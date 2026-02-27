The 11 Best Steakhouses in Miami, From Classic Establishments to Over-the-Top Spectacles
In a city that treats dinner like theater, these steakhouses master both the sear and the spectacle.Read More
Miami doesn’t need more fancy steakhouses, but it feels like a new one opens in the city every month—minimalism has never been this city’s strong suit. And that abundance just means there is a steakhouse to suit every preference. In a town that thrives off of a scene and spectacle, dinner is rarely just a meal—it’s a dramatic production. Whether you prefer a swanky spot fueled by bottle service that delivers a diamond-studded briefcase to your table or you’re partial to a more low-key, classic institution that is steeped in nostalgia, you’re guaranteed to find a table to fit your mood.
Often, a steakhouse restaurant’s bar becomes the centerpiece of the restaurant, setting the tone for the meal. It acts as a gathering place for regular diners and those who happen to stop in after work. And while the bar keeps the energy going, the dining rooms are equally important. Many of the establishments on this list are new, but they have already become Miami staples. These spots have mastered the art of a perfectly seared steak and cultivated an atmosphere where both the food and the setting are compelling. If you’re celebrating a special occasion, hosting a business dinner, or simply craving a buttery and tender ribeye, these are 11 steakhouses in Miami to consider for your next indulgent dinner.
Sunny's
- 7357 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33150
This steakhouse in the Little River neighborhood feels like Miami’s coolest backyard party. The pandemic pop-up transitioned into a permanent restaurant in 2024 and has already received numerous accolades, including being named one of Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America and recognized by the New York Times as the “hottest steakhouse in America”—and for good reason. It strikes a rare balance between intimate and lively, with a buzzing indoor dining room and string-lit outdoor seating patio, anchored by a towering banyan tree, that hums well through the night. The service is warm and welcoming, and the decor is cozy, but it’s the food that really shines. Steaks are cooked over a live fire, creating a perfect crust and a juicy center, meant to be paired with fresh, seasonal sides and salads. Sunny’s is the antidote to Miami’s over-the-top dining scene. It’s laid-back, refreshing and just a little irreverent.
Smith & Wollensky
- 1 Washington Ave, South Pointe Park, Miami Beach, FL 33139
If you ask any Miami local how to spend a Sunday, they’ll likely mention golden hour at New York-born Smith & Wollensky. The two-story waterfront high-end steakhouse chain, which operates locations across the U.S., is now a Miami institution. Start with a drink around 5 p.m. at the outdoor bar, taking in the view of Biscayne Bay. Patrons spill onto the promenade, drinks in hand, for a front row seat to the technicolor sunset against the city’s skyline and views of the multimillion-dollar residences lining Fisher Island. After the sun goes down, snag a table outdoors (first-come, first-served), or reserve a table indoors in advance. The large wraparound bar with banquettes gets busy post-sunset, and also operates on a first-come, first-served basis. The menu sticks to classic American steakhouse fare, straightforward and unfussy. If you’re with a small group, the seafood shellfish tower makes for an ideal appetizer, as does the iceberg salad topped with oversized pieces of bacon lardons. If you’re planning on ordering dessert, keep in mind that the gigantic chocolate cake and tableside baked Alaska for two are larger than some of the steaks.
The Joyce
- 448 Española Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Tucked along a touristy stretch in South Beach, The Joyce is the understated newcomer on the strip, quietly generating serious buzz. Amid the busy plaza, most visitors likely have no idea one of the city’s toughest reservations is hiding in plain sight. The intimate, sexy 45-seat dining room boasts walls adorned with a rotating series of museum-worthy art by Basquiat, and if you’re lucky, you might spot the glass-enclosed Picasso. Patio seating offers a limited menu, so opt for indoor seating to order the double-patty wagyu burger instead of the single prime beef version served outside.
The French dip sandwich, made with juicy Australian wagyu ribeye and served on a crunchy ciabatta from local bakery True Loaf, was once an off-menu secret. The sandwich became so popular that it earned a permanent spot on the regular menu, now rivaling the restaurant’s famed burger. The crispy latkes topped with Ossetra caviar should not be missed, nor should the delicate hamachi crudo. For the main course, trust your captain and order the lightly fried and buttery Japanese A5 filet ma mignon—it’s so tender you barely need a knife. Locals know Sundays are one of the best days to snag a table here, as an additional gluten-free Chinese menu is offered featuring dishes such as wonton soup, beef and broccoli, and Szechuan beef.
Papi Steak
- 736 1st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
This sexy South of Fifth steakhouse is the kind of over-the-top experience you’d expect from David Grutman and partner David "Papi" Einhorn. While you can order a 55-ounce Australian wagyu Tomahawk “beef case” at a whopping $1,000 (sparklers and all), or a 24-karat gold-topped potato, the food at Papi Steak could do without the Vegas-style theatrics. Standout dishes include hamachi crudo served in a bright citrus ponzu sauce, the signature melt-in-your-mouth wagyu short rib pastrami, which takes 11 days to prepare, and a selection of premium wood-fired meats. Pro tip: order the 12-ounce wagyu calotte de boeuf and add a grilled lobster tail for a complete surf-and-turf meal.
The steakhouse recently unveiled a renovation courtesy of Rockwell Group, introducing a more sophisticated Art Deco-inspired dining room with plush red velvet banquettes and gold accents. The cozy yet high-energy dining room features a rotating cast of performers in glittery outfits and a DJ on select evenings.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
- 3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Argentinians take their meat and barbecues seriously, and chef Francis Mallmann’s Los Fuegos brings Argentine gaucho mastery to life. Tucked inside the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, the opulent restaurant celebrates the classic asado with an open-fire grill, which adds a smoky char to every dish. Entertainment from the adjacent Living Room spills over to the restaurant for a lively dinner experience. For a complete night out, book the new show Obsession at the Faena Theater, available Thursday through Saturday evenings.
