What to Eat at Marché Forville, the Oldest Market in Cannes
This charming local market is one of the biggest draws for visitors in the city, but a trip works best when you have a roadmap for the snacks and sips that are worth your euros.Read More
Cannes is known for its glitzy beach clubs, glamorous La Croisette and star-studded film festival, but there’s more to the coastal French town than designer shops, red carpets and fancy restaurants. One of the best activities during a trip to Cannes, especially in the summer, is visiting the historic market that dominates the city’s food scene. Located at the foot of Le Suquet, or old town, Marché Forville dates back to the late 1800s; it is the oldest and largest market in the city. It’s an ideal place to sample classic European delicacies and stock up on local fruits, vegetables and herbs if you plan to cook during your trip. It’s not just for tourists, either; there are always a fair number of locals milling about and gathering ingredients for their weekly meals. Even chefs will peruse the vendors looking for local fish and tranches of cheese to stock their daily menus.
Since most visitors are heading out to restaurants and cafes while traveling rather than cooking food at home, the best tactic for visitors at the market is to focus on the prepared foods—and there are a lot of them. Some of these are best eaten on the spot, hot and fresh, for quick lunches and indulgent midday snacks; others can be ferried back to your apartment or hotel room for consumption at a later date. Another perk of visiting the market is the litany of restaurants and shops that have cropped up along the edges and on the outskirts, doubling down on the location in a bid to access the heavy foot traffic.
These ancillary spots—plus a secondary satellite market relocated closer to the old port during a renovation phase at the original structure—make for a delightful corridor of food shopping. But if you’re a rookie, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. My strategy for shopping the market has improved thanks to plenty of trial and error over the course of repeat trips the past few years. Whether it’s your first time in Cannes or you’re a frequent visitor just looking for a little direction on your next visit, these are the can’t-miss stops for the best things to eat at Marché Forville.
The Ultimate Guide to Marché Forville, Cannes
Ecogerme
- Forville Market
This juice bar is my favorite stand in the market by far, with some of the freshest cold-pressed juices I’ve ever had. Considering I spent more than a decade in Los Angeles, land of juice, my taste is trustworthy in this realm. Denise Basle runs this local juice stand, sourcing fruits and vegetables from an agricultural co-op of the same name in a rural area northwest of Cannes called La Roquette. At the market, she cold-presses ingredients right on the spot to create custom blends, including signatures like the graal or “grail,” which is one of the most popular and my personal favorite: apple, lemon, ginger and turmeric.
Other combinations designed for detoxing include a beet-based blend with pineapple and mint and a green blend with spinach, parsley and fennel. Ecogerme also sells ginger and ginger-and-turmeric shots, pressed from fresh roots right there on the spot. Be careful if you get turmeric—there is nothing on this planet that gets out a fresh turmeric juice stain. Usually, this stand is set up in the annex down by the old pier, so if you don’t spot them at the original Marché Forville structure, head toward the water. Especially in the heat or battling a hangover, these juices have healing properties!
La Frite D’or
- 6 rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes
On the side of the market that’s furthest away from the sea, line up to snag a cone of these made-to-order, incredibly fresh, golden fries. La Frite D’or ("fries of gold") is a Belgian fries stand run by Nilufer Bahadir, a native of Verviers who now runs her business out of Cannes. Bahadir is so serious about fries that she placed second in the world championships of fries back in 2023 in the category of “authentic fries.” If you don’t have time for a trip to Belgium, consider this a reasonable consolation. But there’s no need to consult external sources for validation; you’ll be able to spot this authentic Belgian fries stand easily by looking out for a long line that’s constantly snaking all day. That, and the row of fryers. Even locals will make their way here to grab a large cone, served with a heaping serving of ketchup or mayo, all for under €5. This stand is one of the most popular at the market, perfect for snacking if you’re hungry then and there. The fries are best fresh and don’t keep well, so enjoy them while they’re hot.
Le Fromager Gourmet
- 8, Rue des Halles, 06400 Cannes
What’s a visit to any French market without a little cheese? There are multiple vendors peddling inside the market, and honestly, it’s hard to go wrong when you’re dealing with local cheesemongers and authentic French fromage. But my pick is actually a shop just outside of the market, Le Fromager Gourmet. I’m partial to goat cheese and chèvre, and they always have a wide selection made from goat’s milk, plus hyper-local cheeses from specific regions, and cheeses aged with herb blends. Raw milk cheese, alpine cheese and all kinds of dairy products are always available. If you’re in a hurry, they’re well stocked with olive oil and charcuterie as well, plus fresh truffles if you come early enough in the season before they sell out.
