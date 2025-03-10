Where to Find the Best Cocktails and Vibes in Miami
While Miami’s beaches and endless summer vibes are the main draws, the city’s vibrant nightlife scene is a close contender, offering everything from sleek rooftop lounges to hidden speakeasies and high-energy cocktail bars. Miami’s nightlife is a playground for late-night debauchery or those looking to indulge in the city’s contagious energy. There’s always something going on every night of the week—whether it’s a new buzzy lounge opening or a world-renowned DJ spinning, the city never misses a beat.
Miami’s blend of urban living and waterfront views makes it a go-to destination for every type of nightlife adventure. You can grab a cocktail at a chic beach club or a rooftop bar overlooking the city’s skyline. It’s not hard to find a bar that offers libations accompanied by live performances from DJs to fire dancers and beyond—just make sure you dress to impress.
No matter where you are sipping drinks, Miami guarantees good vibes, high energy and round-the-clock entertainment. From mixology-driven bars to lively lounges that serve dinner with a side of dancing, this is your guide to Miami’s nightlife scene. Get ready to hit the town, put on your dancing shoes and let the Magic City show you how nightlife is done.
Medium Cool
- 1690 Collins Ave #2, Miami Beach, FL 33139
When you’re in the mood for cocktails and dancing, Medium Cool is the answer. This intimate subterranean lounge under the Gale South Beach hotel pulses with energy, starting with live jazz from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, followed by resident DJs that keep the party going all night. The DJs are the heart of Medium Cool, and the owners recently announced their own record label to amplify the vibe beyond the bar. Late-night cravings are covered with bar snacks such as crispy calamari, beef sliders and cheese croquetas, while those looking for something more refined on the food menu can indulge in caviar and bubbles in between dance sessions under the shiny disco ball.
Mila
- 1636 Meridian Ave Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139
This high-energy rooftop lounge is one of the most sought-after spots in Miami, and for good reason. The multi-sensory lounge experience transcends traditional dining, immersing guests in a world of global sounds and captivating performances with a sultry ambiance. It’s a crowd favorite for large groups and celebrations. For pre- or post-dinner cocktails, head downstairs to the intimate lounge, which turns into a late-night party. If you prefer to have dinner first, reserve a table outside for the best view of the fire dancers and other African tribal-inspired live performances throughout the evening that energize the crowd and get diners on their feet. The Mediterranean-Asian menu features signature sushi rolls, Asian-inspired tapas and a raw bar.
Champagne Bar at The Surf Club
- 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
Transport yourself to the glamour of the 1920s Art Deco era at this elegant bar inside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, framed by palm trees and soft lighting to set the mood. Living up to its name, the Champagne Room boasts the largest collection of bubbles in Miami, including rare vintages and hard-to-find selections. Grab a seat at the wraparound bar or sink into one of the low-slung lounge chairs and indulge in a glass of Dom Pérignon or Perrier-Jouët paired with gourmet culinary offerings, including Royal Beluga caviar, oysters, a club sandwich and octopus skewers. When you’re ready to switch things up, try one of the artfully presented signature libations, such as the Azucar, served in an ice-cream-shaped glass cone.
Joia Beach Club
- 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132
Tucked away beside the MacArthur Causeway, this breezy beach club feels like a secluded escape to a far-flung destination—you’d never guess it’s steps away from a major bridge. There is a restaurant on-site, but we recommend the stylish beach club, where you can relax in a comfortable chaise lounge and take in the views while sipping on a Yuzu Paloma or Joia Coconut Colada. Soak in the sunny weather as you watch glitzy yachts cruise by with the glimmering downtown Miami skyscrapers in the backdrop. A DJ spins house music, and there is a menu featuring fresh seafood, Mediterranean-inspired dips and a raw bar.
Monterrey Bar at The Standard
- 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Locals swear by this laidback hotel on Belle Isle that offers a true escape. By day, sip on an Aperol spritz at Lido Bayside while soaking in the sun and enjoying picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and paddle boarders gliding by. By night, head to the intimate speakeasy-style cocktail bar, named after the former Monterrey Motel from 1953. The Art Deco-inspired, T-shaped bar serves classic cocktails but with a modern twist inspired by the four elements of nature. Feeling hungry? Order bar bites like oyster Rockefeller, short rib tacos or pork belly sliders from the menu. Don’t miss the vibrant lineup of weekly programming, including $12 Martini Hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, tarot card readings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and jazz night every Sunday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Casa Neos
- 40 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
Hidden amongst Miami’s lofty buildings, Casa Neos feels like a Bohemian laidback lounge transported from the coast of Mykonos. The neutral-toned interiors and boho aesthetic create a relaxed but sophisticated ambiance. Brought to you by Riviera Dining Group, the same team behind South Florida hot spots Mila and Claudie, Casa Neos is the perfect venue for an upbeat, boozy Sunday brunch that transforms into a party scene. Book a table on the first floor and take in the breezy waterfront ambiance overlooking the Miami River as sleek megayachts drift by. As the sun sets, the DJ picks up the energy and the tables turn into dancefloors.
