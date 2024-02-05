The Most Romantic Hotels in Mexico
Between its temperate weather, sunny skies and breathtaking beaches, Mexico offers one of the most romantic escapes in North America. From a boutique hotel with epic ocean views in Cabo to an elegant and modern property in the heart of Mexico City, several hotels pull out all of the stops for a special getaway. Enjoy a couples massage at the beach or rose petal-filled bathtub at the most romantic hotels in Mexico for Valentine's Day.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Mexico for a Romantic Getaway
Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
- Puerto, Fracción Hotelera FH5-C1 Subdelegación de la Playita, 23403 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Casa Maat is a boutique hotel located within the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa. After arriving at the spa resort's main grandiose lobby that boasts a breathtaking view of the ocean, guests are escorted on a private golf cart to check-in at the Casa Maat lobby next door. In addition to dedicated butler service, staying at Casa Maat also gives you exclusive access to the private beachside infinity pool, the chic Mayma Lounge and all of the wet facilities at the renowned Jasha Spa. Enjoy lounging with your loved one by the vitality pools at the spa before melting into the table during your intimate couples massage. In the evening, treat yourselves to a fancy dinner at Café des Artistes as you enjoy local Mexican cuisine alongside celebrated bottles of wine while taking in panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez.
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Between the world-class service and premium location, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort is a true haven for honeymooners and couples looking to live in love—the hotel in Cabo San Lucas even has its own Department of Romance. With 84 magical suites and villas across the property, travelers are treated to the best of the best as they unwind in their private balcony hot tubs while taking in unparalleled views of the Sea of Cortez. Book the Romance for Two spa treatment and embark on a wellness journey that includes an aromatic foot ritual, full-body exfoliation and Swedish or deep tissue massage. The experience concludes with an acupuncture facial massage, signature cocktails and a rose petal bath for two. For dinner, enjoy classic Mexican food at Alebrije or sit down at Arbol and explore the beauty of Indian and Asian fusion cuisine while looking out on the sparkling swimming pools and lantern-lit trees. If you want to go all out, book a private oceanfront cabana to lounge by the water all day, followed by a private dinner for two overlooking the water. Don’t forget to grab a nighttime cocktail at La Botica, the property’s on-site speakeasy.
Rosewood Mayakoba
- Ctra. Federal Cancún-Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., México
In addition to being one of the most romantic hotels in Mexico, Rosewood Mayakoba is also one of the most unique luxury resorts. The contrast of the lush and vibrant jungle with the white sand beaches is simply heavenly, making this the perfect place for couples hoping to feel worlds away from home. The 129 guest rooms and suites are spacious, and though the oceanview suites are truly lavish, the lagoon suites make you feel completely immersed in the surrounding landscape. Being able to take advantage of the private plunge pool and outdoor showers ensures that you can enjoy the best of Riviera Maya without even having to leave your suite. Once you’re ready to explore, indulge in an upscale sushi dinner at Agave Azul Restaurant before grabbing a tequila cocktail at the award-winning Zapote Bar. Another must-see for couples is the new La Isla Secreta, an adults-only speakeasy situated within the mangroves.
Conrad Punta de Mita
- Carretera Punta de Mita, Sayulita, Supermanzana Km 2, 63734 Punta Mita, Nay., México
Looking for a taste of the tropics? Conrad Punta de Mita combines the best of the jungle with the beach, offering couples a secluded and private hideaway along the Pacific coast. Wake up every morning to the sound of gentle waves when you book a beachfront suite with a private plunge pool on the ocean-facing balcony. When it comes to food, dinner at Codex is a must, and if you want to impress your special someone, make a reservation at sunset and watch the sky dance as you dine on fresh seafood like oysters, sea bass and shrimp. Other romantic highlights include a couples massage at the rejuvenating Conrad Spa and a floating room service breakfast from the outdoor pool on the private terrace.
Viceroy Los Cabos
- P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
The modern couple will appreciate the visually-striking Viceroy Los Cabos on the Baja California Sur coast. The dining options are top-notch, and couples can even indulge in a zesty margarita while taking in the ocean views from one of Cabo’s only rooftop bars. Trying to impress your loved one on Valentine’s Day? Book the Beachside Bliss Package with the concierge and walk into a decorated room with sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival. The package also includes a private dinner on the beach, complete with mouthwatering dishes such as truffle gnocchi and tuna tartare. Another highlight includes the interactive couples massage, where one partner gives the other some tender love and care with the help of a professional massage therapist.
The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City
- Av. P.º de la Reforma 509, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México
Not interested in a coastal getaway? The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City offers an artsy escape for the couple who prefers creativity and culture over coconuts on the beach. Located in the heart of this historic city, the hotel blends contemporary design with urban living, resulting in cosmopolitan-inspired accommodations that boast epic views of the surrounding city and Chapultepec Park. Spice things up when you reserve the Reconnect Package and lose yourself in love during a 60-minute couples massage followed by a 30-minute revitalizing facial. For fine dining, book your Valentine’s Day dinner at Samos Sabores Míos before cheersing to love with a carajillo at Sky Bar on the 38th floor.