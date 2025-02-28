The Best Spots for a Cocktail in Maui

Nicknamed the Valley Isle, Maui is the second largest island in Hawaii’s picturesque archipelago. Known for its pristine beaches, scenic Hana Highway and epic hiking around a dormant volcano at Haleakala National Park, this beloved and resilient island offers a beautiful blend of culture, history and luxury. However, if you’d prefer to admire nature and beauty from afar with a cocktail in hand, there are plenty of places eager to make your Hawaiian dreams come true. From fancy hotel bars and restaurants to locally-owned lounges and taprooms, Maui’s cocktail scene has seen major improvements over the last decade.

While a classic piña colada never gets old when living the island life, fruity and sweet tropical cocktails aren’t for everyone. Whether you’re craving a complex, spirit-forward cocktail or a refreshing and light spritz made with fresh-squeezed juice, the Maui mixology scene has it all. Though you’ll find a handful of five-star hotels that have mastered the art of Hawaiian hospitality, the laid-back local culture reigns supreme, ensuring that you can also kick back for a beverage while wearing board shorts and flip-flops. Get lost on island time while enjoying martinis, mai tais, margaritas and more when you visit the best places in Maui for a cocktail.