Miami’s Sushi Scene Is Having a Moment
Miami’s sushi scene is having a moment. What was once just a handful of sushi bars in South Beach is now seemingly one of the city’s fast-growing and vibrant dining categories. From acclaimed chef-driven counters to intimate speakeasy-style omakase experiences, Miami is now home to a wide array of sushi restaurants, making it hard to keep up with the latest and greatest. The arrival of talent, including renowned Tokyo chefs, is raising the city’s culinary stakes and fueling a surge in fine dining and premium-priced tasting menus, particularly at omakase restaurants.
“When I came to Miami 13 years ago, authentic sushi was rare,” master sushi chef Masayuki Komatsu, who received one Michelin star for Ogawa (under APM group) just a few months after opening, tells Observer. “After the pandemic, people moved [to Miami] from cities like New York and Los Angeles, and travel to Japan has surged, which ultimately drove interest in real sushi and omakase.”
Another theory is that the influx of real estate investors and new residential developments in the city is driving demand for splurge-worthy dinners and culinary experiences. Expensive, omakase-only restaurant concepts are on the rise, with meals often topping $500 for two guests. “Miami’s growth as a luxury destination, along with the arrival of the Michelin Guide, has intensified competition and elevated the city’s sushi scene to a level comparable to New York and L.A.,” says Komatsu.
The good news is, whether you’re in a time crunch and want a quick sushi fix or you’re seeking an unforgettable Michelin-rated omakase menu, the city offers something for everyone. Here are 12 standout sushi spots to bookmark for your next meal in Miami.
The Must-Try Sushi Restaurants in Miami
Yamashiro
- 159 NE 6th Street, 9th Floor Miami, FL 33132
This iconic L.A. import expands with a second location in Downtown Miami, on the ninth floor of the Gale Hotel. The airy, outdoor-only space has a retractable roof to take advantage of Miami’s balmy weather. Design elements such as faux bonsai trees, soothing water fountains, and natural wood furnishings emulate a Japanese garden. The catchall menu has a bit of everything, which is usually a red flag, but it works here. Whether you want sushi, gyoza, rice pots, steak or tempura, the food is flavorful and fresh. Choose from a list of cocktails made with Japanese ingredients such as yuzu, sake, hajikami (pickled ginger) or umeboshi (pickled fruits), or stick with a classic and order the signature martini, presented tableside on a cart with a blue cheese-stuffed olive. The Miami outpost may not deliver the same sweeping views of the original location in L.A.—the city’s skyscrapers peer behind the bar—but the real spectacle unfolds later in the evening. Geishas drift through the crowd, fire dancers light up the room, and a DJ keeps the energy pulsing all night.
Hiyakawa
- 2700 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
In the hipster, graffiti-splashed heart of Wynwood, this minimalist and modern sushi spot prioritizes tradition over trends. The dining room is anchored by sculptural wood panels that ripple across the room in concentric waves, reading less like decor and more like a museum-worthy installation. Trust the experts and order the tasting menu at this Japanese restaurant, or ask your server about food and wine pairings. Standout appetizers include usuzukuri (thinly sliced whitefish sashimi) and wagyu gyoza. The lamb chops in a bright yuzu sauce are not to be missed, nor is the Negitoro hand roll, swapped with pickles instead of scallions (we credit our server for that insider tip).
Mila Omakase
- 1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Everyone knows Mila, the high-energy rooftop restaurant and lounge, but not everyone knows there is a hidden 10-seat omakase restaurant adjacent to the members-only bar, which is open to the public. In an intimate dining room that blends contemporary design with traditional Japanese elements, including a massive cherry blossom tree, guests dine on a wraparound marble countertop, with a close-up view of the chef’s preparations. Fresh sea urchin from Hokkaido and bluefin tuna from Ehime are flown in daily, and courses rotate with the seasons. End your dining experience on a sweet note with house-made chocolates, then head to Mila to keep the drinks flowing. Keep an eye out for chef collaborations with up-and-coming and celebrated names including chef Luiz Filipe Souza and past collaborations with chefs Daniela Soto-Innes and Massimo Bottura. Choose from two omakase seatings offered Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The 13-course meal is $195 per person.
El Secreto at Faena
- 3201 Collins Avenue, Faena District, Miami Beach, 33140
Hidden behind the private dining room at Faena Hotel, this seductive six-seat omakase bar began as an exclusive haunt for the owner and his friends. True to its name, and the suggestive Argentinian artwork on the walls—part Garden of Eden, part surreal dreamscape with a mouthless figure hiding in a tree—what happens at El Secreto stays within the confines of the space. The seasonal 14 to 16-course menu ($295 per person) is helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui, and features subtle hints of Latin fusion in the zesty sauces, including the ceviche bathing in a leche de tigre marinade. Premium fish is flown in from Japan, including akamutsu, with housemade pickled ginger. The cozy yet elegant setting lends itself to a lively night with the chef and your dinner companions. Catch the earlier seating at 6:30 p.m. for the ideal pre-show dinner before the 8 p.m. performance at Faena Theater.
Shingo
- 112 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Every night, 14 diners sit back and watch as chef Shingo Akikuni and his team quietly and meticulously craft every dish, with the only words spoken to describe what’s on your plate. The omakase experience is elevated but relaxed, and always guided by the Japanese spirit of omotenashi, or the art of selfless and anticipatory hospitality. Located inside the historic 1920s La Palma building in Coral Gables, the Michelin-starred restaurant centers around an L-shaped Hinoki wood counter, accented by custom dinnerware from Kyoto-based ceramicist Shin Murata. Courses range from 16 to 18 dishes, depending on the season, and feature ingredients sourced from Toyosu and local Florida farms. One signature dish that is a constant on the menu is the Unagi Kabayaki, a glistening piece of eel topped with a heaping spoonful of Osetra caviar. On your way out, check out the handmade Japanese ceramics by Kazue Wakabayashi that are on display.
