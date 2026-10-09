Miami’s 7 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This October
October brings fresh pasta, Filipino cooking, vintage-spirit cocktails and a José Andrés comeback to neighborhoods across Miami.Read More
October is one of the most underrated months in Miami. It’s that sweet spot after summer, when the weather cools down, the kids are back in school and the tourist crowds haven’t arrived yet. Locals know it’s one of the best times to be in the city. It’s also turning out to be a delicious month for foodies because, for the first time, Miami Spice, the dining promotion that highlights prix-fixe menus at some of the city’s top restaurants, has been extended through the end of the month, which means there is no better time to check out some newcomers or longtime favorites. The South Beach Seafood Festival takes place Oct. 21-24, just in time for snow crab season, and restaurants that were closed for the summer are slowly showing signs of life again, with new openings adding to the mix.
South Beach is welcoming a fresh crop of new restaurants, particularly in the pedestrian-friendly neighborhood of Sunset Harbour, starting with A Pasta Bar, with many more to come. Plus, an up-and-coming Ecuadorian chef makes a splash in a larger space while a longtime favorite burger joint and a beloved José Andrés concept get a second life. October is the time to try a new restaurant before the winter crowds descend. Below, take a look through Miami’s most exciting restaurant and bar openings this month.
The October Miami Restaurant Openings to Know
A Pasta Bar
- 1784 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami has no shortage of Italian restaurants, but this newcomer should be on your radar. The Soho-born, family-owned and operated eatery brings its handmade pasta to the tight-knit neighborhood of Sunset Harbour. The open kitchen anchors the dining room, with a 17-seat chef’s counter where guests can watch chefs making fresh pasta daily, such as Pink Salmon Culurgiones and Green Casoncelli. Several New York menu staples will carry over, including the tagliatelle al tartufo nero and tonnarelli cacio e pepe, but new to this location is a wood-smoked grill program that offers dishes such as prime ribeye with Café de Paris butter and cotoletta alla valdostana, alongside seasonal local seafood, including hogfish and red snapper. Filling a much-needed happy hour void in the area, the Milanese-style aperitivo runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., highlighting a discounted all-Italian wine and spritz selection with small bites.
Anako
- 1784 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
If Miami is missing one thing, it’s more Asian food, which is why Anako is a refreshing addition to the Miami culinary scene. This modern Filipino restaurant from chefs and partners Leicel Ros and Nancy Dominguez opens in the city’s up-and-coming Little River neighborhood. What began as a series of pop-ups attracting a loyal following has evolved into a full-fledged restaurant. The menu at Anako, which means “my child” in Filipino, blends Southeast Asian flavors with French and Japanese techniques. While the details of the menu are still under wraps, it will change with the seasons and offer traditional dishes with modern interpretations.
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés
- 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Does Miami need another steakhouse? Absolutely not. But chef José Andrés is bringing his namesake version back to the city, this time on the ground floor of the Andaz Miami Beach. This is his fifth hospitality concept in Miami (joining Aguasal, Bar Centro, Dilido Beach Bar and Zaytinya), and it promises to pack a punch. The open kitchen will deliver the theatrical performance Miami diners demand, paired with a menu featuring classic steakhouse dishes such as large-format meat and more unexpected items, including Andrés’ fresh take on a Cubano sandwich. Plus, it wouldn’t be a José Andrés restaurant without a selection of playful tapas inspired by his Spanish roots.
Zebra Club
- 150 20th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
From the trio behind popular nightlife spots Café La Trova and Sweet Liberty, as well as NYC-based Schmuck, comes Zebra Club, a chic cocktail bar in collaboration with award-winning chef and Miami native Michelle Bernstein. The subterranean bar at Townhouse Hotel in South Beach features a marble-topped bar, red banquettes and crystal chandeliers. Look out for a martini cart pushed around by servers in buttoned-up, teal jacquard jackets that add a touch of old-school glamour. Cocktails will feature rare vintage spirits sourced from across the country. And if you’re in the mood for a change of scenery later in the evening, Sweet Liberty is a block away.
Kush Wynwood
- 2003 N. Miami Avenue, Miami, 33127
We love a good comeback story, and the Wynwood Arts District is welcoming back a beloved burger joint that was forced to close due to rising rent costs. The relocation revives Kush Korner in a 7,500-square-foot mixed-use, historic flatiron-style building, which will eventually introduce Broth and Bitters, a cocktail omakase bar, and Creative Souls, a tattoo and piercing studio, on the ground floor. Everything on the menu is made in-house from scratch, including the sauces, condiments and hand-pressed burgers. You can’t go wrong with multiple award-winning burgers on the menu, but a good place to start is with the old favorites, including the Johnny Utah, made with corned beef, cheddar and white onions—it was voted Best Burger in Miami by Miami New Times. The Jewban Sandwich is an homage to the owner’s Jewish and Spanish heritage, made with pulled pork, corned beef and the classic Reuben fixings. There’s something for everyone on the menu, including alligator bites if you’re feeling adventurous, plus a kids' menu and dog menu. The 50-seat restaurant is a step back into nostalgia with bathroom walls covered in vintage cassettes, an old-school telephone reading back your horoscope, and a wall full of fake IDs.
Cotoa
- 1111 NE 125th St #200, North Miami, FL 33161
You might have heard of chef Alejandra Espinoza from Apple TV’s Knife’s Edge, which follows her pursuit of a Michelin star. Cotoa is a love letter to her home country of Ecuador, and the Michelin-recognized Bib Gourmand restaurant has been generating plenty of buzz. So much so, in fact, that it's outgrown its former space and is moving into a larger one, just minutes from the original location. The new 60-seat dining room (plus a 10-seat bar) introduces fresh dishes that highlight seasonal produce from farms in Ecuador and South Florida, as well as a new cocktail and wine program. The walls are lined with artwork from Ecuadorian artists, weaving in the country’s art and culture for a fully immersive experience.
Vitavie
- 5829 SW 73rd Street, Miami, 33143
Miami isn't particularly well-known for its brunch scene, but this South Miami cafe is making a case for the meal. The all-day brunch concept, with indoor and outdoor seating, offers French and Belgian classics, including both sweet and savory brioche and waffles, along with coffee and other all-day plates. The kitchen emphasizes local and organic ingredients when possible, with vegan and gluten-free dishes also available. And it wouldn’t be a proper brunch (or Miami) experience without drinks, so expect brunch cocktails to pair with your meal. If you don't fall into a post-brunch coma, head to the walk-up window next door for a fresh scoop of gelato.