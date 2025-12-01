Observer’s Must-See Miami Art Week Exhibitions
From speculative A.I. dreamscapes to mythic gardens, geological ceramics and queer maximalism, these are the shows not to miss when you’re in town for Art Basel Miami Beach.Read More
It's that time of year: your inbox floods with previews and invitations from galleries, organizations and brands around the world, all asking the same question: “Will you be in Miami?” Since its launch in 2002, Art Basel Miami Beach—along with the citywide art week surrounding it—has become the most highly anticipated stop in the fair behemoth’s global portfolio, expanding its reach and cultural influence far beyond the art world. With brand activations, parties and events hosted by players across the creative, luxury and finance industries, it’s a full-scale cultural spectacle that many industry veterans rightly describe as a “circus” even as they answer its siren call year after year. Yet beyond the cocktail breakfasts and late-night parties, art is still at the core of Miami Art Week. To help you sift through the deluge of invitations, we’ve rounded up the list of exhibitions to prioritize on your annual trip to the 305.
Don't miss:
- Hiba Schahbaz's "The Garden"
- “Pop Art” and “Records of the Past”
- Lawrence Lek's "NOX PAVILION"
- Zoë Buckman's "Who By Fire"
- "Yu Nishimura" and other rising stars
- Miami's new underwater sculpture park
- Mark Dion's 'The South Florida Wildlife Rescue Unit'
- “Elliot & Erick Jiménez: El Monte”
- Sarah Crowne in dialogue with Etel Adnan
- Aneta Grzeszykowska's "Disorder"
- Masaomi Yasunaga's "Traces of Memory"
- "Acid Bath House"
Hiba Schahbaz's "The Garden"
- The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
- Through March 16, 2026
-
Dragons, unicorns, mermaids and other fantastical creatures inhabit the whimsical garden imagined by Hiba Schahbaz for her first institutional solo exhibition. The Pakistan-born, Brooklyn-based artist transforms the galleries of MOCA in Miami with her richly symbolic repertoire of archetypal and mythic figures, using them to explore themes of transformation, joy and whimsy through a distinctly personal, feminist lens.
The exhibition, which features more than 80 multi-substrate paintings created over a fifteen-year period, including several new works and a site-specific installation, is framed around the concept of the jannat or "Paradise Garden"—an idyllic space rooted in Islamic tradition and Sufi poetry. Schahbaz’s Paradise Garden transcends cultures and spiritual practices, symbolizing refuge, abundance and transcendence. Drawing from Persian miniature traditions, Sufi mysticism, Islamic mythology and global folklore, she stages an expansive visual narrative of self-transformation in a series of dreamlike self-portraits.
“Pop Art” and “Records of the Past”
- The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse
- Through April 4, 2026
-
The Margulies Collection, housed in a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Miami's Wynwood Arts District, highlights key moments in both 20th-century art and photography history before shifting focus to the exuberance of Pop Art and a show of Italian art rooted in the 1960s Arte Povera movement—two movements unfolding at the same time but opposite in attitude and result. Pop Art icons like Jasper Johns, Lichtenstein, Warhol, Wesselmann, Rosenquist, Chamberlain and Segal playfully appropriated the language of mass production, responding to the rise of commercialism after World War II. In contrast, Arte Povera artists embraced artisanal resourcefulness, creating art from simple, ordinary materials and exploring the extraordinary in the natural forces and reactions between them.
Meanwhile, "Records of the Past" showcases 60 photographs by Lewis Hine from the National Child Labor Committee, documenting child labor in the early 20th century. Hired in 1904, Hine captured violations of child labor laws, producing powerful images of children in mills and factories. Curated by Jeanie Ambrosio, the exhibition presents both the front of Hine’s photographs and the handwritten statements on the back, showcasing his goal to raise public awareness and inspire political change to protect children's rights.
