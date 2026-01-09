Where to Dine in Malibu, From Coastal Classics to New Arrivals

Removed from the hustle and bustle of the city of Los Angeles, Malibu is a beachside oasis for those seeking a slower routine in L.A. County. Although this Southern California locale has long been a hotspot for tourism, most people visit for the sandy beaches, killer surf, premier hiking and regular celebrity sightings; however, the ever-growing culinary scene remains relatively under the radar.

While world-renowned spots like Nobu garner widespread attention and remain nearly impossible to book a reservation at, most Malibu restaurants maintain laid-back vibes, encouraging a “come as you are” ethos. In addition to shack-style seafood restaurants like Malibu Seafood and Neptune’s Net, there are also plenty of upscale eateries where sweeping ocean views meet attentive service and elegant entrées.

Following the devastating Palisades Fire of January 2025, many Malibu businesses suffered immeasurable loss, with others feeling the fallout from the road closures and nearby destruction. Today, the city continues to move forward, but external support is more important than ever.

Though many of Malibu’s most popular restaurants have been around for decades, newcomers like Clark’s Oyster Bar prove that this resilient beach town is just getting started. From an old-school steakhouse with ice-cold martinis to a casual counter-ordering cafe that serves one of L.A.’s most delicious lobster rolls, we’ve rounded up the very best restaurants in Malibu.