation at, most Malibu restaurants maintain laid-back vibes, encouraging a “come as you are” ethos. In addition to shack-style seafood restaurants like Malibu Seafood and Neptune’s Net, there are also plenty of upscale eateries where sweeping ocean views meet attentive service and elegant entrées.
Following the devastating Palisades Fire of January 2025, many Malibu businesses suffered immeasurable loss, with others feeling the fallout from the road closures and nearby destruction. Today, the city continues to move forward, but external support is more important than ever.
Though many of Malibu’s most popular restaurants have been around for decades, newcomers like Clark’s Oyster Bar prove that this resilient beach town is just getting started. From an old-school steakhouse with ice-cold martinis to a casual counter-ordering cafe that serves one of L.A.’s most delicious lobster rolls, we’ve rounded up the very best restaurants in Malibu.
The Best Restaurants in Malibu, California
Lucky’s Malibu
- 3835 Cross Creek Rd Suite #18, Malibu, CA 90265
Unlike the majority of Malibu’s laid-back, beachy eateries, Lucky’s is an upscale steakhouse with an elegant ambiance. Bistro-style tables adorned with stark white tablecloths extend from the main dining room to the covered patio, and waiters in traditional white button-downs and black slacks provide attentive service. The massive martinis are shaken tableside and served ice-cold, but they also offer a solid selection of wine by both the glass and bottle. The filet mignon is so tender it almost melts in your mouth, and when it comes to appetizers, start with the creamy macaroni and cheese, whole steamed artichoke and Stephen’s tuna tartare.
Broad Street Oyster Co.
- 23359 Pacific Coast Hwy #3874A, Malibu, CA 90265
Casual counter-ordering, canned wines and a covered patio are all you need at Malibu’s Broad Street Oyster Co. Though they’re best known for their buttery lobster rolls, which can be topped with everything from caviar to fresh Santa Barbara uni, you can also order shareable starters like raw oysters, ceviche and an ever-changing daily crudo. Other highlights include the stone crab claws, Baja fish tacos and one-of-a-kind caviar hot dog. Though you can enjoy an afternoon on their outdoor patio, you can also order to-go for the ultimate beachside picnic.
Clark’s Oyster Bar
- 23465 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265
One of L.A.’s most exciting restaurant openings of 2025, Clark’s Oyster Bar is an Austin, Texas, transplant known for its goat cheese-olive martinis and seafood-focused menu. The sleek yet cozy interior features a mounted marlin above a warm fireplace, and in true Clark’s fashion, there is a small aquarium with colorful fish near the entrance. There’s always a fun selection of briny oysters to explore, but for the optimal experience, order them pre-dressed with honey vinaigrette, mint, cucumber and a pile of crispy shallots. The crudo plate is a can’t-miss appetizer that features four different types of fish, but the pan-seared scallops in garlic and herb butter make for the ideal entrée. Don’t forget to order a side of the thinnest and crispiest shoestring fries you’ll ever find.
Taverna Tony
- 23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265
A Greek hideaway in the middle of Malibu, Taverna Tony serves Mediterranean fare in a stylish, Santorini-inspired setting. On weekends, the restaurant comes to life with live music, DJ sets and the occasional belly dancer, creating an upbeat ambiance meant to mimic the spirited energy of Greece. Kick off your meal with the slightly dirty Lil Zeus martini, complete with feta-stuffed olives, while nibbling on a variety of dips and grilled calamari. The grilled seafood ranges from a whole branzino to jumbo prawns, but other highlights include the grilled quail and braised lamb shank.
Nobu Malibu
- 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
One of the most scenic Nobu restaurants in the world, Nobu Malibu is a beachfront icon that continues to play host to L.A.’s A-list crowd. From Justin Bieber to Mariah Carey, celebrity sightings are a regular occurrence and can be expected almost every day of the week. Though the food remains consistent, with favorites like chef Nobu’s Wagyu tacos, yellowtail sashimi and miso black cod, it’s the sweeping ocean views and serene setting that cause this location to stand out. Enjoy the sound of lapping waves while sipping on a fruity lychee martini alongside fresh nigiri and crispy king crab tempura.
Neptune’s Net
- 42505 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265
Between its oceanfront atmosphere and biker bar vibes, Neptune’s Net is a can't-miss stop for seafood lovers embarking on a road trip up Pacific Coast Highway. There are two different ordering areas in the mostly outdoor restaurant: one for fresh seafood like crab and oysters, and one for fried seafood. Start with fresh crab legs and hot drawn butter while sipping on an IPA or bloody Mary before diving into a fried scallop or shrimp basket. If you see an open table when you arrive, grab it before ordering, as spots fill up fast with locals and bikers looking to chow down while admiring the Pacific Ocean views across the street.
Geoffrey’s
- 27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Geoffrey’s is a long-time classic situated on the edge of a panoramic bluff on PCH. From Oprah Winfrey to Halle Berry, several celebrities have made this romantic restaurant their go-to dinner spot in Malibu, but Geoffrey’s is also open for lunch and a Benedict-focused weekend brunch. Though the menu is seafood-heavy, you can explore entrées like glazed duck, Australian Wagyu and vegetarian-friendly options like the glazed tofu with mushrooms. Order the famous coconut shrimp, spicy fried oysters and tuna tartare as shareable starters before enjoying the best of both worlds with the surf and turf as your main.
Malibu Seafood
- 25653 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265
An iconic seafood shack right across the way from Corral Beach, Malibu Seafood is a local gem that serves no-frills food in a sunny, seaside setting. Though most patrons come for a lobster roll or fried shrimp platter, Malibu Seafood doubles as a market where you can buy fresh fish like ahi tuna, Alaskan halibut, mahi mahi and much more. In addition to classic seafood shack delicacies, like fried oysters and steamed clams, this roadside staple serves unique creations such as the squid steak sandwich and cheese-topped fried scallop sandwich on a brioche bun.
Mastro’s Ocean Club
- 18412 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Following a five-month closure due to the Palisades Fire, Mastro’s Ocean Club reopened in June 2025, reviving its elegant service and timeless surf and turf fare by the sea. The old-school, swanky setting features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer uninterrupted views of the Topanga State Beach shoreline, creating the perfect backdrop for an opulent shellfish and an accompanying martini. While you can’t go wrong with any of the steaks, we recommend a classic filet alongside lobster mac and cheese, garlic truffle cauliflower and the crispy garlic big eye tuna sashimi.
Cafe Habana
- 3939 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Cafe Habana combines Cuban and Mexican cuisine across a vibrant menu of burritos, tacos, salads and tasty sides. The indoor dining rooms feature moody, candlelit tables surrounded by black and white photographs, creating a sort of “cigar lounge” ambiance. Outside, however, lush foliage and greenery complement a breezy patio setting, marking the perfect place for a Casamigos margarita, which is available in fresh flavors like cilantro and cucumber or prickly pear. The breakfast burritos are a local favorite, but other highlights include the Mexican-style grilled corn, the taco salad and the flavorful yellow rice.