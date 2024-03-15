An Insider’s Guide to Malibu

22752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

With only 16 rooms across the entire property, the Nobu Ryokan is the most exclusive and intimate hotel in Malibu. Though you’ll feel completely zen in the Japanese-inspired garden rooms, the ocean and beachfront accommodations boast views that take your breath away. Several of the rooms feature teak soaking tubs on the balcony, where you can relax under the stars as you immerse yourself in aromatic bath salts. The fully stocked mini fridge and snack bar is also complimentary, allowing you to treat yourself to something sweet or savory at any hour of the day.