The Best Resorts for a Wellness Weekend in Mexico

Stressful times call for mindful measures, and for us, Mexico checks all the boxes necessary for a spiritual reset. From its swaying palm trees and picturesque coastline to its connection to Indigenous culture, this vibrant country is the perfect place for a weekend of wellness outside the States.

While many of Mexico’s most popular destinations have developed a reputation for spring breakers and late nights, several five-star hotels have launched premier wellness programs and spas so guests can experience the more mindful side of Mexico. In Playa del Carmen, Mayan traditions have inspired Mayakoba’s most renowned treatment menus, while hotels in Punta Mita play on the unique coastal landscape by incorporating oceanic and jungle elements into their offerings. Those hoping for a truly remote getaway should consider boutique accommodations like Chablé Yucatán and Hotel Esencia, but if an authentic wellness resort with all the spiritual hoopla is more your vibe, head to Palmaïa, The House of AïA in Riviera Maya.

Whether you want to sweat it out in a traditional temazcal or experience a cenote-side meditation and cacao ceremony, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy a wellness weekend away in Mexico.