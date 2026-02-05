Miami’s sushi scene is having a moment. What was once just a handful of sushi bars in South Beach is now seemingly one of the city’s fast-growing and vibrant dining categories. From acclaimed chef-driven counters to intimate speakeasy-style omakase experiences, Miami is now home to a wide array of sushi restaurants, making it hard to keep up with the latest and greatest. The arrival of talent, including renowned Tokyo chefs, is raising the city’s culinary stakes and fueling a surge in fine dining and premium-priced tasting menus, particularly at omakase restaurants.

“When I came to Miami 13 years ago, authentic sushi was rare,” master sushi chef Masayuki Komatsu, who received one Michelin star for Ogawa (under APM group) just a few months after opening, tells Observer. “After the pandemic, people moved [to Miami] from cities like New York and Los Angeles, and travel to Japan has surged, which ultimately drove interest in real sushi and omakase.”

Another theory is that the influx of real estate investors and new residential developments in the city is driving demand for splurge-worthy dinners and culinary experiences. Expensive, omakase-only restaurant concepts are on the rise, with meals often topping $500 for two guests. “Miami’s growth as a luxury destination, along with the arrival of the Michelin Guide, has intensified competition and elevated the city’s sushi scene to a level comparable to New York and L.A.,” says Komatsu.

The good news is, whether you’re in a time crunch and want a quick sushi fix or you’re seeking an unforgettable Michelin-rated omakase menu, the city offers something for everyone. Here are 12 standout sushi spots to bookmark for your next meal in Miami.