The Most Romantic Beachfront Hotels in Mexico

Between its stunning beaches, laid-back lifestyle and vibrant blend of Indigenous and Spanish culture, it’s no surprise that Mexico is a popular destination for couples looking to celebrate their love. Whether you want to enjoy a tropical escape with a rainforest backdrop or admire the wide, sandy shore of Baja California Sur, this diverse country is home to a plethora of hotels that know how to rev up the romance.

​Los Cabos, which is home to both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, is a popular destination for travelers planning to stay on the Pacific side of the country. Here, you’ll find deep blue ocean hues, beautiful cliffsides and lively wildlife like whales and jumping Mobula rays. Top hotels such as Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort and the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal reign supreme in the hospitality landscape, boasting spacious villas, attentive service and renowned restaurants. However, if you want to be able to take a dip in the ocean, you’re better off heading to Playa del Carmen or Punta de Mita. Rosewood Mayakoba sits among lagoon waterways and mangrove-covered canals, while Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita offers an authentic boutique experience with only 12 villas on a private, jungle-lined beach. If you prefer a more off-the-beaten-path experience, head to the charming fishing village of Zihuatanejo or hit up the tiny town of Todos Santos for a stay at Hotel Villa Santa Cruz.

From couples' massages under the stars to private cliffside dinners at sunset, enjoy all of this and more at Mexico’s most romantic beachfront hotels.

