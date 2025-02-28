The Best Spots for a Cocktail in Maui
Nicknamed the Valley Isle, Maui is the second largest island in Hawaii’s picturesque archipelago. Known for its pristine beaches, scenic Hana Highway and epic hiking around a dormant volcano at Haleakala National Park, this beloved and resilient island offers a beautiful blend of culture, history and luxury. However, if you’d prefer to admire nature and beauty from afar with a cocktail in hand, there are plenty of places eager to make your Hawaiian dreams come true. From fancy hotel bars and restaurants to locally-owned lounges and taprooms, Maui’s cocktail scene has seen major improvements over the last decade.
While a classic piña colada never gets old when living the island life, fruity and sweet tropical cocktails aren’t for everyone. Whether you’re craving a complex, spirit-forward cocktail or a refreshing and light spritz made with fresh-squeezed juice, the Maui mixology scene has it all. Though you’ll find a handful of five-star hotels that have mastered the art of Hawaiian hospitality, the laid-back local culture reigns supreme, ensuring that you can also kick back for a beverage while wearing board shorts and flip-flops. Get lost on island time while enjoying martinis, mai tais, margaritas and more when you visit the best places in Maui for a cocktail.
Where to Find the Best Cocktails in Maui
Monkeypod Kitchen
- 10 Wailea Gateway Pl B-201, Kihei, HI 96753
- 2435 Kaanapali Pkwy Bldg I-1, Lahaina, HI 96761
With two locations in Lahaina and Wailea, Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman is known to serve the most locally loved mai tais in Maui. The signature cocktail uses organic silver and dark rums, along with a house-made macadamia nut orgeat that gives the tropical drink its iconic nutty aftertaste. The honey-lilikoi foam topping, however, is what makes the mai tai here truly stand out. Vibrant and sweet flavors of passion fruit blend perfectly with the cocktail's innate tropical flavor profile, making this the perfect libation for those looking to live on island time. When it comes to food, snack on shareable items like poke tacos, hand-tossed pizzas and shrimp potstickers while enjoying the cool ocean breeze on the outdoor patios.
Ferraro’s Restaurant and Bar
- 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr, Kihei, HI 96753
Located at the Four Seasons Resort Maui, Ferraro’s Restaurant and Bar is the only oceanfront open-air eatery in Wailea. If you’re looking for a serene setting, epic views and masterful cocktails, this is the place to drink. Whether you’re sitting at an outdoor table or grabbing a shaded bar stool, the signature Pimento Sour looks like sunset in a glass and features a Barbera D’Asti float on top of a clarified whiskey sour. If you prefer something savory, opt for the gin-based Pasta Water Martini. The use of actual pasta water removes some of the spirit-forward bite, yielding a smooth martini garnished with decadent mascarpone-stuffed olives.
Mama’s Fish House
- 799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Mama’s Fish House is one of the most iconic restaurants in Maui thanks to its beachfront setting, fresh seafood and authentic Hawaiian hospitality. This North Shore establishment works with local fishermen who catch a variety of seafood each day, making Mama’s Fish House the ultimate place for sashimi and a spritz at sunset. Most of the cocktails revolve around fruity, tropical flavors, using ingredients like guava, passion fruit and coconut. They pride themselves on serving the “very best” mai tai, but other cocktail highlights include blue spirulina-infused Navigator and the Christenson family’s beloved Bali Hai.
Koholā Brewery and Restaurant
- 110 Wailea Ike Dr, Kihei, HI 96753
After losing their original location to the wildfires in 2023, Koholā Brewery and Restaurant reopened a new taproom in Wailea. The modern, industrial setting features an open-air patio where guests can try various craft beers on tap while indulging in bites ranging from jumbo pretzels with beer cheese to spam and eel musubi. Unlike most breweries, Koholā serves craft cocktails that you won’t want to miss. The Hair of the Dog Leg is a unique take on the Bloody Mary and features a spicy jalapeno tequila that adds the perfect amount of heat, while the On The Fringe is a tropical favorite made with passion fruit, coconut cream, fresh lime and rum.
