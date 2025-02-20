From the Grand Prix to the South Beach Food and Wine Festival: The Miami Events to Know
New York might be the city that never sleeps, but Miami is the city that never stops partying. The Magic City doesn’t slow down, and there’s always something happening in every corner of town. And with so much going on, the hardest part is deciding which event to hit up and what’s worth trekking through the city’s notorious traffic.
Miami’s cultural scene offers something for everyone, from Miami Beach Art Basel, which turns the city into an open-air museum, to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which gives epicureans a chance to sample some of the city’s finest dining.
Of course, it’s not all about big-ticketed events. Miami is full of hidden gems and low-key experiences that are just as fun. Keep reading for a complete guide to Miami’s unmissable events that fill your social calendar with culture, art, and foodie adventures. Get ready to experience Miami at its absolute best.
Miami Boat Show
- February
You don’t have to be a yacht owner to appreciate one of the world's largest boat and yacht shows. Every February, Herald Plaza and Museum Park Marina transform into an aquatic playground of sleek yachts and high-performance speed boats. Prospective yacht owners and onlookers attend the Miami Boat Show to check out over 1,000 exhibitors, including marine tech vendors and gleaming 125-foot megayachts floating on the water. Four additional venues across Miami—Miami Beach Convention Center, Venetian Marina, Pride Park and Island Gardens Marina—also host boat show events, but for the largest and most luxurious vessels at the show, check out Superyacht Miami, which requires separate tickets. Whether you’re shopping for your dream vessel or immersing yourself in the high-seas energy expect sun-soaked decks and VIP lounges.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
- February
The three-day outdoor festival, produced by the Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Foundation, celebrates fine art in one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods. Check out over 280 vendors selling original paintings, sculptures, jewelry or live painting activations. Beyond the art, you can enjoy musical entertainment and food vendors. The annual family-friendly affair is held over Presidents’ Day weekend, and event proceeds help fund the festival’s Emerging Artists Program and scholarships for the next generation of artists and students.
The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival
- Feb 20-23, 2025
This star-studded four-day culinary event celebrates Miami’s top chefs, winemakers and spirits producers from around the world. What started as a one-day festival in 2002 is now a multi-day extravaganza with over 100 events across South Beach, attracting a lineup of world-renowned culinary talent including Daniel Boulud, Cat Cora, Tyson Cole and Bobby Flay. Sign up for intimate lunches or dinners and wine pairings hosted by your favorite chefs or eat your way through the Grand Tasting Village, held all day on Saturday and Sunday. The event features cooking demos, live entertainment and a special afternoon event featuring David Grutman. Capital One cardholders get access to exclusive events, priority entry to the Grand Tasting and a discounted rate on tickets.
Miami Open
- March 16-30, 2025
The Miami Open is one of the most exciting tournaments in professional tennis, matched with the city’s vibrant energy and a crowd that knows how to bring the heat—both on and off the court. Hard Rock Stadium is filled with tennis fans eager to see the world’s top players, but even if you’re not a tennis enthusiast, the Miami Open delivers luxury hospitality suites and ongoing immersive experiences. Check out this year’s lineup of themed days such as Brazilian Heritage Day, where samba dancers and drummers entertain fans, or Women’s Empowerment Day, highlighting female-owned small businesses such as a floral truck and custom bracelet vendor. Whether you’re a tennis buff or love a good party, the Miami Open is the ultimate showdown where sport meets spectacle.
Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest
- March 8-9, 2025
Celebrating its 18th year, Jazz in the Gardens brings together local Miami artists such as Uncle Luke and 69 Boyz alongside other widely recognized names in hip-hop, R&B and jazz for a weekend of music, poetry and Black culture. Artists like Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Toni Braxton and Busta Rhymes are some of the headliners at this year’s festival. The weekend kicks off with a Women’s Impact Luncheon to honor female entrepreneurs and leaders who give back to the community, followed by an opening night party on March 7.
Ultra Music Festival
- March 28-30, 2025
One of the world’s premier electronic music festivals returns to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami which transforms into a pulsating dance floor for music lovers around the globe. This year’s chart-topping DJ lineup includes Tiesto, Afrojack and Above & Beyond, who take the stage and deliver an epic experience for fist-bumping music fans. The high-energy performances and non-stop beats combined with dazzling visuals, cutting-edge stage production and pyrotechnics keep the crowds engaged and dancing until the wee hours of the night.
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
- May 2-4, 2025
If you’re into fast cars, premium hospitality and Miami vibes, the F1 Miami Grand Prix is where you need to be. The premier motorsport event makes its way back to Miami this May, where car enthusiasts and A-list celebrities will gather at Hard Rock Stadium for an adrenaline-filled weekend. World-class drivers compete on the Miami International Autodrome, a 3.3-mile dynamic circuit that loops around Hard Rock Stadium, keeping spectators on their toes, but the action doesn’t end there. The hospitality suites could easily steal the show with top-tier food offerings and exclusive experiences, including meet-and-greets with F1 drivers and executives. Racing aficionados and jet-setters dish out thousands of dollars to score a spot at one of the hospitality suites: the Paddock Club, Champions Club or a team venue where an open bar keeps the drinks flowing and you can grab a front-row view of the track all from the comfort of a climate-controlled suite.
Miami Swim Week
- May 28-June 1, 2025
It’s only fitting that summer in Miami kicks off with Miami Swim Week, bringing the hottest swimwear trends and fashion to the spotlight. The five-day event features runway shows filled with bronzed bods and brands like Mars the Label and Amarotto Swimwear showing off the season’s latest swimsuits, resort collection and everything in between. Expect a social scene filled with sun-kissed bikini models and trendsetters, but aside from the runway, there are rooftop after-parties and experiential pop-ups with fashion industry insiders to celebrate summer’s unofficial uniform.
Miami Spice
- August-September, 2025
Miami weather in the summer can be intense, but if you don’t mind the blazing heat and humidity, you can reap the benefits of Miami Spice, where some of the city’s top restaurants offer prix-fixe three-course meals at special prices (lunch menus range from $30-$35 and dinner from $45-$60 per person). Indulge in Michelin-starred restaurants and discover trendy hot spots without the tourist crowds, and at a fraction of the cost. It’s the perfect opportunity to check out a new spot you’ve had your eye on or re-visit your favorite go-to. Previous participating restaurants include LPM Restaurant & Bar, Mila Restaurant, Cote Miami and Elastika.
Miami Art Week
- December 1-7, 2025
Miami Art Week is easily one of the busiest weekends of the year, bringing massive crowds and gridlock traffic. Art Basel—at the heart of it all—is one of the world’s most exciting cultural events, drawing emerging and renowned artists, collectors and art enthusiasts from around the globe to explore pop-up galleries, exhibitions and interactive installations that fill the streets. The exhibit is held at the Miami Convention Center, but the city also transforms into a vibrant canvas with a lively social scene and endless brand activations hosted at major venues and hotels. Design Miami, an annual fair that showcases contemporary design, furniture and lighting, also takes place at the Convention Center making Miami Art Week a must-visit destination for anyone passionate about arts and culture.