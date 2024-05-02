The New York Hotels Where A-Listers Get Ready for the Met Gala

The Met Gala, also known as fashion's biggest night, is just around the corner. On the first Monday of May, fashion's A-list descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their most glamorous garb, dressed to impress and (hopefully) in line with the chosen theme. The 2024 Met Gala theme follows the corresponding exhibition at the Met: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Times."

While attendees often begin prepping for the Met Gala far ahead of the actual evening, the 24-hours leading up to the extravaganza are where everything really comes together. Those lucky enough to score an invite to the gala tend to hole up in their hotel rooms on the day of (usually joined by makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists), for what is often an hours-long race to the stylish finish line. But where, exactly, do these fashionistas get ready for the Met Gala?

A glitzy hotel suite is the most popular dressing room of choice, and while New York City is filled with plenty of luxurious accommodations, a select set of hotels stand out as the go-to spots for Met Gala attendees. These exclusive hotels are not only true five-star properties, but the majority also happen to be located in close proximity to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is perhaps the most important criteria considering the notorious traffic that accompanies the first Monday in May festivities. Below, see the crème de la crème of the New York hotel scene, where Met Gala attendees get ready for the Costume Institute Gala.