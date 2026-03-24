How to Build a Men’s Spring Capsule That Raises the Bar

Nobody tells you that spring is the hardest season to dress for. Winter is easy: you throw on layers until the wind stops hurting. Summer is even simpler: you wear as little as possible and hope the restaurant has air conditioning. But spring asks you to make real decisions with real consequences, because everything is visible and nothing is hiding under a coat. The wrong trouser length, the cheap T-shirt, the sneakers you've been meaning to replace since last September—all of it is suddenly on display at the farmers' market and the outdoor dinner and the rooftop thing your friend swears will be warm enough by 7 p.m. (It won't be.)

The silhouettes that matter right now are relaxed but never schlubby—wider trouser legs with a single pleat or a drawstring waist, camp collars instead of button-downs, overshirts that do the work of a blazer. Linen, silk blends, washed cotton and seersucker are earning their keep because they wrinkle in ways that look intentional and breathe in ways that polyester never will. The palette worth committing to stays in the sand-to-navy corridor: ecru, slate, off-white, warm khaki and one or two blues that are more Mediterranean than corporate.

If you live anywhere between Boston and D.C., you already know the math—mornings at 52, afternoons at 78—which means layering with fabrics that regulate temperature and a jacket light enough to carry one-handed without looking like you're hauling luggage. The men who dress best this spring will be the ones who own fewer things that all talk to each other, which is the whole point of crafting an easy-to-shop, complete working wardrobe from April through October.