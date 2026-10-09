Miami’s 7 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This October

October is one of the most underrated months in Miami. It’s that sweet spot after summer, when the weather cools down, the kids are back in school and the tourist crowds haven’t arrived yet. Locals know it’s one of the best times to be in the city. It’s also turning out to be a delicious month for foodies because, for the first time, Miami Spice, the dining promotion that highlights prix-fixe menus at some of the city’s top restaurants, has been extended through the end of the month, which means there is no better time to check out some newcomers or longtime favorites. The South Beach Seafood Festival takes place Oct. 21-24, just in time for snow crab season, and restaurants that were closed for the summer are slowly showing signs of life again, with new openings adding to the mix.

South Beach is welcoming a fresh crop of new restaurants, particularly in the pedestrian-friendly neighborhood of Sunset Harbour, starting with A Pasta Bar, with many more to come. Plus, an up-and-coming Ecuadorian chef makes a splash in a larger space while a longtime favorite burger joint and a beloved José Andrés concept get a second life. October is the time to try a new restaurant before the winter crowds descend. Below, take a look through Miami’s most exciting restaurant and bar openings this month.