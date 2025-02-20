The Men’s Resortwear Finds to Pack for an On-Point Getaway

From breezy linens to artisanal accents, this curated list nails sun-chasing style—no passport drama required.

Read More
By Paul Jebara

Is there a more compelling cue to flee winter’s bitter slog than the threat of yet another atmospheric front in New York City? It’s no wonder men everywhere are already mentally double-tapping The White Lotus Season 3’s upcoming beachfront intrigue, imagining themselves poolside at some dreamy new hotel in Thailand—or Tulum, or Tahiti, for that matter. The show’s track record of inspiring wanderlust all but guarantees a wave of stylish jet-setters heading East to recast winter’s gloom in tropical technicolor.

But then comes the dilemma: how do you look properly relaxed (yet refined) when your wardrobe has been stuck on “arctic survival mode” for months? Cue the ultimate resortwear roundup, curated to keep you cool and collected from the moment you deplane until you begrudgingly return to reality. Picture a suave mood board of breezy neutrals that lay the foundation for high-impact prints—an artful balance where each item amplifies the next. Think crisp linens paired with subtle suedes, and finishing flourishes like artisanal embroidery or fine-gauge knits for a subtle yet distinctive edge.

This carefully chosen menswear edit features neutral staples for everyday versatility—because your carry-on can’t be bursting at the seams—but also offers statement pieces that add character, ensuring you stand out against white sands and turquoise waters. Whether your ticket reads Jaipur or Jose Ignacio, these vacation-ready essentials promise a strategic blend of function and flair. After all, leaving the cold behind is only half the mission; the rest is turning up the heat on your personal style.

The Best Men's Resortwear to Shop Now

Orlebar Brown Carsyn Linen Trousers

Think linen can’t look tailored? Orlebar Brown begs to differ with these Carsyn slim-fit linen pants. Italian-woven and cut to flatter, they boast adjustable side tabs that channel Savile Row precision—minus the stuffiness. A lightweight weave and tapered silhouette make them as comfortable on a tropical shore as they are at an upscale resort bar. Wear them barefoot at sunset or pair with loafers for date-night sophistication.

$595, shop now

Orlebar Brown Orlebar Brown

Loro Piana Federico Linen Shirt

When heritage craftsmanship meets a dash of beach-bound swagger, seek out an open collar that sets a laid-back tone. This is linen engineered for summer’s stickiest evenings—natural ventilation plus that signature Loro Piana softness. Throw this button-up shirt on for lazy lunches, then roll up the short sleeves for moonlit strolls.

$1,600, shop now

Loro Piana Loro Piana

Todd Snyder's 5" Cotton Beachcomber Swim Short

Constructed in a breathable cotton-spandex blend, these shorts offer the comfort of swim trunks with the crisp finish of chinos. The hidden drawcord and flexible waist keep things relaxed without sacrificing shape. Dress them up with a linen shirt and loafers, or go full resort mode with a tank and slides.

$98, shop now

Todd Snyder Todd Snyder

Dunhill Sea Island Cotton T-Shirt

This Dunhill tee uses one of the rarest cotton varieties on Earth—just 0.0004 percent of global production. Translation: you’re getting a silky-smooth texture with a surprising dose of resilience. The streamlined silhouette and refined ribbing make it your go-to short-sleeve shirt for understated luxury.

$770, shop now

Dunhill Dunhill

Alex Mill Bo Linen Shorts

Alex Mill updates the classic drawstring short with sustainable French linen and a jaunty yarn-dyed stripe. Biodegradable softeners mean they’re lived-in from day one. Pair them with a crisp polo shirt for a breezy brunch, or toss them over swimwear and hit the sand without missing a style beat.

$78, shop now

Alex Mill Alex Mill

Suitsupply Roma Blazer in Summer Wool-Linen-Silk

Here’s your go-to for breezy elegance that works from yacht parties to candlelit dinners. Made in Italy from a blend of wool, linen, and silk, it’s simultaneously structured and lightweight—exactly what you want in the tropics. Natural shoulders and patch pockets keep it casually sophisticated, while the taupe hue goes with virtually everything.