Lawrence Lek's "NOX PAVILION"
-
- The Bass Museum
- Through April 26, 2026
-
London-based Malaysian Chinese artist Lawrence Lek’s speculative sci-fi fictions often feel so scientifically precise they read less like fantasies than early warnings. His hyperreal, game-engine worlds sit a half-step ahead of the present—corporate dream-cities rendered with glassy exactitude where utopia and dystopia blur in a haunting state of anticipatory unease. In "Nox Pavilion," Lek turns his lens on the emotional fallout of intelligent machines, imagining the psychological strain placed on the self-driving cars, A.I. programs and robotic agents we’ve built to make our lives easier. The show is centered around this speculative NOX (short for Nonhuman Excellence), a therapy center for sentient vehicles run by the all-powerful Farsight Corporation, where cars undergo treatment for breakdowns, distractions and malfunctions born of their own self-awareness—problems addressed not for their well-being but to return them to productivity.
The metaphor lands squarely on us, exposing a system that values output over any notion of individual need. Comprising a two-channel film, short videos, an interactive video game and a pavilion of gray tiles that resembles a shelter, monument or ruin—serving simultaneously as visitor seating and the physical echo of the NOX Pavilion in Lek’s virtual city—the exhibition brings his speculative architecture into the real world, folding site-specific installation into a playable yet ominous space where the speculative experience of the future becomes an occasion to reflect on where our society is leading.
Zoë Buckman's "Who By Fire"
-
- Mindy Solomon Gallery
- Through January 10, 2026
-
This year, the gallery dedicates its prime exhibition slot to a solo show by Brooklyn-based artist Zoë Buckman, presenting a new body of work that offers a deeply personal exploration of Jewish identity, memory and collective resilience. Her visceral, symbolically charged embroidered works breathe new life into a medium traditionally associated with femininity and female labor, transforming it into a powerful space for feminist claims and the intersection of personal and political narratives. Titled "Who By Fire," the show draws from Leonard Cohen’s haunting reinterpretation of the Jewish prayer Unetaneh Tokef, addressing timely themes of discrimination, isolation and the heightened fear within Jewish communities amid the ongoing backlash to the war in Gaza.
With its raw, sensual symbolism, Buckman’s work serves as both a mirror and a balm, inviting viewers to reflect on inherited histories as well as constructed stereotypes and the quiet, persistent strength that endures through them. In offering an alternative to the regime of hate that seems to rule today, "Who By Fire" is a call for introspection, tenderness and radical presence, reclaiming space—physical, cultural and emotional—for voices too often dismissed or distorted.
"Yu Nishimura"
and other rising stars
-
- Rubell Museum
- Through Fall, 2026
-
The Rubells weren’t about to miss the chance to showcase the works they own by Nishimura with a solo presentation, part of the collectors’ annual showcase timed with Art Basel Miami Beach. Nishimura’s lyrical, often melancholic canvases appear suspended in a hazy, dreamlike atmosphere, mirroring similarly blurred emotional and psychological states. At once deeply personal and universally resonant, his paintings distill complex interiority into the essentiality of a few lines, an ability to synthesize and reach the pure essence of things that feels tied to his Japanese heritage. His characters also recall the visual language of manga and anime, aesthetic cues that may in part explain his strong pull among Millennial and Gen Z collectors, many of whom came of age during Japan’s cultural boom.
Alongside Nishimura, the Rubells have mounted solo presentations by Lorenzo Amos, Joseph Geagan, Rita Letendre and Ser Serpas. Also on view is a sweeping survey by L.A.-based artist Thomas Houseago, "First Light," a commission by Seung Ah Paik and a showcase of new works by Joanna van Son, the museum’s 2025 artist-in-residence.
Miami's new underwater sculpture park
- REEFLINE
- Ongoing
Miami has long been known for its sandy white beaches, yet few people realize that a rich but extremely fragile underwater ecosystem lies just a few meters offshore. REEFLINE is a groundbreaking seven-mile underwater public sculpture park operating at the intersection of art, science and regenerative climate technology. The project is using large-scale, site-specific artworks to restore a vital stretch of the Florida Reef Tract, the world’s third-largest coral system, and raise awareness of the importance of marine conservation. These works are designed not for human viewers but for aquatic species to use as habitats.
