Spring Clean Your Body and Mind With These 6 Mayan-Inspired Rituals in Mexico

Spring has arrived, and with the new season comes the desire to reset and refresh—after all, it’s called spring cleaning for a reason. While most people think of this seasonal shift as a time to declutter your home and reorganize your wardrobe, it’s also a great moment to rejuvenate the body and mind.

When it comes to physical and mental well-being, the Mayans pioneered the concept of holistic wellness thousands of years ago, and continue to influence practices, particularly in the Yucatán Peninsula, their ancestral home in Mexico. Today, many hotels in the region pay homage to the local indigenous culture in a variety of ceremonies and spa treatments renowned for their energizing and renewing qualities. These treatments are administered by practitioners deeply educated in Mayan practices and ancestral medicine, using local ingredients from one of the most biodiverse regions in the world. If you’re yearning for a physical and mental reset, try one of these six Mayan-inspired rituals.