What to Know About the 2024 Met Gala, from the Dress Code to the Co-Chairs
The first Monday in May never disappoints.Read More
Every year on the first Monday in May, a select group of fashionable A-listers gather on New York’s Upper East Side to attend one of the most exclusive events on the calendar—the Met Gala. From its origins as a $50 ticketed event to its current over-the-top extravaganza, the fête has been the subject of documentaries, books and endless gossip. Now that the co-chairs, theme and dress code have been revealed, you might have some questions—here’s what we know about the 2024 iteration star-studded event thus far.
What, exactly, is the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is a charity event that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Other than the iconic red carpet entrances ascending the Met steps on Fifth Avenue and the presentation of the Costume Institute’s new annual exhibit, much of the actual event remains rather secretive. There is a strict no phones or photography rule, although guests such as Kylie Jenner have infamously posted selfies from the restroom. The night usually entails a red carpet, a seated dinner with intricate decorations such as a staircase of flowers, some performances by renowned artists like Lenny Kravitz and Kacey Musgraves, and extravagant afterparties.
When and where is the Met Gala?
The 2024 event is on Monday, May 6, and, as always, will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Who are the 2024 Met Gala hosts?
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and chief content officer of Conde Nast, is, once again, co-chairing the event. This year, her co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew are serving as honorary co-chairs, with TikTok as an official sponsor.
What is this year’s theme?
This year’s exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which will open to the public on May 10 and run through September 2. The museum exhibit, co-sponsored by Jonathan Anderson and TikTok, will feature 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, which are considered ‘Sleeping Beauties’ due to their fragility and rarity. This is the first time most of the pieces have been displayed.
What about the dress code?
The exhibit inspired the dress code, “The Garden of Time.” Guests are expected to grace the red carpet in pieces inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story, originally published in 1962. Vogue shared an Instagram video announcing the theme, with a faux-exchange between the newly announced co-chairs and Wintour.
Who’s on the guest list?
The gala normally features around 600 guests but who is invited tends to vary year by year. Some of the most famous Met Gala looks come from frequent attendees such as Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna, so make sure to look for them on the Met Steps this year.
Where to watch?
Fans can watch the red carpet entrance for the event on Vogue’s livestream across multiple social media platforms. The livestream hosts will be announced closer to the event day.