Yasu Omakase
- 151 NE 41st Street, #137, Miami, FL 33137
Chef Yasu Tanaka’s second Japanese concept is in the heart of the Design District. Backed by Spicy Hospitality Group, the same team behind La Specialita and The Joyce, Yasu is the older, more mature sister to the casual Sushi Yasu Tanaka inside the Miami Market. Chef Tanaka shows off his creative culinary chops while guests sit around a cozy, eight-seat bar and enjoy three to five otsumami (small plates), a selection of nigiri, miso soup, a hand roll and seasonal dessert. The omakase experience is $250 per person.
Ogawa
- 7223 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33150
This one-Michelin-starred restaurant in the up-and-coming Little River neighborhood is situated just steps from a railroad track, in a deliberate nod to the sushi spots tucked inside bustling Tokyo train stations. Once you get past the sound of the cargo train whizzing by every few minutes, look for the nondescript exterior surrounded by lush greenery and ring the doorbell. Once the doors open, the interiors transport you to a place that is unmistakably Japanese. Even the bathrooms are a reflection of Japan’s deep-rooted attention to cleanliness, stocked with toiletries for good hygiene after a meal such as dental floss, mouthwash and stain remover wipes, Toto toilets, and an ambient soundtrack of birds chirping (perhaps to drown out the sound of the train). It’s hard not to admire the sculptures on the shelves placed behind the 30-foot, 12-seat sushi counter, including 400-year-old ceramics by Japanese artists, and a handprint of a famous sumo wrestler in lieu of an autograph.
You’ll start with a welcome yuzu lemonade in the quaint garden patio surrounded by fountains, followed by an Edomae-style omakase. The $395-per-person food experience includes up to 20 courses that rotate monthly and are inspired by the seasons, with a menu that highlights rare and hard-to-find ingredients, from rice aged with red vinegar to hand rolls wrapped in extra-crispy seaweed, once intended for the emperor himself.
Bondi Sushi
- Multiple locations
When you’re craving a casual sushi experience, Bondi Sushi is the kind of no-frills neighborhood spot that locals frequent regularly, with multiple locations across Miami, including Miami Beach, Midtown, Brickell and Oakland Park (as well as New York). The West Avenue location has a sushi bar-only setup with 18 seats, plus limited outdoor seating. The menu is straightforward, with limited fancy rolls, standard nigiri, and sashimi options. Try one of the Bondi Specials, a preset menu that gives you a sampling of everything. À la carte standouts include the yellowtail sashimi, chu-toro nigiri sprinkled with pink salt, and the surf and turf roll with wagyu and lobster. Happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday features mix-and-match crispy rice for $12, hand rolls, wine and beer for $5.
Uchiko
- 1759 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
The younger sister of Austin-born Uchi, Uchiko is a beloved neighborhood sushi spot in Sunset Harbour, ideal for when you want something more elevated than a hole-in-the-wall sushi joint, but without a scene. The menu centers on an open wood-fired grill, with a mix of raw dishes and hot plates. Locals rave about the happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, insisting it’s one of the best-kept secrets in a city of overpriced hype. Take advantage of hand rolls, hot bites, and nigiri starting at $5 for two pieces, with nothing on the happy hour menu over $16.
Pari Pari
- 127 NW 27th St, Suite 105, Miami, FL 33127
This 24-seat, sushi bar-only concept in Wynwood focuses on one thing: hand rolls. The menu, curated by chef Yasu Tanaka (who also oversees nearby Sushi Yasu Tanaka and Yasu Omakase), offers a small selection of sashimi starters, but it’s mostly a no-fuss, casual spot for a quick but satisfying meal. Choose from classic and veggie hand rolls that can be upgraded with a caviar bump, or indulge in a decadent signature item such as A5 wagyu, toro and uni. Skip the guesswork and select a preset menu of three, four or five items.
Elyu Omakase
- 2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd Unit #3, Coral Gables, FL 33134
This intimate, 12-seat L-shaped bar gives diners a front-row seat to chef Reiji Yoshizawa’s creations, inspired by his Japanese-Filipino background. The $225 per person omakase dinner includes a welcome sake drink and 15 courses, including a photo-worthy “dinosaur egg” dish, also known as asin tibuok, a rare Filipino artisanal salt. The experience is immersive, giving diners a behind-the-scenes look at chefs expertly preparing the rice and showcasing each cut of fish before it’s served. For the final send-off, the wagyu with Burgundy truffles is exactly the indulgence you need to keep you coming back for more.
Tokyo Tuna
- 5800 SW 73rd St., South Miami, FL 33143
Tokyo Tuna expands to South Miami with an elevated second outpost by the river (also in Brickell) and a dining room that seats 120 guests indoors and out. Similar to a certain style of sushi restaurants in Japan, plates move along a rotating conveyor belt, and diners can pick up what catches their eye. Menu highlights include the Salmon Seduction roll, with lightly torched King salmon topped with Ikura caviar and hamachi crudo with a yuzu marinade. For a tableside experience, guests can choose from a selection of hot plates, including the thinly sliced, aged, and seared wagyu beef, noodle bowls and rice dishes.