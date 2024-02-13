Inside Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings

Get ready for an even more exciting Miami restaurant scene this season. Jake Eaton, who worked his way up to chef de cuisine at Nobu Miami after cooking alongside culinary stars like Charles Olalia and Rashida Holmes at the storied Patina hospitality group in Los Angeles, will debut coastal Italian restaurant Signora in Miami Beach this spring. And guests at next week’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) will be able to get an early taste of Signora.

At the festival’s A Taste of Italy in the Miami Design District on Thursday, February 22, Eaton will serve grilled sourdough topped with mortadella, pistachio aillade, burrata, arugula and Meyer lemon zest. He’ll also prepare his signature chopped salad with radicchio, romaine, Italian olives, pepperoncini, aged provolone and finocchiona salami. For SOBEWFF’s Best of the Best tasting event inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Friday, February 23, Eaton will make wild boar sugo with black cocoa and porcini powder. The sauce, deglazed with Italian wine, will be served above fresh cavatelli.

“The festival is a great opportunity to connect with your guests,” Eaton tells Observer. “It allows you to have a lot more interaction, a lot more conversation. You meet people who are really interested in food, interested in the chefs and interested in what new restaurants are opening. It also gives me an opportunity to meet with my fellow chefs. We don’t have many opportunities to get together and discuss what’s going on in the city, what’s new, what’s interesting and thought processes on dishes and techniques. It’s a lot of fun for myself, but it’s also great for the community.”

And given that this is the middle of the Miami social season, plenty of prominent chefs are busy introducing or reintroducing restaurants to discerning locals and VIP out-of-towners. Even Mario Carbone, who recently opened Chateau ZZ’s on Brickell Avenue, is hosting a SOBEWFF event—the sold-out Sunday Supper at Carbone.

Here’s a look at all the hot new Miami restaurants to visit now, and some you will be able to book soon.