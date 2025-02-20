From the Grand Prix to the South Beach Food and Wine Festival: The Miami Events to Know

New York might be the city that never sleeps, but Miami is the city that never stops partying. The Magic City doesn’t slow down, and there’s always something happening in every corner of town. And with so much going on, the hardest part is deciding which event to hit up and what’s worth trekking through the city’s notorious traffic.

Miami’s cultural scene offers something for everyone, from Miami Beach Art Basel, which turns the city into an open-air museum, to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which gives epicureans a chance to sample some of the city’s finest dining.

Of course, it’s not all about big-ticketed events. Miami is full of hidden gems and low-key experiences that are just as fun. Keep reading for a complete guide to Miami’s unmissable events that fill your social calendar with culture, art, and foodie adventures. Get ready to experience Miami at its absolute best.