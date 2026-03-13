The 9 Padel Clubs Turning Miami Into a Racquet Sports Playground
Padel is exploding across Miami, and these nine clubs are where the city’s latest racquet sport craze comes to life.Read More
Padel’s origins go back to 1969 in Acapulco, Mexico, when businessman Enrique Corcuera modified a sports court in his backyard—he didn’t have room for a tennis court. Padel has since become a phenomenon in Argentina and then Spain, and has now developed a following in the U.S., as well.
Miami has already embraced the sport. Padel clubs are multiplying across the city, with vacant lots and tennis courts being converted into padel courts and lively social lounges, fueling one of the city’s fastest-growing racquet sports, just behind pickleball.
Padel is just as much about community and connection as it is competition. On any given week, you’ll find no shortage of tournaments, branded activations or events at padel clubs. It’s a way to network and make friends, and offers a fun activity for Miami newcomers eager to plug into the social scene.
“In my opinion, it’s the social contacts,” says David Diaz, master padel coach at Ultra Padel Club, of padel’s impact in Miami. “It’s a bolster to create community. Padel has a social component that tennis doesn’t have.” In a state long known for tennis culture, padel is a noteworthy alternative—it is often compared to the sport because it shares similar scoring and net play, but it is much easier to learn. The smaller court and forgiving walls make rallies longer, and because the game is played with doubles, success relies on being in sync with your partner. This collaborative effort also adds to the social aspect of the game.
The rise of apps like padel booking platform Playtomic makes it easy for novices and seasoned pros to book courts, discover new clubs, join existing matches and connect with other players in the city. If you’re looking to learn the game or you’re a padel veteran and searching for a new club, here are some of the best padel clubs in Miami that can also double as your new favorite hangout.
Miami's Best Padel Clubs and Courts
Reserve Padel
- 1000 Macarthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
Reserve Padel has several locations across Miami (and New York), but the views from the Seaplane location can’t be beat. With five outdoor courts and one directly overlooking Biscayne Bay, this is one of the city’s most scenic places to play padel—and one of the most expensive. All-access memberships start at $500 per year and give members priority access to all Miami locations, discounted rates and access to members-only events hosted throughout the year. Non-members can book courts for $120 per hour, and clinics for $50. A food stand serves light, high-protein snacks, plus coffee and matcha to keep you fueled in between games. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for brand collaborations and partner events, including the annual Reserve Cup, a two-day, see-and-be-seen annual tournament hosted at the Seaplane location.
Ultra Padel Club
- 400 NE 67th St, Miami, FL 33138
With 25 double indoor and outdoor courts, one single court and two kids courts, Ultra Padel Club in Little Haiti is the largest padel club in the country. The breezy entrance is marked by a low-slung, neutral-toned pavilion that feels like a modern, European beach club. Players of all levels can book a court, clinic or private lesson with over 20 coaches, or look out for special tournaments, including the Ultra Circuit V4, a popular weekly padel competition. There’s a shaded players' lounge where you can order coffee and other beverages or shop for padel gear. The club currently has locations in Magic City and Aventura, with several additional clubs slated to open across Miami, New York and Las Vegas.
Sunset Padel
- 1880 West Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Nestled in the quaint but trendy neighborhood of Sunset Harbour, this indoor-only padel club has four courts outfitted with Mondo synthetic turf and high ceilings. The club offers programming for players of all ages, including lessons and clinics. Sunset Padel has built a loyal following through partnerships with lifestyle brands like Aroma360, Enne Furniture, Ramp and Ikonic Yachts. Memberships are $350 per month and include preferred pricing, access to special events and priority court reservations. There is no café on-site, but Avo, Pura Vida and Maman are all conveniently located within a block of the club.
Icon Padel Club
- 18851 NE 29th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180
Occupying a converted parking lot atop the Icon building, this rooftop padel club is set to open in Aventura in mid-April. There are seven covered courts with private cabanas, lounge areas, and a designated wellness area for recovery, complete with stretching zones, a sauna and a cold plunge. A gym focuses primarily on strength training with limited cardio equipment, a Pilates studio and a DJ booth to keep energy high during matches. Food and beverage offerings include the Seed & Bloom Organic Kitchen, the Fort Lauderdale-based Alma Matcha café, and an Icon beer and wine bar.
The club’s courts and wellness facilities are available for anyone to book, though there are also two membership tiers available: Royal and Iconic. The Royal membership ($350 per month) provides access to the padel and wellness facilities, while the Iconic tier ($785 per month) offers full access to both padel and pilates offerings. The club also has a partnership with 10X Health, a longevity club next door, where members receive discounted rates on services such as red light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, IV therapy, genetic testing and performance diagnostics to complement their padel and pilates practice.
Real Padel
- 1739 NE 2 Ave., Miami, FL 33132
Real Padel, one of the first padel courts in Miami, sits between Edgewater and Downtown, nestled amongst the city’s skyscrapers, with a giant tennis ball sculpture that doubles as a playful landmark and reception desk. Suitable for hardcore players and casual enthusiasts, the club features four open-air courts lined with vibrant blue turf, fully equipped showers, and lounge areas. Book during off-peak hours to take advantage of special offers.
Padel X
- 141 NE 13th Terrace, Miami, FL 33132
Padel X’s Miami location features 10 modern outdoor courts outfitted with Mondo carpet, along with a shaded lounge with plenty of seating, two cold plunges and private shower cabins. The clubhouse includes a bar and pro shop stocked with exclusive Lacoste collaboration merchandise, but is missing a cafe to grab a bite. Court rentals start at $104 for one hour and can go up to $208 for two hours. This year, Padel X Miami is the first stop of the Rafa Nadal Academy Padel four-city tour on March 13-15. The tournament, which is also open to beginners, is offering over $20,000 in prizes, including annual Padel X memberships, pro shop gift cards, and accommodations to attend the Padel Program at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.
Platinum Padel
- 1175 NE 125th St #312, North Miami, FL 33161
The padel courts are the main attraction at Platinum Padel, where it’s all about the game and less about the amenities. It’s the kind of place where you play and get in and out. Court rentals start at $40 for 60 minutes and can go up to $150 for 120 minutes. Keep up with updates in the weekly schedule and the ongoing court rental specials on Instagram.
i95 Padel
- 650 NW 105th St, Miami, FL 33150
Named after the major interstate highway on the East Coast, i95 Padel in North Miami is easily accessible, no matter what part of Miami you live in. The club has four indoor courts and two outdoor courts, all decked out in the brand’s signature blue and red color palette, offering options no matter the weather conditions. Enjoy free parking, a pro shop for all your gear and rental needs, and well-maintained facilities, including showers and changing rooms. When you’ve worked up an appetite, stop by the on-site restaurant for a traditional Argentinian BBQ serving grilled meats and cold beers. Other amenities include a cold plunge for recovery.
Pulse Padel Hub
- 1355 NW 135th St, North Miami, FL 33167
At Pepper Park in North Miami, six former outdoor tennis courts have been converted to padel courts clad in artificial turf. These no-frills courts are ideal for padel players who care more about the game than fancy bells and whistles or lounge extras, but still seek a padel community. The courts are led by Chilean player and coach, Andrés Contreras, who you’ll often find rallying on the courts. Parking is free, and court rentals start at $40 per hour for 60 minutes. There are a few remaining tennis and basketball courts in case you want to switch things up. Follow their Instagram page to stay updated on events, including yoga, pilates, and kickboxing classes, as well as open play and a kids' clinic.