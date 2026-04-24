Melbourne’s Best Wine Bars, Where It’s About More Than Just a Glass
Somewhere between a restaurant and a bar, wine bars in Melbourne are driven by proximity to local wine regions and a preference for casual, friendly service.Read More
The wine bar scene in Melbourne is, in a word, divine. Wine bars are so ubiquitous here that around almost every corner sits a cozy little bottle shop with ceiling-high wooden shelves brimming with bottles. Down nearly every lane, you can find a casual day-to-night cafe stocked with natural and low-intervention picks or full-on, multi-room restaurants with marble countertops, chic decor and chef-driven menus to accompany 1,000-plus bottle lists.
In Australia, wine bars aren’t just restaurants, nor are they simply stuffy shops full of high-end bottles with just a cheese plate on the menu.
For Gus Gluck, director of business development for Neighbourhood Wine, one of the most beloved wine bars in Melbourne (as well as its two sister venues, Old Palm Liquor, Bahama Gold), service is the primary element that sets wine bars apart. “Ideally, if it’s a real wine bar, it will be a bit louder, and things will be a bit more casual,” he explains from his perch on a stool at Old Palm Liquor, where we tasted through a few local bottles while chatting. “A great wine bar has to do with how it feels, or the service, and then it has to come down to the wine. It’s not always even the list; it’s also about the glassware, how it’s served, the temperatures, how it’s opened—that’s all critical.”
Gluck, a U.K. transplant who has now lived and worked in Australia for the last decade or so, was drawn to Victoria by the vibrant wine scene. “Victoria doesn’t have the biggest wine industry yet,” he says. “It’s still emerging, and there’s such diversity because there’s no real house style. Yes, there’s a lot of pinot and chardonnay, but Victoria is also amazing because of its future for a lighter style syrah that’s very aromatic and evocative due to a chemical called rotundone that’s found in the soil in certain areas.”
So if Victoria’s wine industry is still in its early stages, why is Melbourne replete with so many excellent spots to drink wine and have a snack? Dan Cole, owner of another local wine bar, The Moon, thinks the proximity to several excellent wine regions, such as Yarra Valley, Gippsland, King Valley and the Mornington Peninsula, might have something to do with it. “We’re geographically close to so many amazing wine regions that we get to showcase incredible wines from small, independent winemakers doing their thing,” Cole says. “Even some of our winemakers have incredibly old vines—50, 60, 70-year-old vines that are producing such amazing fruit. The diversity of the wine bars in Melbourne is an example of the great winemakers of the area in Victoria.”
If you’re visiting Melbourne in the near future and searching for a spot to soak up the great wine culture, look no further. Below is a list of the best spots in the city, scattered among the central CBD where visitors congregate, as well as cool-kid local neighborhoods like Fitzroy, Carlton and Collingwood.
Melbourne, Australia's Best Wine Bars
Embla
- 122 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Located right in the heart of the CBD, this wine bar is the perfect first stop for a visitor who wants to get a taste of the local scene. Chef and owner Dave Verheul is known for his fire-grilled cooking style, which is enough to draw diners here on its own, but more recently, he’s also begun making his own vermouth and amaro under Saison Aperitifs. A smattering of those aperitifs are on offer at the bar, which initially opened back in 2016. Wine by the glass is always a draw, as is an eclectic, miles-deep bottle list from co-owner Christian McCabe, which is organized with playful headings that actually make sense: “crispy and salty whites,” and “elegant and perfumed.” Across 200 bottles, expect a good mix of classic European picks, Australian standouts, and plenty of natural picks. There’s also a bevy of mixed drinks and spirits, NA offerings, and beers to keep the bar approachable for all drinkers.
Neighbourhood Wine
- 1 Reid St, Fitzroy North VIC 3068, Australia
Opened way back in 2013, Neighbourhood Wine is the quickest answer most locals give when asked about the best wine bar in the city. Seasonal produce is at the heart of chef Almay Jordaan’s menu; she started the bar with her husband, Simon Denman, an international sommelier in London who returned home to Australia and now also makes wine himself. With a list spanning over 1,000 bottles and a huge number of local wines in the mix, this is the place to really get a taste of Victorian terroir. The substantial wine list leans European, with plenty of old-world classics, and especially favors Jura and lo-fi approaches. Added bonus: the building that houses the bar was formerly an illegal casino and still has a rather alluring air about it. Gluck suggests setting up in front of the fireplace with a chilled red, but there are also outdoor tables, bar stools, and three spacious rooms for groups to grab a table, sit, sip and chat.