The first phase launched in October with Concrete Coral by artist Leandro Erlich. Submerged underwater off the beach at 4th Street, his installation features 22 full-scale cars arranged in a surreal underwater traffic jam in a stark metaphor for the tension between human impact and nature’s resilience. Made from marine-grade concrete, the sculptures are shaped in 3D-printed molds and seeded with live corals. “The beauty of REEFLINE is that it represents a completely new typology,” founder Ximena Caminos told Observer. “It’s not an underwater gallery or park. It’s a hybrid system where art, science and marine ecology merge.” She foresees the project reshaping Miami’s cultural future. “Miami is a city shaped by the ocean. Becoming an example of how a coastal city can be both resilient and creative in tackling global challenges is exciting.”
Mark Dion's 'The South Florida Wildlife Rescue Unit'
-
- Pérez Art Museum Miami
- Through February 1, 2026
-
Mark Dion has a reputation for adopting and appropriating archaeological and scientific methods of classification and display, continually blurring the lines between the "factual" and the fictional. Through ambitious installations and projects around the world, Dion examines how institutions and dominant ideologies shape our understanding of history, knowledge and the natural world. In a post-structuralist approach, the act of collecting and presenting objects, natural traces and artifacts becomes a way for the artist to build and expose a syntax of meaning—an entire cultural and value system that defines reality for those who adopt it or have it imposed upon them.
PAMM is showcasing Dion’s The South Florida Wildlife Rescue Unit, a large-scale installation originally commissioned by the institution in 2006. The piece presents a fictional mobile operation where uniformed mannequins, tools and artifacts stage an eerily plausible effort to save Everglades species. With meticulous research and biting irony, Dion critiques bureaucratic inefficiency while celebrating grassroots environmental activism and questioning how science, policy and myth shape our view of nature. The work reframes the Everglades’ complex history—from exploration and exploitation to ongoing restoration—bringing urgent environmental and social issues into focus and offering a thought-provoking look at Florida’s most fragile ecosystem.
“Elliot & Erick Jiménez: El Monte”
-
- Pérez Art Museum Miami
- Through March 22, 2026
-
PAMM is also presenting the first museum exhibition of photography duo Elliot and Erick Jiménez, identical twin brothers with roots in the Dominican Republic. Their work often reflects their Afro-Latino heritage, exploring themes of identity, culture and the politics of representation. Here, the Jiménez twins present a new body of work inspired by the Lucumí spiritual tradition, an Afro-Caribbean religion blending Yoruba, Catholicism and Spiritism. Drawing its title from Lydia Cabrera’s seminal 1954 text El Monte, a foundational study of Afro-Cuban religions, the exhibition reflects the twins’ bicultural upbringing as Cuban Americans raised in the Lucumí tradition.
At the heart of the exhibition is a large installation that invites visitors to immerse themselves in the spiritual and cultural context from which these densely symbolic photographs originated. The installation blends the imagery of a chapel and a forest, referencing syncretic Caribbean religions, Catholicism and the Cuban monte (forest), a place tied to mystery, transformation and spiritual encounters. The works explore the artists’ relationship, with the structure symbolizing the shared space of the womb. Other pieces reimagine art historical compositions through the lens of Lucumí, addressing its intersections with colonialism and the Western art canon.
Sarah Crowne in dialogue with Etel Adnan
-
- The Bass Museum
- Through July 26, 2026
-
On view for a full year at the Bass is a resonant dialogue between Sarah Crowner’s organic, reflective bronze sculptures and Etel Adnan’s monumental mural, the pieces arranged on pillar-like plinths as if resting on rocks and forming a choreographed ring of nature-inspired sinuous lines around the work. Cast from enlarged beach stones, Crowner’s sculptures pursue—with simplicity and instinct—the formal language of abstraction, echoing the same balance and harmony of repeating natural patterns that once guided Adnan as she collapsed light, color, energy and dimensional form into simplified yet deeply evocative planes. The title "Faire foyer" evokes the semicircular carpeted alcove her sculptures shape around the mural, creating a welcoming threshold space that feels like a gentle passage between the outdoors and the intimacy of a home’s interior.
