The Men’s Resortwear Finds to Pack for an On-Point Getaway
From breezy linens to artisanal accents, this curated list nails sun-chasing style—no passport drama required.Read More
Is there a more compelling cue to flee winter’s bitter slog than the threat of yet another atmospheric front in New York City? It’s no wonder men everywhere are already mentally double-tapping The White Lotus Season 3’s upcoming beachfront intrigue, imagining themselves poolside at some dreamy new hotel in Thailand—or Tulum, or Tahiti, for that matter. The show’s track record of inspiring wanderlust all but guarantees a wave of stylish jet-setters heading East to recast winter’s gloom in tropical technicolor.
But then comes the dilemma: how do you look properly relaxed (yet refined) when your wardrobe has been stuck on “arctic survival mode” for months? Cue the ultimate resortwear roundup, curated to keep you cool and collected from the moment you deplane until you begrudgingly return to reality. Picture a suave mood board of breezy neutrals that lay the foundation for high-impact prints—an artful balance where each item amplifies the next. Think crisp linens paired with subtle suedes, and finishing flourishes like artisanal embroidery or fine-gauge knits for a subtle yet distinctive edge.
This carefully chosen menswear edit features neutral staples for everyday versatility—because your carry-on can’t be bursting at the seams—but also offers statement pieces that add character, ensuring you stand out against white sands and turquoise waters. Whether your ticket reads Jaipur or Jose Ignacio, these vacation-ready essentials promise a strategic blend of function and flair. After all, leaving the cold behind is only half the mission; the rest is turning up the heat on your personal style.
The Best Men's Resortwear to Shop Now
- Orlebar Brown Carsyn Linen Trousers
- Loro Piana Federico Linen Shirt
- Todd Snyder's 5" Cotton Beachcomber Swim Short
- Dunhill Sea Island Cotton T-Shirt
- Alex Mill Bo Linen Shorts
- Suitsupply Roma Blazer in Summer Wool-Linen-Silk
- Harago Sujni Mango Picking Shirt
- Cutler and Gross Rectangle-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
- Loro Piana Kumihimo Sandal
- Valentino Voyage Imaginaire Linen Bowling Shirt
- Dolce & Gabbana Striped Cotton Knit Polo
- Jacquemus The Aloe Shirt
- Massimo Alba Aruba Linen-Cotton Polo
- Dries Van Noten Printed Silk-Twill Drawstring Shorts
- Stubbs & Wootton Bertie Espadrilles
- James Perse Suede Montecito Weekend Bag
- Artemas Quibble BL 085 Belt
- Visvim Buckley Cotton Canvas Hat
Orlebar Brown Carsyn Linen Trousers
Think linen can’t look tailored? Orlebar Brown begs to differ with these Carsyn slim-fit linen pants. Italian-woven and cut to flatter, they boast adjustable side tabs that channel Savile Row precision—minus the stuffiness. A lightweight weave and tapered silhouette make them as comfortable on a tropical shore as they are at an upscale resort bar. Wear them barefoot at sunset or pair with loafers for date-night sophistication.
Loro Piana Federico Linen Shirt
When heritage craftsmanship meets a dash of beach-bound swagger, seek out an open collar that sets a laid-back tone. This is linen engineered for summer’s stickiest evenings—natural ventilation plus that signature Loro Piana softness. Throw this button-up shirt on for lazy lunches, then roll up the short sleeves for moonlit strolls.
Todd Snyder's 5" Cotton Beachcomber Swim Short
Constructed in a breathable cotton-spandex blend, these shorts offer the comfort of swim trunks with the crisp finish of chinos. The hidden drawcord and flexible waist keep things relaxed without sacrificing shape. Dress them up with a linen shirt and loafers, or go full resort mode with a tank and slides.
Dunhill Sea Island Cotton T-Shirt
This Dunhill tee uses one of the rarest cotton varieties on Earth—just 0.0004 percent of global production. Translation: you’re getting a silky-smooth texture with a surprising dose of resilience. The streamlined silhouette and refined ribbing make it your go-to short-sleeve shirt for understated luxury.
Alex Mill Bo Linen Shorts
Alex Mill updates the classic drawstring short with sustainable French linen and a jaunty yarn-dyed stripe. Biodegradable softeners mean they’re lived-in from day one. Pair them with a crisp polo shirt for a breezy brunch, or toss them over swimwear and hit the sand without missing a style beat.