Carlton Wine Room
- 172-174 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
Another Melbourne institution, Carlton Wine Room was top of Gluck’s list when it came to recommending places to drink—that is, aside from the ones he helps run. Founded by Travis Howe and Andy Joy, the influential venue opened in 2018 on a bustling corner in Carlton and serves guests across three separate levels. There’s a full food menu here, but it’s all designed to pair with the wine, which runs the gamut from a minimal-intervention skin-contact Victorian orange wine like Trutta’s 'Skinsy' Pinot Gris (made by the bartender here), to international classics from all over the world. Since you’re here, go local—these wines might not be world-famous (at least not yet), but they deserve to be.
City Wine Shop
- 159 Spring St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
As one bartender told me, most members of the wine community working in Melbourne today either had a stint at City Wine Shop, or learned to drink here. A veritable institution, this sprawling maze of venues in downtown Melbourne’s theater district (referred to locally as the CBD, or Central Business District) is cozy and historic all at once. Linger at a table on the open-air patio and watch the theatergoers pass by, duck into the tiny bar crammed into the bottle shop side of the space, or go for table service in The European, a buzzy cafe next door. All areas share access to the same significant list, which has well over 1,000 bottles and favors old-world selections. Still, you can get a nice glass of local grenache or syrah here, and the knowledgeable bartenders will let you know which ones are worth it.
Marion
- 53 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
Superstar chef and entrepreneur Andrew McConnell is at the helm of a large number of the best venues in Melbourne—and fair warning that three made this list. (Arguably, several more could have.) Marion was the first one I visited; it’s located in Fitzroy, an ultra-hip suburb just outside the city center that’s often referred to as “the Brooklyn of Melbourne.” The chef’s selection set menu will run you just under $100 and is well worth the price, as tuna crudo, heirloom tomatoes and mussels all pair beautifully with Victorian savagnin or Yarra Valley chardonnay. Though it opened back in 2015, the venue won an award from a local wine publication, Young Gun of Wine, as recently as 2023, proving it’s only gotten better with age.
Clover
- 193 Swan St, Richmond 3121, Australia
Although it’s a little out of the way over in Richmond, Clover is absolutely worth the trip. Owned by the powerhouse duo of Lyndon Kubis, who runs several other wine bars in the city, and chef Charley Snadden-Wilson, this one is a neighborhood haunt that has earned a set of recurring regulars for a reason. Opened in the wake of the pandemic in November of 2022, the concept was originally built off Snadden-Wilson’s pop-up residences at Kubis’ former spot, The Moon (more on that later). Now thriving in an out-of-the-way corner of the city—at least for most Melbourne visitors—don’t miss trying something fire-cooked from the kitchen along with a well-curated list of bottles from France, Italy and Australia that lean natural. The roast cabbage with savory butter is versatile enough to pair with a half glass of 2025 skin-contact Vermentino via Murray Darling in Victoria, or a dram of the William Downie 2025 Cathedral pinot noir out of Gippsland. There’s plenty of older vintages in the cellar, too, and the incredibly friendly staff will happily point out their favorites.
Bar Bellamy
- 164 Rathdowne St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
If your party is split between those who crave a great glass of wine and those who want a superb martini, Bar Bellamy is the answer. Recommended to me by so many bartenders and sommeliers that I began to understand its role as a bartender’s hangout, this bar is a great place to accidentally rub shoulders with Melbourne’s drink industry glitterati. Regardless of who is there, the tiny indoor bar, bevy of outdoor and indoor tables, and separate room for larger groups mean there’s space for all kinds of drinkers. A glass of icy blanc de blanc by Carousal out of Gippsland kicked off my night, while a stiff dirty martini made with sherry, preserved lemon and dry gin from the Melbourne Gin Company turned me onto the local stuff for good. The wine list may look small here, but if you don’t see what you’re looking for, just ask the staff and they’ll head into the back to hunt down a bottle that’s similar to your request.