$599, shop now

Suitsupply Suitsupply

Harago Sujni Mango Picking Shirt

More than just resort wear—this is wearable art. Inspired by India’s rich textile heritage, it fuses artisanal embroidery with a relaxed fit, turning each piece into a conversation starter. The lightweight fabric keeps you cool in punishing heat, and the subdued palette lets the handcrafted details shine.

$350, shop now

Harago Harago

Cutler and Gross Rectangle-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

If minimal branding and maximum quality are your thing, these see-through acetate shades have your name on them. Hand-assembled in Italy using vintage-inspired techniques, they offer tinted lenses that’ll shield your eyes without dulling your warm-weather fashion sense.

$625, shop now

Cutler and Gross Cutler and Gross

Loro Piana Kumihimo Sandal

This versatile sandal says, “Yes, I enjoy the finer things—even in flip-flop territory.” The intricately woven calfskin straps nod to centuries-old craftsmanship, while the lightweight sole means you won’t mind sightseeing all day. Stroll the boardwalk in leather that looks luxe against sun-kissed skin, or transition straight to dinner without missing a step.

$1,100, shop now

Loro Piana Loro Piana

Valentino Voyage Imaginaire Linen Bowling Shirt

Valentino takes the classic bowling shirt to dashing new heights. Constructed entirely from linen, it’s splashed with an all-over Voyage Imaginaire motif that demands a second (and third) glance. The boxy fit and camp collar keep things breezy, while the swirling print brings that head-turning mystique.

$1,490, shop now

Valentino Valentino

Dolce & Gabbana Striped Cotton Knit Polo

Fresh from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Summer collection, this button-down shirt exudes coastal flair with its thick stripes, while the Hawaiian collar injects a playful edge. Soft yet structured, it’s a knit perfect for sipping daiquiris on a teakwood terrace.

$1,495, shop now

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana

Jacquemus The Aloe Shirt

Jacquemus delivers a fresh twist on the quintessential tropical print. The herringbone cotton base feels substantial yet airy, and the oversized palm tree motif veers more artful than kitsch. Mother-of-pearl buttons add a subtle punch of extra polish.

$490, shop now

Jacquemus Jacquemus

Massimo Alba Aruba Linen-Cotton Polo

Milan meets Mustique in this elegant polo. The linen-cotton blend breathes like a dream, making it a vacation wardrobe essential in sweltering heat. A laid-back open collar replaces the standard placket, giving it modern edge without abandoning old-world charm.

$412, shop now

Massimo Alba Massimo Alba

Dries Van Noten Printed Silk-Twill Drawstring Shorts

Dries van Noten’s bold prints combine with silk-twill for a luxurious drape that practically glistens in the sun. The adjustable drawstring waist underscores their comfort factor, balancing the eye-catching pattern with a laid-back vibe. Wear them to elevate a simple white tee or pair with a linen blazer to turn every head at the beach club.

$620, shop now

Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten

Stubbs & Wootton Bertie Espadrilles

Stubbs & Wootton reinvents the classic espadrille with chocolate suede, braided jute and just enough heel to catch an admiring glance. Handcrafted in Spain, they bring a refined edge to the breezy slip-on silhouette. They’ll handle a day wandering sun-baked plazas, then fit right in at a swanky rooftop soirée.

$450, shop now

Stubbs & Wootton Stubbs & Wootton

James Perse Suede Montecito Weekend Bag

Hauling your getaway gear never looked this suave. Italian calf suede and hand-glazed edges lend a velvety finish that gets better with age, while thoughtful interior organization keeps your vacation wear essentials streamlined and within reach.

$1,595, shop now

James Perse James Perse

Artemas Quibble BL 085 Belt

Each Artemas Quibble belt is individually handcrafted in Saint Louis, drawing on Jason Ross and Natasha Chekoudjian's combined expertise from their work with fashion houses like Donna Karan and Rick Owens. Subtle brass hardware (choose yellow or white) adds tailored shine.

$895, shop now

Artemas Quibble Artemas Quibble

Visvim Buckley Cotton Canvas Hat

Cap off your daytime ensemble with this hat from Hiroki Nakamura's cult Japanese label. It’ll shade your face in the midday sun and still look boss at the beach bar. Over time, it develops a crinkle that’s uniquely yours, making every wear a story of travels well spent.

Visvim Visvim

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page