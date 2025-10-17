The Most Romantic Beachfront Hotels in Mexico
From couples massages under the stars to private cliffside dinners at sunset.Read More
Between its stunning beaches, laid-back lifestyle and vibrant blend of Indigenous and Spanish culture, it’s no surprise that Mexico is a popular destination for couples looking to celebrate their love. Whether you want to enjoy a tropical escape with a rainforest backdrop or admire the wide, sandy shore of Baja California Sur, this diverse country is home to a plethora of hotels that know how to rev up the romance.
Los Cabos, which is home to both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, is a popular destination for travelers planning to stay on the Pacific side of the country. Here, you’ll find deep blue ocean hues, beautiful cliffsides and lively wildlife like whales and jumping Mobula rays. Top hotels such as Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort and the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal reign supreme in the hospitality landscape, boasting spacious villas, attentive service and renowned restaurants. However, if you want to be able to take a dip in the ocean, you’re better off heading to Playa del Carmen or Punta de Mita. Rosewood Mayakoba sits among lagoon waterways and mangrove-covered canals, while Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita offers an authentic boutique experience with only 12 villas on a private, jungle-lined beach. If you prefer a more off-the-beaten-path experience, head to the charming fishing village of Zihuatanejo or hit up the tiny town of Todos Santos for a stay at Hotel Villa Santa Cruz.
From couples' massages under the stars to private cliffside dinners at sunset, enjoy all of this and more at Mexico’s most romantic beachfront hotels.
Rosewood Mayakoba
- Ctra. Federal Cancún-Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., México
At the private enclave of Rosewood Mayakoba, crystal-clear shores meet coastal mangrove forests, making this a unique escape for travelers seeking romance in Riviera Maya. Guests staying in the signature lagoon suites are taken to their villa via a small boat upon arrival, allowing visitors to admire the turquoise green canals along the way. The spacious bedroom and living areas overlook the lush, flora-covered patio and plunge pool, and in the bathroom, a massive tiled tub that could fit a family of four sits front and center, surrounded by glass windows that lead to an outdoor shower. Though the bathtub takes a while to fill, you can always ask your designated butler to get it started while you’re at dinner, so it’s ready when you return. Unwind with a margarita under a hot pink umbrella at the Aquí Me Quedo beach club or enjoy a couples massage at the cenote-side Sense Spa. After indulging in Mexican sake and sushi at Agave Azul restaurant, sit down at the award-winning Zapote Bar for innovative cocktails and live music every night.
Hotel Villa Santa Cruz
- Calle, Camino A Las Playitas, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., México
Hotel Villa Santa Cruz is a hidden gem along the quiet coast of Todos Santos. This boutique property was a labor of love for founders Matt and Jessica Canepa. The former bed and breakfast has expanded from a single hacienda to 23 rooms and suites across a cohesive set of orange, acid-washed structures. The charming rooftop villas, which feature personal hot tubs for soaking under the stars, surround a sleek, infinity-style lap pool, while the beachfront tents put a lavish spin on glamping. Privacy is a priority here. Start each morning with a garden-side, buffet breakfast, where you can admire the sprawling farm that grows a majority of the property’s produce. In addition to a fireside lounge where you can cozy up with a bottle of Baja wine and bites, Hotel Villa Santa Cruz hosts two restaurants, The Green Room and Caracara. The Green Room offers oceanfront romance and a toes-in-the-sand setting, while Caracara’s unique nest structure creates a cozy atmosphere amid glowing candlelight and overhead chandeliers.
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
- Cam. del Mar 1, Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Perched on a secret bluffside beach, Waldorf Astoria Pedregal is a romantic getaway that sits on the other side of a private tunnel in Cabo San Lucas. The resort reopened on October 1, 2025, debuting 112 reimagined rooms and suites with new artwork, custom furnishings and locally sourced decor. Every room has a private plunge pool on the balcony, providing a place to cool off in privacy while appreciating the ocean view. The spa is another highlight, boasting a cove-like relaxation area with treatment rooms and pools that are hidden under a wall of water. In the evening, head to El Farallon for a Champagne tasting and cliffside sea-to-table dinner at sunset. Don’t be surprised if you’re on the receiving end of a small splash from a rogue wave while chowing down on the signature surf and turf.
Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita
- Monte Nahuac Lote L, 63734 Higuera Blanca, Nay., México
Tucked away behind a lush jungle on the outskirts of Punta de Mita, Imanta Resorts is a boutique haven situated on 250 acres of prime beachfront property. There are only 12 suites and villas, all of which feature prehispanic architecture inspired by ancient temples. Massive carved doors open to rooms with towering ceilings that let in ample light, and though each suite is different, you’ll find either an outdoor pool or tub in every one. While you’ll be tempted to let the sea breeze in through open windows, be conscious of mischievous monkeys looking to sneak a peek into your bedroom. The intimacy of the resort makes it an excellent option for honeymooners looking to unplug from the outside world. A signature Imanta experience is breakfast at The Cliff, where you embark on an oceanside hike and land at a stunning lookout point complete with a breakfast spread of fresh juices, green chilaquiles and house-made pastries. Couples can also enjoy a private, three-course dinner on the beach after a long day of snorkeling with turtles, moray eels, angelfish and parrotfish.