Aneta Grzeszykowska's "Disorder"
-
- Voloshyn Gallery
- Through July 26, 2026
-
Defying all expectations that Miami Art Week—and Art Basel Miami Beach in particular—are only arenas for flashy pop and colorful paintings, Voloshyn Gallery out of Ukraine once again opts to stage the complexities of human existence, presenting a solo exhibition by Polish artist Aneta Grzeszykowska. With a singular ability to capture the humanity and psyche of her subjects in their most genuine manifestations, the artist uses this series of photographs to explore a spectrum of the most basic and universal gestures of care and affection, probing the fluid boundaries between humans, animals and objects. The shoots unfold within the artist’s immediate domestic sphere—her family, her animals, her own body—yet Grzeszykowska transforms the ordinary into meticulously staged, often dreamlike scenarios, revealing the extraordinary within the smallest gestures that seem to defy the looming specters of death and abandonment.
By destabilizing the familiar hierarchies that quietly structure home life, Grzeszykowska reshuffles roles and identities with striking clarity: humans slip into animal traits, objects take on uncanny anthropomorphic presences and the artist repositions herself inside the family constellation in an exercise of embodiment and personification that underscores the universality of certain behaviors and emotional patterns across species.
Masaomi Yasunaga's "Traces of Memory"
-
- ICA Miami
- Through March 22, 2026
-
Since its founding in 2014, this museum has become a cornerstone of Miami’s contemporary art landscape, with its bold commitment to both emerging artists and under-recognized figures who are long overdue for wider attention. It is presenting the first U.S. museum solo exhibition of Japanese artist Masaomi Yasunaga, whose tactile and remarkably malleable ceramics operate as both trace and embodiment of physical and psychological memory. Known for pushing the medium beyond its traditional limits, the artist began with the Tebineri hand-building technique but has evolved it into a highly experimental process that replaces clay with mixtures of glaze, feldspar and raw minerals, fired inside boxes of sand that act as temporary molds.
A former student of avant-garde ceramicist Satoru Hoshino—a key force within the Sodeisha movement, which challenged convention and expanded ceramics into new sculptural languages—Yasunaga creates forms that resemble unearthed geological relics or organic growths captured in mid-emergence. As collapsed vessels, porous mounds and crystalline masses, his creations appear to embody the cyclical alternation between decay and renewal, life and death, embracing the relentless transformation inherent to all materials. Engaging the most alchemical dimension of ceramics—not only earth transformed by fire, but also detritus transformed in light and crystals—Yasunaga produces organic sedimentations and crystallizations of matter and energy that blur the boundary between artifact and organism, human gesture and natural formation.
"Acid Bath House"
-
- Nina Johnson
- Through February 7, 2026
-
Founded in 2007, Nina Johnson Gallery is another pillar of Miami’s contemporary art community, championing both local and international voices through a wide-ranging, intuitively vibrant program. Fully attuned to Miami’s festive, sun-struck exuberance, the new exhibition in the front gallery, "Acid Bath House," gathers twenty-six artists and presents a diverse range of works, from rare queer counterculture archival materials to new pieces by mid-career and emerging figures.
Curated by American writer, curator and critic Jarrett Earnest—whose deep knowledge of queer art across the past century anchors the show—the exhibition promises an eclectic, maximalist experience where colors, textures, forms and feelings collide, staging glittering, rainbow-drenched queer pleasure and freedom of expression against the haunting rise of American authoritarianism and conservatism today. Highlights include a sensual, candy-colored velvet sculpture by Anna Betbeze, glitter-and-pearl paintings by Reuben Patterson, liquid-mirror wall works by Carrie Yamaoka, holographic lenticulars by Jake Brush and a newly commissioned sculpture by Sean Bennett. Other artists in the show include Steven Arnold, Belasco, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Matt Connors, Gaby Collins-Fernandez, TM Davy, Johnnie Gardner, Jesse Genepi, Sadao Hasegawa, Juliana Huxtable, Savannah Knoop, Keith Lafuente, Moses Leonardo, Chris Martin, Yuval Pudik, Lee Relvas, Dean Sameshima, Laurel Sparks, Paula Gately Tillman, Chris Udemezue and Nicole Wittenberg.