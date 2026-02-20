The 10 Gourmet Grocers Fueling Miami’s Wellness Moment
Erewhon, who? These markets turn grocery shopping into an epicurean adventure.Read More
Grocery shopping isn’t just a regular errand anymore—it’s a curated experience, and in some cities, grocery stores double as a neighborhood hangout for the cool crowd. Los Angeles and New York have already produced markets with cult-like followings that have entered the cultural zeitgeist, such as Erewhon and Meadow Lane. Now, Miami isn’t far behind, with a steadily growing slew of health-focused markets that reflect the city’s evolving health and wellness scene and fitness-obsessed community.
Finding robust local farmers’ markets and high-quality, organic produce in Miami has long been complicated by seasonal limitations and the challenges of growing in a tropical climate. But the recent wave of upscale grocers showcases the growing demand for seasonal produce, high-quality pantry staples, and healthier food options. Today’s consumer is reading package labels, leaning toward shorter ingredient lists, opting for healthy fast casual over fast food and gravitating toward smaller, independent brands. Many of these stores stock brands and staples you’ll find in big box supermarkets, often at a higher price point, but they also highlight emerging brands, curate specialty products made locally or abroad, all while creating an elevated in-store experience.
If you’re looking to stock your fridge with epicurean delights and elevated fare, or you’re looking for a quick but nourishing option when you’re in a time crunch, these markets make healthy eating feel more accessible. Below are 10 specialty markets and gourmet grocers across Miami where you can find organic food, snacks made with simple, whole-food ingredients, and spaces inviting enough to linger.
Best Gourmet Grocers in Miami, Florida
Marky’s Gourmet
- 687 NE 79 St, Miami, FL 33138
If the Russian nesting dolls at the register, airy Moscow cake displayed in the bakery, and pelmeni meat dumplings in the frozen section aren’t enough of a hint that you’re in a Russian market, then perhaps the elderly woman speaking the language will clarify the setting. This family-owned grocer has been around since 1983, selling a mix of gourmet goods and Russian delicacies, though it’s shifting toward more general gourmet offerings. Peruse the aisles lined with a variety of tinned fish, or pick up a bottle of wine from their large selection of Old World imports. They carry plenty of fancy delicacies such as duck foie gras, jamón ibérico, fresh black and white truffles (if they’re not sold out), charcuterie and cheeses, including the burrata and stracciatella made in-house. A full wall is dedicated to a variety of finishing salts. But they’re best known for the selection of caviar, from wasabi-flavored fish roe to the most coveted Beluga caviar from the Huso huso sturgeon (a staggering $685 per ounce). They also carry everything you need for a DIY caviar night, from heart-shaped blinis to crème fraîche, and even mother-of-pearl spoons.
Nude Miami
- 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
Ever since Nude Miami announced it was opening “the healthiest grocery store in America,” locals have been eagerly awaiting its debut. The seed-oil-free, organic market, located on the ground floor of the Panorama Tower in Brickell, will offer a hot bar, smoothies, coffee and matcha, snacks and wellness products. Online chatter is already calling it the “Erewhon of the East Coast” for its branded merchandise, curated selection of clean-ingredient snacks, and chef-driven hot bar that already feels like it will be a see-and-be-seen destination. The market is scheduled to open in the spring.
Flow Grocer
- 698 NE 1st Ave Suite G182, Miami, FL 33132
On the ground floor of Flow House residences in downtown Miami, this well-maintained market stocks sweet and savory snacks from independent brands, many made with minimally processed ingredients. While the non-GMO produce selection is limited, it’s typically what’s in season, local and organic, when possible. Highlights include prepared meals (kale salads, protein bowls, soups and housemade dips) to keep on hand for on-the-go moments, in addition to pantry staples and non-toxic cleaning products. There’s also a self-serve grain and legume station where you can fill up your own container. Pro-tip: bring your own jar, or if you use one of the compostable Flow-branded glass jars, return it later for a store credit.
The Shores Gourmet Market
- 213 NE 97th St., Miami Shores, FL 33138
This small gourmet grocery, tucked away off of 2nd Avenue in Miami Shores, offers an impressive selection of artisanal cheese, cured meats, sauces, fresh pasta and specialty pantry items imported straight from Italy. Try a bottle of Barolo or Montepulciano to pair with your pasta or Italian dinner at home. Inside, a record player spins classic tunes and photos of cobblestone streets and alleyways adorn the walls, while a video of scenic Italian landscapes transports you to the rolling hills of Tuscany and sun-soaked piazzas. Whether you’re entertaining and need to build a cheese board, planning an Italian-inspired picnic, or looking for the perfect gift for your foodie friend, this boutique store has you covered.