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
At Las Ventanas al Paraíso, the details make all the difference. The resort is composed of 84 hacienda-style suites scattered across the manicured beachfront grounds, which are adorned with massive agave plants and bright pink bougainvillea. Most accommodations feature outdoor balconies with small hot tubs and spiral staircases leading to a private rooftop; inside, expect wood-vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplaces and personalized pillowcases embroidered with your and your partner’s initials. Though the ocean is not swimmable in San José del Cabo, enjoy a beach day in one of the pink, blue or yellow cabanas, all of which have a private plunge pool, plush day beds and a covered dining area where you can enjoy octopus tacos and fresh ceviche. There are eight different pools for guests to explore; one features a lazy river that leads to a private grotto within a cave. You can’t go wrong with any of the on-site dining concepts, but signature restaurant Arbol is a particularly date night-worthy spot, and boasts a romantic setting with low-lying tables submerged in water. Dine amongst the lantern-lit trees while indulging in South Asian cuisine like tandoori lamb chops with a side of fluffy naan bread.
One&Only Mandarina
- Carretera Federal Libre 200 Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Municipio de Compostela El Monteón, 63724 Nayari, Nay., Mexico
Treat your one and only to a tropical escape in Riviera Nayarit. Located about an hour away from the Puerto Vallarta airport, the One&Only Mandarina is a secluded, eco-friendly hideaway known for its unique treehouses and cliffside villas. The architecture of each structure is designed to organically blend in with the natural surroundings, immersing guests in the untamed jungle that hovers just above crystal-clear waters below. Admire the panoramic views from your private plunge pool or terrace as the sounds of the rainforest create a soothing soundtrack to your stay. At sunset, head to The Treetop for craft cocktails and coastal bites before sitting down for a full dinner at Alma. This Mediterranean restaurant serves natural wines and Greek mythology-inspired cocktails, along with locally sourced seafood, wood-fired pizzas and seasonal salads. The concierge can also arrange romantic excursions, from candlelit dinners in your villa to picnic lunches in the jungle.
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo
- K.M. 7.5 Highway 200 Barra De Navidad, 48898 La Manzanilla, Jal., México
Branch out from the standard beach vacay in Los Cabos or Cancun with a trip to Cihuatlán. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo sits above the Pacific Ocean on a dramatic rainforest-like bluff. Guests have access to the best of both worlds, with activities that include hiking through the jungle and private whale-watching from a boat. The panoramic views can be enjoyed from almost all 157 rooms, and most suites have private infinity pools. Coyul is the hotel’s signature fine dining restaurant, and the menu was created in collaboration with Elena Reygadas, the World’s Best Female Chef of 2023. For an authentic taste of what Coyul has to offer, opt for the seasonal seven-course tasting menu. Expect everything from tuna carpaccio with pineapple pico de gallo to creamy pastas and grilled fish. The ultimate couples activity is the Spa Under the Stars, which includes a 90-minute evening massage followed by a bottle of wine, charcuterie and stargazing in total privacy.
Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection
- Punta Ballena, Carr. Transpeninsular KM 7, Tourist Corridor, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
As the only private beach resort in Los Cabos, Esperanza offers an exclusive experience for couples looking to unwind along the pristine Punta Ballena coastline. Accommodations range from rooms and suites to villas and haciendas, but the bespoke Casonas are the homiest option for travelers looking to play house, as they include a full kitchen, washer, dryer and dining room. The spa’s Pasaje de Agua is a mystical hydrotherapy circuit that culminates in an ancestral temazcal session, but if you want to keep things simple, book a couples massage in one of the seaside cabanas. When it comes to dining, Cocina del Mar is an idyllic eatery situated along the edge of Esperanza’s low-lying bluff. Watch the white-capped waves roll in while sharing charred octopus, wood-fired steaks and lobster fettuccine on the breezy, stone terrace. Once the sun dips below the horizon, flickering lanterns create a warm glow across the restaurant, setting the scene for your romantic evening.
Thompson Zihuatanejo
- Carretera Escenica S/N, Playa la Ropa, 40895 Zihuatanejo, Gro., México
Barefoot luxury is the name of the game at Thompson Zihuatanejo. This 56-room hotel sits on a secluded beach on Zihuatanejo Bay, boasting turquoise waters, swaying palm trees and the charm of a quiet fishing village. The infinity-edge swimming pool serves as the focal point of the hotel, looking directly out onto the sea. If you don’t want to hang with the other guests during your romantic weekend away, most of the beachfront suites have their own plunge pool where you can relax and take in the views without feeling the pressure to mix and mingle. Though honeymooners tend to take advantage of the premium in-room dining menu, the Thompson Zihuatanejo also has two on-site restaurants, Ceniza and Hao. At Ceniza, expect wood-fired dining while sitting under a tropical palm-thatched palapa. Hao offers more modern Mexican food in an al fresco setting, but on Thursdays, they host a grill out and whip up a variety of meats and seafood while you enjoy live music and margaritas.
Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol
- Carretera Transpeninsular Km 10.3 Cabo Del Sol Estado de México MX, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Located within the private residential and golf community of Cabo del Sol, the Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas blends Mediterranean vibes with Mexican charm. Unlike most Los Cabos resorts, this property features a swimmable beach, so you can actually enjoy the deep blue waters just off the coast. Couples on a romantic adventure should book the oceanfront casitas, with private plunge pools and outdoor showers. Book a side-by-side treatment in a couples suite at the spa and enjoy the afternoon with a bottle of Champagne in your own garden sanctuary. The plunge pool breakfast is a must for couples to experience a floating basket of pastries and coffee. In the evening, admire the breathtaking sunset from Sora, an open-air bar that serves Latin-inspired libations. Those in the mood for Mediterranean and Italian fare will enjoy sharing pasta at Palmerio, while Cayao by Richard Sandoval satisfies your craving for Japanese fare with a Peruvian twist.