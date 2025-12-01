Observer’s Must-See Miami Art Week Exhibitions



ICA Miami

Through March 22, 2026



Since its founding in 2014, this museum has become a cornerstone of Miami’s contemporary art landscape, with its bold commitment to both emerging artists and under-recognized figures who are long overdue for wider attention. It is presenting the first U.S. museum solo exhibition of Japanese artist Masaomi Yasunaga, whose tactile and remarkably malleable ceramics operate as both trace and embodiment of physical and psychological memory. Known for pushing the medium beyond its traditional limits, the artist began with the Tebineri hand-building technique but has evolved it into a highly experimental process that replaces clay with mixtures of glaze, feldspar and raw minerals, fired inside boxes of sand that act as temporary molds.



A former student of avant-garde ceramicist Satoru Hoshino—a key force within the Sodeisha movement, which challenged convention and expanded ceramics into new sculptural languages—Yasunaga creates forms that resemble unearthed geological relics or organic growths captured in mid-emergence. As collapsed vessels, porous mounds and crystalline masses, his creations appear to embody the cyclical alternation between decay and renewal, life and death, embracing the relentless transformation inherent to all materials. Engaging the most alchemical dimension of ceramics—not only earth transformed by fire, but also detritus transformed in light and crystals—Yasunaga produces organic sedimentations and crystallizations of matter and energy that blur the boundary between artifact and organism, human gesture and natural formation.

