The Best Resorts for a Wellness Weekend in Mexico
Whether you’re wanting to sweat it out in a traditional temazcal or experience a cenote-side meditation and cacao ceremony, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy a wellness weekend away in Mexico.Read More
Stressful times call for mindful measures, and for us, Mexico checks all the boxes necessary for a spiritual reset. From its swaying palm trees and picturesque coastline to its connection to Indigenous culture, this vibrant country is the perfect place for a weekend of wellness outside the States.
While many of Mexico’s most popular destinations have developed a reputation for spring breakers and late nights, several five-star hotels have launched premier wellness programs and spas so guests can experience the more mindful side of Mexico. In Playa del Carmen, Mayan traditions have inspired Mayakoba’s most renowned treatment menus, while hotels in Punta Mita play on the unique coastal landscape by incorporating oceanic and jungle elements into their offerings. Those hoping for a truly remote getaway should consider boutique accommodations like Chablé Yucatán and Hotel Esencia, but if an authentic wellness resort with all the spiritual hoopla is more your vibe, head to Palmaïa, The House of AïA in Riviera Maya.
Banyan Tree Mayakoba
- Carretera Federal Chetumal-Puerto Juárez KM 298 Riviera Maya, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., México
One of the Singapore-based brand’s most exclusive outposts, Banyan Tree Mayakoba places guests in the middle of mangrove forests and freshwater canals on the Playa del Carmen coast. Soak up ocean views from a beachfront suite while taking a dip in your private plunge pool—since the resort is pretty spread out, you feel worlds away from the busier restaurants and lobby area. One of the best ways to get around the property is by bike, and don’t be surprised if you run into a friendly iguana, coatis or crocodile while riding past the bright green golf course and turquoise lagoon. The spa is a wellness sanctuary that serves as the heart of the hotel, and the signature Rainforest treatment is a sensory experience that takes you on a journey through various saunas, steam rooms and themed showers. The experience begins with a reflexology walk across a textured floor while gentle rain pours from the ceiling above, and concludes with a private 30-minute swim sesh in a grotto-like room with different jacuzzis and vitality pools. After a day of rejuvenation, sit down for comforting Thai cuisine at the lagoon-side Saffron restaurant.
Casa Maat
- Puerto, Fracción Hotelera FH5-C1 Subdelegación de la Playita, 23403 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Casa Maat is a boutique haven within the larger JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa. Housing just 45 rooms in a secluded building with its own entrance and private pool, the accommodations feature neutral, sandy tones reminiscent of the Baja desert, creating a stunning contrast with the bright blue Sea of Cortez views. In addition to personalized butler service, guests get exclusive access to Mayma Lounge, where they can enjoy complimentary bites and cocktails at their leisure. Once you’re ready to unwind, head to Jasha Spa for a temazcal sweat ceremony or massage. The outdoor vitality pools are serene and spacious, but you’ll also find whirlpools and cold plunges in the locker rooms. The 12 private treatment rooms are located outside past the pools, with the traditional temazcal tucked behind a garden around the corner. While you can splurge on a hydrating facial or deep tissue massage, Casa Maat guests enjoy complimentary access to the spa amenities throughout the entirety of their stay, so you can come and go as you please.
Palmaïa, The House of AïA
- P.º Xaman - Ha, Playacar, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., México
Admire the vibrant turquoise hues of the Caribbean Sea while unplugging at Palmaïa, The House of AïA. All 234 suites feature panoramic ocean views, and there are six different dining concepts, all of which place a focus on seasonal, organic sourcing while avoiding refined sugars and seed oils. This all-inclusive wellness resort focuses on the spiritual side of life, with activities ranging from spa treatments in the jungle to restorative sound healings. Stays include access to more than 30 holistic happenings like art tutorials, yoga, cacao ceremonies, meditative concerts and more. You can also expect some more unique and “out there” classes, such as mind control and gravity control, if you’re into that sort of thing. The Atlantis Spa continues with a metaphysical theme, inspired by the natural cenotes, mangroves and ancient rock formations that surround the resort. The Aroma Naab Ritual uses therapeutic oils to help guests reconnect with their highest vibration, and if you’re looking for pain relief or muscle recovery, opt for the Thai Samunprai Herbal Ritual.
