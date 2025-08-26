How to Experience Martha’s Vineyard Like a Local

Martha’s Vineyard has long been the preferred Massachusetts resort town for the discerning traveler—and a closely-guarded gem by devoted locals who loathe the traffic on Cape Cod and the swarms of tourists on Nantucket. This New England island is distinguished by its historic charm and laid-back atmosphere, as well as its vast and wild natural beauty. Less pretentious than Nantucket and more remote than Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard blends its rugged coastal landscape with modern luxuries like charming boutique hotels and sea-to-table restaurants.

Located seven miles east of Cape Cod, the Steamship Authority ferry to the Vineyard from Cape Cod’s Woods Hole takes roughly 45 minutes (around one-third of the time it takes to arrive on Nantucket). The island is also twice the size of Nantucket, with 96 square miles of varied coastal terrain, from the barrier beaches and saltwater estuaries of Chilmark to the coastal bluffs of the fishing village of Menemsha and the dramatic clay cliffs of Aquinnah.

The Vineyard is home to an array of charming villages, including the quaint Gingerbread Cottages of Oak Bluffs and the grand mansions and cobblestone streets of Edgartown. Though this resort town is posh by nature (as is the case with most East Coast escapes), the island attitude is decidedly more playful and relaxed, as evidenced by the whimsical celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Jaws this summer. But visitors can celebrate the film anytime by fishing or jumping off the American Legion Bridge (the “Jaws Bridge”), which was built in Edgartown in 1932.

Whether you’re interested in sampling the freshest local seafood and savoring the best lobster roll on the island or setting out on the most magnificent sunset sail around Katama Bay, we’ve curated a selection of the very best of what Martha’s Vineyard has to offer. From top boutique hotels in Edgartown to remote, wind-strewn beaches in Chappaquiddick, here’s how to explore Martha’s Vineyard like a local.