Gimlet
- 33 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
There’s no world where a true wine lover visiting Melbourne doesn’t stop in at Gimlet. More than a wine bar and more than a restaurant, Gimlet is an icon in the making. Opened by Andrew McConnell in 2020, it’s become one of the city’s most acclaimed dining and drinking destinations. Set in the historic Cavendish House, a beautiful 1920s landmark that’s a protected piece of Australian heritage, service here unfolds with spectacle and delight. There are plenty of booths for couples and groups lining the edges of the room, as well as larger tables toward the middle, and a central cocktail bar that’s ideal for walk-ins and casual drinking. Starting at 10 p.m. on weekends, they offer a supper menu, when a more laid-back service begins. This is the time to ask the sommeliers about what wines by the glass to pair with their superb late-night burger, or dive into a bottle with friends. Though a glass is pricey at $49 AUD (about $35 USD), the 2024 Elanto chardonnay from the Mornington Peninsula is the best white I had while in Australia, and for red lovers, the RP by Farr 2022 Pinot Noir is a must. If you’re in the mood for a cocktail, by all means get one here, as the bartending technique is the finest in the city. The clientele is wonderful, too—don’t be surprised if a casual bar conversation with a stranger turns into an invitation to come over for dinner the next night.
Sunhands
- 169 Elgin Street, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
One of the various spots in the city that opens early in the morning with excellent coffee and pastries, then slowly transitions into savory snacks and wine, Sunhands is a go-to for lounging in Carlton. Truly an all-day experience, I recommend running by in the morning for a cardamom bun and a piccolo, and picking up a bottle of wine or two for afternoon imbibing at your leisure. If the morning is already spoken for, return in the early evening and grab a bistro table outdoors, where snacks and wine galore are on hand. This is the kind of spot that will make you fall in love with a city, and where locals gather to talk about their hopes and dreams into the wee hours of the night. It opened in 2023 and became a neighborhood staple almost immediately thanks to its excellent location and lively atmosphere.
Old Palm Liquor
- 133B Lygon St, Brunswick East VIC 3057, Australia
Old Palm Liquor is the second offering from hospitality duo Simon Denman and Almay Jordaan, who already had a hit with Neighbourhood Wine in North Fitzroy, but this venue might actually end up eclipsing its older sibling. With more of a South African bent in the kitchen and a lively, loud atmosphere—complete with an elaborate vinyl setup where classic records are regularly in rotation—the vibes are immaculate. Add a 1,500-plus bottle list, rotating by-the-glass pours, and service that’s incredibly friendly and open, and you have a fantastic place to sit and chill, whether alone or with friends. A wagyu striploin with berbere butter and a glass of 2022 Syrah from Hochkirch in western Victoria rivaled my best meal in Melbourne. Fun fact: the venue was formerly the owners' home, which they converted into a wine bar in 2019 to share the space with the city—quite the generous renovation.
Bijou Bottle Store
- 194 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
If the floor-to-ceiling wooden shelves at Bijou remind you of a Beauty and the Beast-style library, you’re not alone. This tiny gem of a bottle store, which opened in 2020, is outfitted with just a handful of tall bistro tables where guests can sit and drink a bottle they just bought, or request a glass or two of something off the ever-changing by-the-glass pours. It’s a cozy, casual room with a few snacks and a lively atmosphere, but definitely not a restaurant or your typical wine bar. While customers popping in for takeaway bottles is quite common, there’s usually a handful of guests who opt to pay corkage and drink a bottle right there on the spot. The small number of tables means people can be in and out rather quickly, but if you choose to stay and linger, keep in mind that spirits and fine or rare wines are also available.