St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
- Lote H-4 Carretera Federal 200, Km 19.5, 63734 Corral del Risco, Nay., México
Situated on 22 acres of lush, coastal land, St. Regis Punta Mita boasts a beachfront landscape with white sandy shores and crystal-clear waters. Towering palm trees are scattered all across the property, creating a tropical, laid-back ambiance, while neutral tones and a modern Mexican aesthetic set a design-forward tone across 120 guest rooms and suites. An attentive butler service caters to your every need so you can focus on activities like snorkeling just off the resort beach or burning off some steam on the private pickleball courts. At the spa, bright and airy treatment rooms lead to enclosed courtyards with private pools and showers. For a more holistic experience, break a sweat in a traditional temazcal ceremony before cooling down with a cold plunge. The Vibra Healing Tibetan Massage is a signature treatment that includes Tibetan singing bowls, but if your skin needs some TLC after all the sun and salt water, the Green Nourishing Luffa is a 90-minute therapy that combines cleansing exfoliation with an organic oil massage. In the evening, head to the recently redesigned Mita Mary for fresh seafood at sunset.
Viceroy Riviera Maya, a Luxury Villa Resort
- Playa Xcalacoco Frac 7 Riviera Maya, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., México
At Viceroy Riviera Maya, 41 villas with private plunge pools serve as your home away from home. The boutique setting makes this Playa Del Carmen property a rare jewel within the Viceroy brand, and since it’s adults-only, you won’t have to worry about rambunctious children disturbing your zen during a weekend of wellness. Though all of the villas are just a stone’s-throw away from the beach, many are secluded within the tropical foliage, immersing guests in the surrounding jungle. Viceroy’s private cenote experience offers a unique way to connect with the local culture by finding stillness in a spring-fed aquifer, which the Mayans believed was a portal to the underworld. Other Mayan rituals available at the hotel include a temazcal ceremony with traditional herbs and the Yo'ki'b hot stone massage. The Wayak Spa is surrounded by lush, tropical greenery, and many of the treatment rooms overlook gentle waterfalls that create a soothing sound of flowing water. Looking to leave your trip with a fresh outlook on life? Based on the Mayan trilogy of balance, tranquility and beauty, the Óox Tséel is a three-part massage meant to remove emotional and spiritual blockages.
Chablé Yucatán
- Tablaje 642, San Antonio Chablé, 97816 Chocholá, Yuc., Mexico
Chablé Yucatán, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, immerses guests in the heartbeat of Mayan history. Dense, lush greenery surrounds the 40-room property, creating a sense of isolation and peace from the outside world. The spacious casitas take wellness to a new level, boasting floor-to-ceiling glass walls that offer a glimpse of the lush palm leaves and surrounding forest. Enjoy a hot bath in the massive stone tub while keeping an eye out for colorful birds passing by, or take a dip under the stars in your private terrace pool. In addition to cenote-side yoga and water ceremonies, Chablé Yucatán even puts a wellness-focused spin on golf, allowing guests to play barefoot or lie on the grass between shots. At the spa, intricate therapies and treatments have been designed to restore body, mind and spirit. The Moon Water Facial uses aloe vera and goji berries to leave your skin dewy and glowing, the Candle Warmth Massage offers both physical and energetic healing with a guided intention setting, and the Lavender Breeze floods your sense of smell with fresh herbs as you undergo an aromatherapy massage. In the evenings, unwind at Ixi’im, which houses one of the world’s most unique private tequila collections, while exploring the flavors of the Yucatán across seasonal dishes like shrimp aguachile and grilled octopus.