The Sandbar
- 2605 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761
Enjoy unparalleled views of Kaanapali Beach when sipping a cocktail at The Sandbar. Located in Lahaina, this Maui bar sits on an upper-level deck, allowing you to admire the surrounding turquoise waters while mingling over mai tais and margaritas. In the evenings, enjoy live music in the lobby to allow the tunes to relax your body and mind as you feel the ocean breeze and watch the sunset behind the horizon. If you’re hungry, complete your spread with tenderloin sliders, fresh fish ceviche and the spicy ahi poke crispy rice.
Tikehau Lounge
- 116 Wailea Ike Dr Suite 2104, Kihei, HI 96753
Modern Polynesian decor and innovative cocktails have made Tikehau Lounge one of the hottest places to drink on Maui. Whether you’re sitting at the tiki-esque cocktail bar or in a cozy, red corner booth, expect elevated cocktails and mocktails made with creativity and care, with DJ sets every Sunday. All of the juices used are squeezed in-house, ensuring the freshest fruit flavors imaginable. The A Hui Hou is a complex and zesty beverage made with gin, yuzu sake, sesame orgeat and calamansi, or try the Thousand Peaks, composed of mezcal, grapefruit liqueur, ginger, pineapple, lime, blue spirulina and jasmine sea bubbles. For a true splurge, opt for the $55 Polynesian Pearl Diver, which features fruity and spice-forward flavors and is garnished with a handmade cocktail pick that features a real Tahitian black pearl.
Lehua Lounge
- 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753
Located at the Andaz Maui, Lehua Lounge offers sweeping views of Mokapu Beach from the comfort of a cozy patio complete with warm fire pits. This poolside lounge can be enjoyed day and night, with live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. From espresso martinis and agave old fashioneds to a modern mai tai, Lehua Lounge offers classic cocktails with a contemporary twist. The rotating cocktail of the month is the perfect choice for imbibers hoping to try something new and fresh, as it typically matches the season and uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients. When it comes to food, nibble on small bites like the fried Brussels sprouts or pork belly bao buns.
The Hideaway
- 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761
Montage Kapalua Bay’s The Hideaway is an intimate, dim-lit oasis with cozy fire pits, warm wooden walls and ceilings and lush plant life in every corner. Though you can sit down for a full dinner, the lounge vibes make The Hideaway a great spot for sunset drinks and appetizers in Kapalua. The cocktail menu features drinks inspired by Hawaiian culture—the Lava’s Glow is a vibrant tequila-based cocktail that gets its rich red hue from Aperol, Lillet Rosé Apéritif and orange juice, while the Caturra Manhattan contains Maui coffee-infused vermouth. Enjoy these beverages alongside charred shishitos, Vietnamese sticky wings and the hamachi crudo.
The Pint and Cork
- 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr, Kihei, HI 96753
Looking for a more casual place to grab a cocktail? The Pint and Cork at The Shops at Wailea serves pub vibes in an industrial and rustic setting. Whether you prefer a boozy Old Fashioned or a creamy Kentucky Russian, the talented mixologists can whip up anything your heart desires. The cocktail drink menu is pretty extensive, catering to every kind of palate and preference. Enjoy a cocktail and give back to a great cause when you order the Guava Goddess, which donates profits to breast cancer awareness and aid.
Mala Ocean Tavern
- 1307 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Located in Lahaina, Mala Ocean Tavern sits right on the edge of the sea, offering some of the most stunning sunset experiences on the island. The waves kiss the rocks just below the outdoor patio, and with a daily happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m., it’s always a good time to kick back with a cocktail in hand. The brunch Bloody Mala features a house-made mix and can be garnished with your choice of bacon, a lamb meatball, coconut shrimp or a mini ahi tuna bruschetta. Other cocktail highlights include the Sour Power, made with your choice of fresh juice, and the Makai Thai, which is topped with a passion fruit, orange juice and guava foam.