Basquet
- 2829 Bird Ave, Miami, FL 33133
Basquet (pronounced “basket”) is a cozy coffee bar next to Mimi Yoga Studio in Coconut Grove, with a limited selection of specialty items and organic food. Locals swear by the sourdough cachitos, or Venezuelan bread, stuffed with organic turkey and cheese. Pair it with a matcha latte topped with your natural sweetener of choice, home-made cold foam, or marine collagen, if that’s your thing. Neatly-lined shelves are stocked with good-for-you snacks like chocolate-covered dates with pistachios and other wholesome packaged brands you may not have heard of, such as Candid Noons, Nomz organic snacks, and Sourse magnesium-infused chocolate bites, but you’re sure to find something you love. A section dedicated to wellness includes women’s supplements, body oils, mushroom chocolates and tea strips, but be prepared for premium pricing across the store.
The Grove Kosher Market
- 9467 Harding Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154
The Grove Kosher Market is a kosher chain with locations in Hollywood, Boca Raton, Surfside and Delray, mainly catering to Miami’s large Jewish community. The Surfside location feels like the Disneyland of markets, with dedicated stations for just about everything: sushi, coffee and drinks, house-made pizza, acai bowls and smoothies. Browse the grab-and-go prepared food section, offering everything from cold items, including dips, deli meats, and salads, to ready-to-heat dishes such as Moroccan salmon and brisket. The protein-packed hot bar includes lollipop rib-eye, grilled chicken pargiot, spicy chicken poppers, and cornflake schnitzel, but it often sells out earlier in the day. And for those with a sweet tooth, there is a bakery that churns out flavored halva, cookies, babkas, cinnamon rolls, croissants and challah. Place an order from one of the kiosks for a speedy experience.
Grove Grocer
- 3098 Fuller St, Suite 11, Miami, FL 33133
This small, family-run grocer is a neighborhood gem where fresh food meets convenience. You’ll find sweet treats, unique salts, spices and oils as well as thoughtfully curated gourmet snacks. Try something new from small-batch brands, including Cult Crackers, the Real Cereal, and Vandy crisps cooked in grass-fed tallow. A few refrigerators are stocked with produce, dairy and eggs sourced from local farms in Homestead, such as Paradise Farms and Tiny Farm. Don’t leave without trying a drink from the newly opened coffee bar in collaboration with Montauk General Store, which is already winning over matcha enthusiasts. Enjoy housemade nut milks, beet sugar, and Okinawan sugar, an unrefined brown sugar from Japan.
Robert Is Here
- 19200 SW 344th St, Homestead, FL 33034
Robert Is Here isn’t just any fruit stand. It’s an iconic family-run fruit stand in Homestead where you’ll discover exotic tropical fruits you never knew existed, such as guanabana and black sapote. They’re known for the made-to-order blended smoothies, milkshakes, and fresh-squeezed juices, which are the perfect antidote to a hot day. Hand-painted signs and colorful displays will guide you throughout your shopping experience, sharing the origins of each fruit and tips on how to enjoy it. Enjoy live music on the weekend, and don’t forget to stop by the petting zoo, where the goats and tortoises are always a hit with kids. This legendary spot is a true Miami treasure for locals and visitors alike.
GoldenGood Market
- 1160 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
The Well in Bay Harbor Islands, a new wellness-driven residential development and sister to the Coconut Grove location, will soon welcome the GoldenGood Market, a spinoff of Key Biscayne’s popular gourmet grocer Golden Hog. Set to open in early 2026, the specialty market, open to the public, will feature high-quality artisanal items, a juice bar, a cafe and bakery, a signature grill, and a deli. An outdoor seating area invites shoppers to gather over a relaxed lunch with plans to grow into a community space for like-minded wellness enthusiasts. The family-owned market concept will be an extension of The Well’s core mission of integrating health into everyday living.
Plum Market
- 17801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33160
Plum Market, a family-owned neighborhood grocer focused on natural and organic foods, opened its first Florida location in Aventura, with a second store opening in Palm Beach Gardens in March. Expect seasonal produce, a raw juice program, sustainable seafood and meat, a hot bar, freshly made sushi, a full soup and salad bar, and healthy grab-and-go options. Over 100 local brands are stocked, and there are kosher, gluten-free, vegan and paleo-friendly options.