The 9 Padel Clubs Turning Miami Into a Racquet Sports Playground

Padel’s origins go back to 1969 in Acapulco, Mexico, when businessman Enrique Corcuera modified a sports court in his backyard—he didn’t have room for a tennis court. Padel has since become a phenomenon in Argentina and then Spain, and has now developed a following in the U.S., as well.

Miami has already embraced the sport. Padel clubs are multiplying across the city, with vacant lots and tennis courts being converted into padel courts and lively social lounges, fueling one of the city’s fastest-growing racquet sports, just behind pickleball.

Padel is just as much about community and connection as it is competition. On any given week, you’ll find no shortage of tournaments, branded activations or events at padel clubs. It’s a way to network and make friends, and offers a fun activity for Miami newcomers eager to plug into the social scene.

“In my opinion, it’s the social contacts,” says David Diaz, master padel coach at Ultra Padel Club, of padel’s impact in Miami. “It’s a bolster to create community. Padel has a social component that tennis doesn’t have.” In a state long known for tennis culture, padel is a noteworthy alternative—it is often compared to the sport because it shares similar scoring and net play, but it is much easier to learn. The smaller court and forgiving walls make rallies longer, and because the game is played with doubles, success relies on being in sync with your partner. This collaborative effort also adds to the social aspect of the game.

The rise of apps like padel booking platform Playtomic makes it easy for novices and seasoned pros to book courts, discover new clubs, join existing matches and connect with other players in the city. If you’re looking to learn the game or you’re a padel veteran and searching for a new club, here are some of the best padel clubs in Miami that can also double as your new favorite hangout.