How to Build a Men’s Spring Capsule That Raises the Bar
We’ve curated a men’s capsule wardrobe built for the season that punishes lazy dressing.Read More
Nobody tells you that spring is the hardest season to dress for. Winter is easy: you throw on layers until the wind stops hurting. Summer is even simpler: you wear as little as possible and hope the restaurant has air conditioning. But spring asks you to make real decisions with real consequences, because everything is visible and nothing is hiding under a coat. The wrong trouser length, the cheap T-shirt, the sneakers you've been meaning to replace since last September—all of it is suddenly on display at the farmers' market and the outdoor dinner and the rooftop thing your friend swears will be warm enough by 7 p.m. (It won't be.)
The silhouettes that matter right now are relaxed but never schlubby—wider trouser legs with a single pleat or a drawstring waist, camp collars instead of button-downs, overshirts that do the work of a blazer. Linen, silk blends, washed cotton and seersucker are earning their keep because they wrinkle in ways that look intentional and breathe in ways that polyester never will. The palette worth committing to stays in the sand-to-navy corridor: ecru, slate, off-white, warm khaki and one or two blues that are more Mediterranean than corporate.
If you live anywhere between Boston and D.C., you already know the math—mornings at 52, afternoons at 78—which means layering with fabrics that regulate temperature and a jacket light enough to carry one-handed without looking like you're hauling luggage. The men who dress best this spring will be the ones who own fewer things that all talk to each other, which is the whole point of crafting an easy-to-shop, complete working wardrobe from April through October.
A Curated Guide to Men's Spring Style
- Buck Mason Breakwater Sportster Jacket
- Tom Ford Suede-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Field Jacket
- NN07 Morgan 1843 Denim Overshirt
- Sease Spring Lifetime Shell Jacket
- Loro Piana Federico Camp-Collar Linen Shirt
- Zegna White Mélange Cashmere and Silk Polo Shirt
- Ami Paris Blue Thin Wool Short Sleeves Ami De Coeur Polo
- Corridor Harmony Embroidered Short-Sleeve Camp Shirt
- Lady White Co. "Our T-Shirt" 2-Pack
- Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Color Pleats 1 Pants
- Stòffa Drawstring Trouser
- Orlebar Brown Norwich Italian Linen Shorts
- Canali Tapered Cotton-Blend Twill Chinos
- Sandro Wide Leg Trousers
- Jacques Solovière Lex Loafer
- CQP Racquet SR
- Myrqvist Solvik Sandal
- Jacquemus The Tennis Sneakers
- Church's Rowley Suede Loafers
- Oliver Peoples Paul Newman Sun
- Anderson's 3.5cm Leather-Trimmed Woven Elastic Belt
- Bennett Winch S.C. Holda II
- Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon
- Our Legacy Scuba Baseball Cap
Five Jackets, Zero Excuses
Spring outerwear is the category where most men either overcorrect or underspend. You need layers that cover different weather and different occasions without overlapping—something light enough to forget you're wearing, something that handles rain without looking technical, something with enough authority to replace a blazer.
Buck Mason Breakwater Sportster Jacket
Spring weather lies to you. The forecast says 68 and sunny, then a 4 p.m. drizzle rolls through and you're standing outside a restaurant pretending you're fine. The Breakwater solves that—a cotton-nylon blend with a DWR finish inspired by the 1960s Drizzler, with hand-warmer welt pockets and waist tab adjusters that cinch the silhouette depending on what's underneath.
Tom Ford Suede-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Field Jacket
The jacket that could credibly appear in a Slim Aarons photograph. Ivory cotton-canvas trimmed at the collar in contrasting suede—a material detail that reads richer in person than on a product page and ages into something personal by October.
NN07 Morgan 1843 Denim Overshirt
This is the piece that bridges your jeans and your tailoring without committing to either. Cut from indigo denim with tobacco topstitching that gives it broken-in warmth from day one, the boxy, relaxed shape sits comfortably over a T-shirt when the sun disappears behind a building, and the temperature quickly follows. Three oversized pockets handle a phone, keys and sunglasses without the bulk of a bag.
Sease Spring Lifetime Shell Jacket
Founded by Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana—yes, those Loro Pianas—Sease makes technical outerwear that looks like it belongs at a harborside lunch in Portofino. The Spring Lifetime is a weather-resistant shell with covered snaps and a classic collar that appears more like a button-up than a performance jacket.