Suitsupply Roma Blazer in Summer Wool-Linen-Silk
Here’s your go-to for breezy elegance that works from yacht parties to candlelit dinners. Made in Italy from a blend of wool, linen, and silk, it’s simultaneously structured and lightweight—exactly what you want in the tropics. Natural shoulders and patch pockets keep it casually sophisticated, while the taupe hue goes with virtually everything.
Harago Sujni Mango Picking Shirt
More than just resort wear—this is wearable art. Inspired by India’s rich textile heritage, it fuses artisanal embroidery with a relaxed fit, turning each piece into a conversation starter. The lightweight fabric keeps you cool in punishing heat, and the subdued palette lets the handcrafted details shine.
Cutler and Gross Rectangle-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
If minimal branding and maximum quality are your thing, these see-through acetate shades have your name on them. Hand-assembled in Italy using vintage-inspired techniques, they offer tinted lenses that’ll shield your eyes without dulling your warm-weather fashion sense.
Loro Piana Kumihimo Sandal
This versatile sandal says, “Yes, I enjoy the finer things—even in flip-flop territory.” The intricately woven calfskin straps nod to centuries-old craftsmanship, while the lightweight sole means you won’t mind sightseeing all day. Stroll the boardwalk in leather that looks luxe against sun-kissed skin, or transition straight to dinner without missing a step.
Valentino Voyage Imaginaire Linen Bowling Shirt
Valentino takes the classic bowling shirt to dashing new heights. Constructed entirely from linen, it’s splashed with an all-over Voyage Imaginaire motif that demands a second (and third) glance. The boxy fit and camp collar keep things breezy, while the swirling print brings that head-turning mystique.
Dolce & Gabbana Striped Cotton Knit Polo
Fresh from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Summer collection, this button-down shirt exudes coastal flair with its thick stripes, while the Hawaiian collar injects a playful edge. Soft yet structured, it’s a knit perfect for sipping daiquiris on a teakwood terrace.
Jacquemus The Aloe Shirt
Jacquemus delivers a fresh twist on the quintessential tropical print. The herringbone cotton base feels substantial yet airy, and the oversized palm tree motif veers more artful than kitsch. Mother-of-pearl buttons add a subtle punch of extra polish.
Massimo Alba Aruba Linen-Cotton Polo
Milan meets Mustique in this elegant polo. The linen-cotton blend breathes like a dream, making it a vacation wardrobe essential in sweltering heat. A laid-back open collar replaces the standard placket, giving it modern edge without abandoning old-world charm.
Dries Van Noten Printed Silk-Twill Drawstring Shorts
Dries van Noten’s bold prints combine with silk-twill for a luxurious drape that practically glistens in the sun. The adjustable drawstring waist underscores their comfort factor, balancing the eye-catching pattern with a laid-back vibe. Wear them to elevate a simple white tee or pair with a linen blazer to turn every head at the beach club.
Stubbs & Wootton Bertie Espadrilles
Stubbs & Wootton reinvents the classic espadrille with chocolate suede, braided jute and just enough heel to catch an admiring glance. Handcrafted in Spain, they bring a refined edge to the breezy slip-on silhouette. They’ll handle a day wandering sun-baked plazas, then fit right in at a swanky rooftop soirée.
James Perse Suede Montecito Weekend Bag
Hauling your getaway gear never looked this suave. Italian calf suede and hand-glazed edges lend a velvety finish that gets better with age, while thoughtful interior organization keeps your vacation wear essentials streamlined and within reach.
Artemas Quibble BL 085 Belt
Each Artemas Quibble belt is individually handcrafted in Saint Louis, drawing on Jason Ross and Natasha Chekoudjian's combined expertise from their work with fashion houses like Donna Karan and Rick Owens. Subtle brass hardware (choose yellow or white) adds tailored shine.
Visvim Buckley Cotton Canvas Hat
Cap off your daytime ensemble with this hat from Hiroki Nakamura's cult Japanese label. It’ll shade your face in the midday sun and still look boss at the beach bar. Over time, it develops a crinkle that’s uniquely yours, making every wear a story of travels well spent.