Bar Lourinhã
- 37 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
An entirely Iberian-focused hideaway in the CBD, Bar Lourinhã is an ode to all things Portuguese and Spanish, and the theme is pulled off with rather extraordinary style. Owners Matt McConnell and Jo Gamvros decorated the bar with mementos and tchotchkes from their own travels to the region, and have put pretty much only wines from these areas on the list, as well. The result is a very idiosyncratic, nostalgic spot that feels decidedly European, but lacks any accompanying pretension. Since opening in 2006, it’s become an institution that’s so beloved it expanded into a museum pop-up at the National Gallery of Victoria a few years back. Their pintxos and seasonal snacks, like banderillas and empanadillas, are all Spanish-influenced, and pair beautifully with the wine selections. Matt McConnell, younger brother to Melbourne chef Andrew McConnell, seems to have inherited a fair bit of the familial culinary talent. Finally, sherry lovers will be thrilled with the robust selections.
The Moon
- 28A Stanley St, Collingwood 3066, Australia
Dan Cole only recently took over ownership of Collingwood wine bar The Moon, and he’s just as much a fan of it as the steady stream of locals who cite it as a favorite. The moody, dimly lit interior is romantic and understated in all the right ways, and Cole regularly gets couples coming in to celebrate everything from first dates to anniversaries. If you’re in the mood for love, there’s no better place to celebrate; but if you’re a solo type who likes to hang out at the bar with a glass of wine and a book, this fits the bill, too. Sunlit wine bars with high ceilings and spacious rooms are wonderful, but this cave-like spot is a welcome departure for more intimate conversations. Minimal intervention wine is a focus here, with about 400 bottles in the shop, and 20 or so by-the-glass pours. Try some Honky Chateau Gewurztraminer from the Yarra Valley, a side project from Chris Ryan, one of Melbourne’s best sommeliers.
Vinesmith
- 1 Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
In Melbourne, the lingo is slightly different—what Americans would refer to as a “tasting room” is generally called a “cellar door.” In both cases, it’s a space where guests who want to check out the offerings of a specific winemaker or vineyard can show up and experience a flight of wines with nice context from the staff. So first and foremost, Vinesmith is a cellar door for Blue Pyrenees, Glenlofty and Decameron Station vineyards, and it’s actually one of only a few cellar doors located in the city. But as these things go, it’s also morphed into a bistro, wine bar, and bottle shop, even if bottles on offer are primarily from their own labels. The space is packed with fans of the vineyards, serious wine drinkers, and those drawn to the beautiful wood-paneled venue in a central location. But if you stop in, don’t leave without trying the 2023 Blue Pyrenees Estate Midnight Cuvee, a traditional method sparkling that lingers on the palate with fine bubbles and notes of lemon and cream. If you get the chance to chat with restaurant manager Leo Trupin, he’ll guide you through the voluminous offerings from the three estates with ease.
Glou
- 310 Smith St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
A sustainability-focused Collingwood venue that boasts a completely bottle-free setup, all the wine you’ll find at Glou is offered on tap. Dubbing themselves a circular bottle shop, Glou offers customers growlers in .5, 1 or 2 liters so they can take home the exact amount of minimal-intervention wine they want to drink.
Opened in 2021, Glou also offers on-tap wine by the glass. Working closely with winemakers to bring wines directly from the barrel to their shop, the overall reduction in carbon footprint is a huge boon for conscious drinkers. According to their calculations, wines are generally offered 30 percent cheaper when the middleman is removed. Whether you’re getting a growler or just a glass, the Apricity Skins orange wine from Jamsheed out of Heathcote, Victoria, is an easy drinking option for happy hours or pairing with a light dinner.
Cumulus Inc.
- 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia
With an emphasis on locally-sourced food and an all-day menu, the wine pairings at Cumulus Inc. quickly became part of the fabric of this downtown venue. Serving as a cellar door for the historic Victorian estate, Craiglee, this bar and restaurant from Andrew McConnell (yes, another one) has been influencing the Melbourne scene since it debuted in 2008. Another place where the set menu is more of a must-order than a suggestion, watching the unparalleled technique from their team of expert chefs is a treat for diners who sit at the bar looking into the open kitchen. Everything from South Australia, to Tasmania, to Victorian classics is available by the glass, half bottle, and bottle, and there’s a host of old-world options to choose from if the mood strikes.