Tops that never compete for the same night
Men either buy five versions of the same shirt or collect one-off pieces that are the opposite of cohesive. The fix is a rotation where each top occupies its own lane: a linen shirt for evenings, two polos at radically different price points, a camp shirt with enough personality to carry a plain trouser and a foundational tee that makes everything above it look better by comparison.
Loro Piana Federico Camp-Collar Linen Shirt
Speaking of Loro Piana—the brand has been sourcing the world's finest natural fibers since 1924, and their linen has a drape that immediately sets it apart from everything else in your closet. The camp collar means no tie, no fuss and a neckline that breathes when the humidity arrives weeks before you expected it.
Zegna White Mélange Cashmere and Silk Polo Shirt
This solves the spring evening problem: when you're warm from the afternoon, but the restaurant is air-conditioned and a T-shirt looks underdressed. This long-sleeve polo in cashmere-mulberry silk effortlessly threads that needle—the silk keeps it cool, the cashmere gives it weight. It comes in an off-white mélange Zegna calls Bianco Oasi.
Ami Paris Blue Thin Wool Short Sleeves Ami De Coeur Polo
Here’s the weekend polo for the months when cotton piqué starts clinging to your back by 2 p.m. This wool-silk blend regulates temperature the way cotton never could—cool when you're walking, warm when you duck into an over-air-conditioned bar. The Ami de Cœur heart logo has become one of menswear's most recognizable signifiers of casual good taste.
Corridor Harmony Embroidered Short-Sleeve Camp Shirt
The camp collar is spring's most important silhouette because it sits open at the neck, catches a breeze and reads dressed-up enough for dinner without the suffocation of a buttoned collar in warm weather. Corridor's Harmony in a linen-cotton blend adds intricate embroidery that gives a plain pair of trousers something to talk about—and not just that the brand was founded in Brooklyn by a former FBI contractor who taught himself to sew.
Lady White Co. "Our T-Shirt" 2-Pack
This is the shirt you wear more than any other piece from April through October, which means it needs to survive weekly washing without going transparent or shapeless. North Carolina cotton, tubular-knit to eliminate side seams, plus a midweight construction that holds its shape under an overshirt on a cool morning and stands alone on a 78-degree afternoon.
From the Waist Down, Five Ways
Wider legs, drawstring waists, pull-on silhouettes in fabrics that wrinkle gracefully or refuse to wrinkle at all. The goal is range: one trouser for travel, one for texture, one pair of shorts that pass for trousers, one chino for the days that demand structure and one wider-leg wool for the evenings that don't. Invest in hemming.
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Color Pleats 1 Pants
Black trousers in spring sound counterintuitive until you pair them with a white tee, and then the argument makes itself. Miyake's signature pleated jersey moves like linen, weighs less than cotton, dries faster than either and never needs an iron. The micro-pleats catch light in a way that gives the black real depth. In a capsule built around sand and ecru, one sharp dark trouser makes every neutral top look more deliberate.
Stòffa Drawstring Trouser
This is the brand that fashion industry insiders recommend to each other in lowered voices. Same price for ready-to-wear or made-to-measure, which remains the most radical pricing model in menswear. Washed-linen drawstring in sand that softens with each wear and pairs with literally every top in this capsule. This is the definitive warm-weather trouser.
Orlebar Brown Norwich Italian Linen Shorts
Built on the premise that a man's short should be cut like a trouser, not a swim trunk: five-pocket construction, adjustable side fasteners and Italian-woven linen that hangs with the composure of a longer garment. The shorts you wear with loafers to a Saturday lunch that stretches into an evening you didn't plan for.
Canali Tapered Cotton-Blend Twill Chinos
The Italian workhorse, made of a cotton-blend twill with a touch of stretch, cut in a slim tapered silhouette that reads boardroom-appropriate on Monday and pairs down to a polo and loafers on Friday. In beige, these become the neutral anchor that lets everything else in the rotation do the talking.
Sandro Wide Leg Trousers
This navy colorway does everything black does, but without the visual starkness. This wool blend holds a crease through a full day, while the elasticized pull-on waist delivers the comfort of drawstring trousers with twice the polish. The wide-leg silhouette looks equally sharp over loafers and sneakers, and the navy anchors every light top in the capsule.