Dirty French Steakhouse
- 1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
The pink neon-lit facade, which feels like a scene from Miami Vice, is your sign that you’re in the right place. If Miami were a restaurant, this steakhouse by Major Food Group, with Ken Fulk’s signature maximalist aesthetic, would be it: zebra-print seating, a jungle-clad dining room wrapped in tropical wallpaper, and gilded accents make this spot unmistakably Miami. There are two distinct dining rooms (the disco room and zebra room), but we recommend reserving a table in the zebra room for a more energetic dining experience. It’s tempting, but try not to fill up on the complimentary house-made flatbread, served with creamy fromage blanc. Pay attention to the off-menu, seasonal items, such as jumbo crab cakes, house Caesar salad and black truffle tortellini. If you want greens, the DF Wedge Salad is basic, but it’s the sweet-as-candy tomatoes that you’ll keep reaching for. The larger steaks are a good option to share, and best enjoyed with a glass of wine from their list of over 700 bottles, but ask your server for the prime cuts of beef not listed on the menu.
Ezio’s
- 580 72nd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
From the team behind Roberta’s in New York comes a North Beach steakhouse and seafood restaurant on the bottom floor of the new 72 Park condos. Dark wood and warm lighting make this high-end restaurant with a New York sensibility a great pick for date nights. The Italian-inspired menu highlights housemade pastas, dry-aged steaks, and a raw bar that uses locally sourced seafood. Stick to the signature chops, including an 8-ounce wagyu filet mignon, or 12-ounce Snake River Farms wagyu zabuton, along with several dry-aged beef and lamb options. Pair your meal with a tableside martini, which can be upgraded with fancy add-ons such as caviar and oysters. Don’t miss martini hour at the bar and lounge, Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Daniel’s
- 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33146
Daniel’s is an upscale steakhouse that serves the classics alongside attentive service thanks to a staff-to-guest ratio so high, you’ll lose track of who’s serving you. Starters span lighter raw seafood dishes, blue crab cakes, an irresistible Sullivan Street sourdough bread, hearty salads, and the can’t-miss house-made potato chips, served with a velvety, decadent dip and a heaping spoonful of Umai Kaluga caviar. But don’t lose sight of the main event: the impressive roster of steaks, featuring mostly Australian wagyu meat. If you’re not a steak connoisseur, the wagyu experience offers three 3-ounce filet mignon cuts from Australian Margaret River, Australian Conbura Station and Japanese A5 Nozaki Kagoshima. Save room for the dangerously good chocolate chip cookie skillet or the nostalgic soft serve sundae served with Oreos, M&Ms and brownie bits—it makes the final bill at this pricey establishment a little easier to swallow.
Maple & Ash
- 699 NE 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33132
Located in the Miami Worldcenter shopping mall, this 22,000-square-foot venue is the third location for the steakhouse (also in Chicago and Scottsdale, with Boston slated for later this year). With a chef like Danny Grant at the helm, it makes sense that there’s a boldly-named "I Don’t Give a F*@k” tasting menu ($225 per person), where diners trust the chef to take the lead. If you want to stick with à la carte items, order the fire-roasted seafood tower, served bubbling hot in garlic butter and chili oil, and brimming with hearth-roasted shellfish. The standout ricotta agnolotti are made with winter truffles. For the main course, a selection of wood-fired steaks and butcher’s reserve premium cuts is offered with your choice of cleverly named “arm candy,” also known as sauces and spreads. For dessert, indulge in a rich chocolate cake, tropical piña colada sorbet or cream pie, or go big with one of the showstoppers: a towering sundae, piled high with three scoops of ice cream and your choice of playful toppings, or the flambé with caramelized bananas, rum, peanut butter cups and a scoop of ice cream.
Beauty & The Butcher
- 6915 Southwest 57th Avenue, S Red Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33143
Over the last few years, Coral Gables has become a hotbed for steakhouses, and Beauty & The Butcher, from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford, is among the buzziest additions. With an honorable mention in the Michelin Guide, this restaurant is a neighborhood favorite, with a loyal following evident from the personalized wine lockers. Menu highlights include a strong dry-aging program, but don’t sleep on the cacio e pepe or the elevated side dishes such as duck fat papas bravas, French onion mashed potatoes or truffle mac and cheese. Save room for the super moist carrot cake. Happy hour at the bar runs daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 12 p.m., featuring $10 martinis, $12 cocktails, $8 spirits and $5 beers. Take advantage of other special menus, including the three-course Butcher’s Prix Fixe or the Power Lunch Fridays menu available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., which includes your choice of starter, entrée and dessert for $35—just be prepared for the inevitable food coma that comes with it.
Cote Korean Steakhouse
- 3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
In the heart of the Design District, this Michelin-starred concept delivers an elevated approach to Korean BBQ. The menu combines prime cuts such as USDA prime beef and American wagyu with interactive tabletop grilling, where every steak is expertly seared to perfection by your server. It’s equal parts dinner and culinary theater. Order the egg soufflé, spicy kimchi stew and wagyu paella, or go all in with the Butcher’s Feast for the table ($78 per person), which includes four cuts of beef and a variety of accompaniments and dessert. A glass-enclosed dry-aging room showcasing the beef takes center stage inside the moody dining room, outfitted with plush banquettes and violet neon lights. The beverage program leans into inventive cocktails and over 1,000 wines.