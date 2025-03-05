Everything to Know About the 2025 Met Gala

The biggest night in fashion is almost here. The 2025 Met Gala is coming up on the first Monday in May, celebrating the opening of this year’s spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The annual event has given us countless memorable style moments ever since its 1948 debut, and the 2025 iteration is sure to continue the evening’s tradition of statement-making style.

The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, was introduced in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It started out as an invitation-only midnight dinner filled with members of New York society, who paid $50 per ticket to attend. In the ‘70s, the gala began to evolve into the splashy event as we now know it. It was moved to its current location at the Met, and gala themes and dress codes were aligned with the corresponding exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour became chairwoman in 1995, and under her tenure, the Met Gala further transformed into the multimillion-dollar fête it is today. Wintour has hosted and overseen the event for the past two decades, from chairing the benefit committee to curating the invitation list.

The 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and as always, the guest list is expected to include A-listers from every sector, from actors and musicians to sports stars and fashion moguls. While we wait for the fashion event of the year, here is everything you need to know about 2025’s Met Gala.