Five Soles, From Sandal to Suede
Spring footwear is where most men's wardrobes have the most obvious gap. You need range: a loafer that crosses from casual to dinner, a white sneaker clean enough for tailoring, a statement sneaker with personality, a sandal for the days when even a loafer feels overdressed, and one pair of shoes built to outlast you. The through line is construction—stitched soles instead of glued, real leather linings, and footbeds that mold over time.
Jacques Solovière Lex Loafer
This is the shoe that makes the spring transition from sneakers to grown-up footwear painless. Hewn from a single piece of Italian grained calf that weighs under a pound, with a proprietary ultra-light sole and a round-toe profile that works sockless with cuffed chinos when the temperature commits to staying above 65.
CQP Racquet SR
Meet the white leather sneaker that earns its place by being built like dress footwear: leather shank boards, removable footbeds, stitched (not glued) soles and a cognac-leather lining visible when you cross your legs at an outdoor table.
Myrqvist Solvik Sandal
The sandal for the man who has never owned a sandal worth keeping. Swedish-founded Myrqvist built its reputation on Goodyear-welted dress shoes, and brings that shoemaker's rigor to warm weather with sculpted suede straps, a cork footbed that molds to your foot over time and an outsole for lightweight durability. The default from the first rogue warm weekend in April.
Jacquemus The Tennis Sneakers
Simon Porte Jacquemus knows how to make a shoe that photographs well and wears even better. These are modeled after classic tennis silhouettes in croc-effect suede with smooth leather trims and gripped rubber soles—a sneaker that is far more interesting than your standard white leather pair. The ivory colorway works with every pair of trousers and shorts in this capsule.
Church's Rowley Suede Loafers
Church's has been making shoes since 1617, with four centuries of accumulated expertise. The Rowley in beige suede is the spring loafer that boasts welted construction that your cobbler can resole indefinitely, suede that softens and molds with wear, and the kind of heft that communicates seriousness without a dress code requiring it.
Accessories That Turn up the Temperature
In spring, accessories start pulling more weight as layers come off and the functional details show. Look for the essentials, from sunglasses that handle the stronger light to a proper weekender bag that makes travel feel less improvised, and a watch or cap finishes the job without overworking the look.
Oliver Peoples Paul Newman Sun
Launched on Jan. 26, 2026—what would have been Paul Newman's 101st birthday—these frames reproduce the actor's actual signature sunglasses through a partnership with the Newman estate. The 57mm teardrop lens in Japanese acetate hits the ideal balance between oversized and understated, with mineral glass lenses and custom "PLN" engravings on the temple caps that reference Newman's racing alias. All proceeds from the Estate Collection support Newman's Own Foundation.
Anderson's 3.5cm Leather-Trimmed Woven Elastic Belt
Anderson's handmakes woven belts in Parma, Italy, through a process involving over 100 individual steps, each performed by hand. The elastic construction eliminates belt holes entirely—infinite adjustability that accommodates the natural expansion of a day's worth of eating, sitting and moving—and the 3.5 cm width splits the difference between casual and dressed up.
Bennett Winch S.C. Holda II
Spring is when weekend travel restarts in earnest, and this is the bag that makes a carry-on feel civilized. Bennett Winch's two-piece system wraps a detachable suit carrier around a cylindrical cotton-canvas holdall so your blazer arrives uncreased while everything else rides in the main compartment. Waterproof shoe bag and coat hanger included, carry-on compliant for most premium airlines, and made entirely in England with Italian leather trim and solid brass hardware.
Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon
You’ll be wearing this watch all spring and all summer because black ceramic on a nylon Nato strap is the one combination that works with linen trousers at lunch and a T-shirt at the beach, without ever looking like you made the wrong call. Omega's Dark Side of the Moon puts the Speedmaster's space-exploration lineage into a 44.25 mm black ceramic case that's two times lighter than stainless steel, virtually scratch-proof and anti-magnetic to 15,000 gauss.
Our Legacy Scuba Baseball Cap
The cap for the man who wants to wear a baseball hat without looking like he's on his way to a tailgate. Our Legacy cuts this from lightweight scuba fabric rather than standard cotton twill, which gives it a cleaner, more structured silhouette that holds its shape over a linen shirt or under a collared jacket without landing in dad-hat territory.