Le P'tit Comptoir Champenois
- 6 rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes
The French region of Champagne is renowned for its iconic sparkling wine, but it’s also celebrated for a bevy of snacks and dishes done in the Champenois style. This vendor is completely devoted to regional treats like pâté en croûte and pâtisseries charcutières—savory pastries stuffed with meat and other delightfully salty fillings. These all go very well with a glass or bottle of the sparkling stuff, if you’ve got some stashed in your hotel that needs accompaniment.
Their offerings can be heated up after ordering and eaten hot, but also work well as a portable snack and taste just as delicious cold, making them ideal for bringing along on a boat trip, hike or a particularly arduous shopping trip. You can't go wrong with any of the flavors, including pork, chicken, ham, chicken curry or even escargots (for those who really want to commit to French culture). Along with the pâtisseries charcutières and pâté en croûte, there’s also usually a fair amount of quiche, savory tarts and an occasional cake. If you spot the carrot cake, you must grab a slice.
Coco Les Beignets A GoGo
- 6 rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes
There are squash blossoms all over the Riviera, but these are the best and most traditional iteration I’ve come across. From one of the most iconic stands in the entire market, the beignets de fleurs de courgette (fried squash blossoms) from Coco—a woman powerful enough to be known mononymously, like Beyoncé—are a must-try.
The blossoms cost €1 each and are cooked to order right in front of you. Coco will grab a blossom, lightly dip the flower in batter—the ingredients and proportions of which are top secret—and fry it for two or three minutes, until golden and toasty. If you like, her husband will daub your blossom with traditional tomato coulis sauce for a bit of added flavor. Honestly, though, the squash is just as fantastic plain. They’re not stuffed with cheese or completely coated in batter, so the flavor of the vegetable itself comes through in a silky, sunny, earthy bite. Do not try to save these; they taste best fresh out of the oil and lose their beauty and flavor very quickly as they cool. Coco also makes beignets de crevette (fried shrimp), and accras de morue (cod fritters), but the squash blossoms are the real star.
Taberna Italica
- 6 rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes
Technically not a purveyor of French food, this local Italian vendor is nevertheless a staple for the community, and speaks to just how much influence the eastern neighbor has on the area. Since the border is just over an hour away by train, it makes sense that locals are eager to get authentic meats and cheeses from a real Italian butcher. Taberna Italica is the best place to find charcuterie for your picnic snacking boards or sandwiches, and definitely the only spot to pick up Italian meats when working on a more complex recipe. If you’re in the mood for some premium Spanish ham, there’s a vendor for that right next door, keeping all the specialty meats neatly in one place.
La Bonne Pêche de Cannes
- 6 rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes
This small but mighty stand is run by Mäté, a fisherman’s wife who collects the small, castaway fish that are too insignificant to sell to fishmongers, and turns them into little snacks. Her small barquettes, or little boats of fried seafood, are made to order and can even be eaten as the topping for fresh salads. The mixed barquette is my pick; it’s a combination of treats like fried squid and fish croquettes, served with a delicious homemade sauce for dipping and a little bit of lemon to freshen it all up. The croquettes de poisson, or fried fish balls, are some of the freshest local fish you’ll have, and ordering here directly supports a local fisherman. The local fish is a huge presence at the market, and while it’s fun to look, I usually don’t cook enough to buy a whole fish. This stand lets me participate without the pressure of deboning a whole catch at home.
Les Pains de Forville
- 5 rue du Maréchal des Logis Jules Fellegara, Cannes 06400
Like most places in the country, there’s bread everywhere in Cannes, but this little shop just outside Forville makes some of the best baguettes, loaves and pastries in the entire city. It’s the second location of Fournil Ephémère Cannes, a larger outfit with a bakery space and a small storefront in the Prado République neighborhood. Opening an ancillary shop in a more central area, however, has served them well. All the bread here is 100 percent organic, natural sourdough, and so high-quality that most fine-dining restaurants in the area use it as their in-house loaves. Once you’ve stocked up on meat and cheese, make sure to pop in here for a couple of loaves to go with.