Hotel Esencia
- 77734 Xpu Há, Quintana Roo, México
Escape the chaos of Quintana Roo with a trip to Hotel Esencia. Formerly the home of an Italian duchess, this boutique hotel sits on 50 acres of private beachfront. Home to 47 suites and four villas, the resort is a quiet hideaway where thatched hut roofs and crystal-clear waters add to the remote island atmosphere. One of the standout features of the spa is the organic Mayan kitchen, where knowledgeable staff craft bespoke tinctures, balms, and scrubs from local herbs, plants and botanicals. When it comes to spa amenities, Hotel Esencia has everything from steam rooms and saunas to Swiss showers and an ice chamber. The Ancestral Experiences are hard to replicate; the Ancient Purifying Bath, for example, includes a temazcal sweat followed by a red clay body mask, a detox drink and a full-body massage. If you don’t mind getting a little sticky, try the Golden Honey Delight and enjoy an exfoliating scrub, warm honey massage and a soothing honey-eucalyptus soak. For meals, indulge in healthy and locally-sourced dining across five different restaurant and bar concepts.
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Las Ventanas al Paraíso is a celebrity-loved oasis unlike any other, featuring eight different pools, premium restaurants and a top-notch spa. From an elemental journey that connects you to earth, air, fire and water, to holistic body rituals inspired by nature, you’ll find yourself wanting to book more than one treatment during your stay. However, even if you don’t make time for a massage, all guests can use the spa facilities at their leisure. Set the tone of your treatment with a grounding and cleansing sage ritual under the gazebo in the outdoor garden. Afterward, embark on a cold plunge before taking a dip in the outdoor hot tub, or sweat out last night's tequila and mezcal tasting in the sauna. Before sitting down for dinner at an enchanting poolside table at Arbol, enjoy a sunset horseback ride along the coast and take in the natural beauty of San José del Cabo.
Nizuc Resort & Spa
- Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Nizuc - Cancún 03-Km 21.26, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., México
Nizuc provides a slice of peace and paradise in the otherwise busy and lively resort town of Cancún. The white sand beach is met with vibrant teal water, providing the perfect setting for a relaxed escape in Mexico. Home to the first Espa-branded spa in the Mexican Caribbean, the hotel offers attentive service and a state-of-the-art wellness program. The Elements Experience takes you on a hydrotherapy journey across aromatic steam rooms, ice fountains with cool mist showers and vitality pools before concluding with fresh fruit and herbal tea at the relaxation lounge. Therapeutic treatments like the Sarani Luna Shanti offer a more in-depth experience with a foot bathing ceremony, hand massages and meditation, but you can also enjoy detoxifying abdominal work and pressure point relief when you book the Ancient Earth Massage, or target fluid retention with the Contour and Firm Body Treatment. Nizuc’s on-site restaurant options also satisfy a wide range of cravings such as Peruvian, Asian, Mediterranean and more.
Rosewood Mayakoba
- Ctra. Federal Cancún-Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., México
Surrounded by emerald canals and soft, sandy beaches, this Rosewood resort creates an oasis for guests seeking five-star luxury in the middle of Mayakoba. Spacious Lagoon Suites with outdoor showers, plunge pools and massive indoor tubs curate a sense of wellness the second you step foot inside. Each area of the hotel is designed to create harmony with nature, blending seamlessly into the breathtaking surroundings. The scenic lobby, for example, uses a spiral staircase to mimic a Mayan cenote, while the award-winning Zapote Bar creates laid-back vibes with an indoor/outdoor space that can be enjoyed during the day or evening. The primarily open-air Sense Spa offers cacao ceremonies, yoga, meditation and more on the secluded cenote deck, allowing you to connect with the ancient energies of these sacred sites before melting into the massage table for a treatment. The Lost Remedies program offers spa-goers the opportunity to experience traditional Mayan herbal remedies and purification rituals, but a classic aromatherapy massage is always a welcome treat. Those looking to immerse themselves in a state of unburdened bliss can also book an over-lagoon Wellness Suite, which features in-shower Ayurvedic amenities, chakra stones, incense and a stimulating reflexology fountain on the pavilion.