Dante’s HiFi
- 519 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
Come for the music and stay for the expertly crafted cocktails at Dante’s HiFi, an intimate bar in Wynwood inspired by Japanese listening rooms made popular in the 1950s. With only 50 seats and a state-of-the-art sound system, audiophiles can enjoy a unique experience listening to a curated selection of music from director and DJ Rich Medina’s personal collection of over 8,500 vinyl records. The cozy mid-century modern designed to evoke a living room invites artists from around the world for intimate DJ sets, panel discussions and multimedia presentations across musical genres, including funk, soul, jazz and disco. The cocktail program focuses on Japanese culture. Craft cocktails are named after hit songs like Mr. Brightside and Purple Rain, so pick your favorite tune and get lost in the music.
RosaNegra
- 1346 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Nestled amongst Brickell’s skyscrapers, RosaNegra transports you to the coast of Tulum with its fringed chandeliers, handcrafted wooden accents and a lively ambiance that carries throughout the evening. Settle in with one of the signature tequila or mezcal-based craft cocktails at the bar lounge. The La Malquerida is a favorite, but for a photo-worthy drink, try the Catrina, which is served in a martini glass with a ceramic skull floating in the cocktail. The lounge delivers a high-energy experience where servers dance on tables, napkins twirl in the air and every meal feels like a celebration. The energy builds as the night goes on, so consider booking a table on the later side for the full experience.
The Living Room at Faena
- 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
There is no shortage of entertainment options at the five-star Faena. Head to the Living Room, the heart of the hotel, for live music nightly, including jazz, Top 40, disco and more. Reservations for one of the signature leopard-print couches are highly recommended as it can get crowded. For late-night drinks, head to Saxony Bar, a timeless watering hole featuring classic cocktails and bites. The hotel is also home to a theater that draws inspiration from Old Hollywood. Carmen, the original production cabaret show with a Cirque du Soleil twist, will keep you entertained for two hours.
Swizzle
- 1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
This cozy, tropical-inspired rum bar is a popular hangout with locals that deserves a spot on your Miami list. If you’re in the mood for a tiki-inspired cocktail, you’re in the right place—Swizzle offers over 150 rums and a cocktail menu that has something for everyone. Drinks are top-notch and crafted with care whether you’re ordering a Swizzle classic or trying the Florida rum experience which includes four shots of premium rum brands for $45. Sit indoors or on the outdoor patio and savor cocktails while the bar is open until 3 a.m. every night of the week.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co
- 237-B 20th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Previously named one of America’s 50 Best Bars, this lively cocktail-forward spot knows how to deliver a good time. Neon lights, red leather booths and friendly bartenders shake up inventive drinks, making this casual bar a popular go-to spot for locals. It doesn’t hurt that it’s open until 5 a.m., with some of the best cocktails in the city. Check out happy hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., where you can take advantage of food and drink specials, including $10 margaritas.
Ball & Chain
- 1513 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Exploring Little Havana is a must in Miami, and Calle Ocho (Southwest 8th Street) is at its core—a lively strip infused with rich Cuban history, culture and music. You can play a game of dominoes while hearing salsa music pouring from bars like Ball & Chain, a legendary music venue and bar dating back to 1935. The tropical-themed bar features live jazz, mojitos and classic Cuban cuisine. Sip on the Cafecito Bourbon made with cold brew coffee and Maker’s Mark for an extra pep in your step while you’re salsa dancing. Jazz icons like Chet Baker and Billie Holiday once graced this spot.
Magie
- 8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
This new, casual wine bar in Miami’s up-and-coming Little River neighborhood (and soon-to-be Coconut Grove) is putting a cool spin on tinned fish. In a city where upscale nightclubs and sexy bars reign supreme, Magie is a refreshing change of pace. You won’t find a menu here, just shelves of colorful tinned fish, meat and cheese, and bar snacks like popcorn and olives you can pick out to enjoy at a table inside adorned with mismatched furniture, or on the string-lit patio. Expect live music on the weekends.