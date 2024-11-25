The 12 Most Exciting New Restaurants in Miami
Miami’s already buzzing culinary scene is undergoing an exciting revival with a wave of new restaurants bringing innovative flavors and high energy to the city. Popular New York and Los Angeles fixtures such as Mother Wolf and Catch are planting roots in the Magic City, further cementing this beachside destination as a food lover’s paradise.
South Beach continues to attract locals and visitors alike with its lively nightlife and cultural flair, drawing international crowds for the beachfront locale’s major arts and cultural events. From hosting world-class art fairs such as Art Basel, Ultra Music Festival, the Miami International Boat Show and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, the city buzzes with energy year-round. It’s no surprise that hospitality groups are eager to open up additional locations in the hot spot, and new restaurants have been steadily sprouting up in recent years, showing no signs of slowing down.
From elegant eateries to laid back coastal spots and a generous array of Italian options, these fresh additions to the Miami dining scene showcase the city’s diversity and creative energy. Whether you’re chasing the latest hotspot or you’re a seasoned foodie, these openings promise something for every palate in time for Art Basel—just make sure to snag a reservation early.
The Best New Restaurants in Miami
a'Riva
- 1766 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
It feels like members clubs are popping up in every Miami neighborhood, and the newest one to hit the streets is James Julius’ Harbour Club, in the trendy Sunset Harbour area. A’Riva, which means “arriving to shore” in Italian, is the club’s public-facing Italian-Mediterranean restaurant. The intimate but buzzy atmosphere boasts a DJ playing house music and artwork hung on the walls. If you make it to the members-only area upstairs, look for the original Banksy piece. Dishes are meant to be shared, although it might be hard to split the warm focaccia with seasonal toppings or the melt-in-your-mouth tuna carpaccio. And whatever you do, don’t leave without trying the made-to-order, generously stacked pistachio ice cream that rivals the finest Italian gelato.
Mother Wolf
- 3841 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Two-time James Beard Award-nominated Los Angeles chef Evan Funke makes his East Coast debut with a Miami location of Mother Wolf, in the heart of the Design District. The lauded Italian restaurant’s third outpost is an ode to Roman cuisine and chef Funke’s obsession with the delicate craft of pasta making. Expect a similar menu to his L.A. and Vegas locations, except with more seafood options to celebrate the beachside destination. Sink into a plush booth in the moody Art Deco dining room that seats 200 and peek into the open-air kitchen's beautiful chaos while you indulge in a carb-loaded meal. The warm hospitality from the knowledgeable staff transports you to the streets of Rome. We recommend the perfectly cooked al dente cacio e pepe, pappardelle al cinghiale made with wild boar, the fluffy sfincione in bianco and creamy ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms—just don’t forget to wear your stretchy pants.
Catch
- 200 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
The newest location of the high-energy trendy seafood restaurant lands in South of Fifth, one of Miami’s most affluent neighborhoods. Expect signature Catch dishes including the truffle sashimi, toro crudo, fried chicken bao buns, Surf and Turf Roll and King crab hand roll and cocktails such as the Biscayne Bay, which pays homage to the surrounding neighborhood. You can expect the same attentive hospitality as other Catch locations in a dining room buzzing with lively conversations and clinking glasses from both small and large groups. Whether you want to sample the raw bar, try the Peruvian ceviche, or book a seat on the outdoor rooftop terrace, which recently opened for reservations—it promises to be the neighborhood’s go-to hangout in the winter months when the weather is bearable.
Japón
- 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Tucked inside The Setai hotel, one of Miami’s sexiest, standout five-star accommodations recently awarded a Michelin Key, Japón is a Japanese-Asian fusion restaurant with indoor-outdoor seating and nightly acrobatic performances. Reserve a table in the open-air courtyard to get a front row seat to the mesmerizing show running every 15 minutes. Enjoy a selection of hot and cold dishes, sashimi, nigiri and grilled meats while you pick up your jaw after watching dancers fold themselves into a pretzel right before your eyes.
Elastika
- 191 Northeast 40th Street, Miami, FL 33137
In the heart of Miami’s Design District on the first floor of The Moore, a new 13-suite boutique hotel and members club, Elastika serves modern American dishes as visually stunning as the space itself. The design-forward Miami restaurant, which is open to the public, is situated underneath the striking sculpture designed by Zaha Hadid, suspended in the center of the four-story sun-lit atrium. The rotating eclectic menu draws inspiration from what’s in season at local farms, and the plates are (almost) too pretty to eat. Try the hearty pizza sandwich stuffed with a seasonal vegetable or the tender braised short ribs with charred tomatoes. Leave room for a decadent dessert, crafted to highlight Mother Nature’s candy (or the season’s freshest fruit).
Pura Vida Miami
- 3034 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133
Pura Vida Miami is a local fixture in South Florida, with locations in South Miami, Coral Gables, Fisher Island and more, and is a rite of passage. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s hard not to spot this bustling cafe with a cult following. There’s a reason why every location is packed with health-conscious, fit diners at any given hour of the day. The neighborhood staple with its signature pastel blue and white colors is as cool as it is tasty and somehow lures you back to try every item on the menu. Luckily, new locations are popping up all around Miami including Collins Avenue, in the epicenter of South Beach, Solé Mia in North Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Coconut Grove also welcomes a new 6,000-square-foot flagship location slated to open in 2025 with an all-new ice cream concept that uses sugar-free alternatives for all of its flavors.
Casa Neos
- 40 Southwest North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128
Located on the Miami River, Casa Neos is one of Miami’s most talked about openings, quickly becoming a haven for foodies and social butterflies alike. The multi-level waterfront restaurant and beach club welcomes guests by foot or yacht and transports them to the Mediterranean with its stonewashed facade, stylish crowd and coastal-inspired menu. Standout dishes include the Wagyu tartare and whole branzino. The all-day vibrant lounge pulses with energy and offers live entertainment including a DJ and fire dancers, alongside views of downtown Miami and the skyline. In 2025, the Noora rooftop restaurant, inspired by Morocco, Lebanon and Turkey, will open along with the members-only MM Beach Club.
Sparrow Italia
- 225 Northwest 25th St, Miami FL 33127
Named after Italy’s national bird, Sparrow is led by Noble 33, a team of seasoned hospitality pros who bring their expertise from the celeb-studded Mayfair location in London to the beaches of Miami. The upscale Italian steakhouse delivers the same elevated fine dining experience, complete with live music, to the artsy Wynwood district. In the mood for a quick bite? Head to the bar and grab a slice of (gourmet) pizza for takeout, such as the Pollo alla Vodka or Dolce e Piccante made with fresh burrata and truffle honey. Look out for new openings in 2025 from Noble 33, including Mexican hot spot Toca Madera and Meduza Mediterrania.
Carbone Vino
- 2911 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, Florida 33133
Major Food Group adds another Italian gem to its already robust portfolio of in-demand restaurants with Carbone Vino. Located in Coconut Grove, it promises the same convivial energy as its sister restaurants. Inspired by Italian enotecas, Vino will offer traditional flavors and signature dishes such as tortellini con tartufo, pappardelle bolognese, vitello osso bucco and a cannoli sundae that’s not to be missed. Wine lovers will appreciate the meticulously curated wine list, with over 3,000 bottles on the menu and the occasional surprise bottle handpicked by the sommeliers.
Otto & Pepe
- 126 Northwest 27th St, Miami, FL 33127
If you’re looking for a traditional Italian meal with a more casual vibe, Otto & Pepe in Wynwood is a solid choice. Featuring a 28-person pasta bar and charming garden, the eatery, known for its handmade pasta made daily, is helmed by Italian chef Viviana Varese, who brings her Michelin-star reputation from Viva in Milan to Miami. To help you navigate the menu, choose between red or white sauce pasta (with gluten-free options also available), but be on the lookout for signature dishes such as Doppio Pomodoro, Carbonara and Cacio e Pepe. Pair your meal with a glass of vino from the list of natural wines and a panna cotta with strawberry coulis for an authentic Italian evening.
Delilah
- 301 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, FL 33101
Originally from L.A., the modern supper club from H.wood group opens its first location on the East Coast. Delilah combines vintage glamour with timeless luxury in a lively atmosphere. The newest location also marks the first Delilah outpost to launch Sunday brunch, an $85 experience that includes access to a breakfast and dessert bar, a bespoke bloody Mary cart featuring fancy upgrades worth considering such as Kaluga caviar bumps, shrimp cocktail, oysters and bottomless Delilah Mimosas. Set on the waterfront overlooking Biscayne Bay, the experience is enhanced with live music for a fun ambiance perfect for groups.
Lafayette Steakhouse
- 1111 Southwest First Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
From the team behind Mr. Hospitality Miami (Marion and Queen Miami Beach) this high-end American steakhouse in Brickell is inspired by London’s sophisticated speakeasies. Executive chef Kylian Goussot hand selects dry-aged USDA prime cuts from family farms and cooks many of the dishes over a wood charcoal Josper oven. A mix of land and sea highlights on the menu include A5 Wagyu marrow, a 22-ounce dry-aged New York strip, hand harvested diver scallops, a grilled Mediterranean branzino and a decadent Monarq caviar service alongside warm blinis, potato chips, chives and additional accoutrements.