The Miami Restaurant Openings to Know This November
From Gordon Ramsay’s steakhouse pivot to Tokyo-style pizza on South Beach, these are the new tables to book before peak season arrives.Read More
Miami is gearing up for high season, but the restaurant scene is just warming up. November brings a crop of new anticipated restaurant openings, or shall we say, reopenings? The city welcomes yet another New York Italian import and a cult-favorite Tokyo pizzeria that’s giving Florida major pizza street credibility. Plus, chef Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat reopens in the quieter South of Fifth enclave after a brief hiatus, but this time, reimagined as an upscale, Asian-inspired steakhouse—a bold move, considering Miami’s already stacked steakhouse scene.
Over in the otherwise sleepy and mostly residential neighborhood of Sunset Harbour, the Harbour Club quietly debuts a new open-to-the-public restaurant concept, hoping to bring new life to the members' club. A Miami local and hospitality veteran brings a casual Italian spot to North Miami’s SoLe community, aiming to create the kind of place locals regularly frequent.
And with Art Basel, the holidays and peak season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to book a table at these restaurants before reservations are hard to come by. Here are six new restaurant openings worth adding to your list this month.
Miami's November Restaurant Openings to Know
Lucky Cat Steak
- 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
After a brief summer hiatus, chef Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat in South of Fifth reopens on November 25 with a new name, concept and look. The restaurant is a spin on Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurants in London; it’s the first Lucky Cat Steak concept. Expansive steak offerings include USDA Prime, Texas Akaushi, Australian and Japanese wagyu alongside sushi, sashimi and other Japanese- and Korean-inspired dishes. The menu also uses local ingredients and draws inspiration from Miami's strong Latin influences, featuring black cod croquettes and wagyu bulgogi tacos. Tropical cocktails like the Lucky Cat signature Okinawa margarita and spicy passion & mango margarita round out the menu. Or take your chances and try the Lucky Negroni, where a roll of the dice determines your one-of-a-kind cocktail combination from six gins, six bitters and six vermouths.
Royale Pizza Napoletana
- 1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami’s pizza offerings are getting an upgrade with the South Beach arrival of this acclaimed Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizzeria on November 18. Chef Bun, the pizzaiolo behind cult-favorite Savoy Azabu-Juban, debuts his pizza-making prowess stateside, giving Miami some serious bragging rights. The 65-seat fast-casual restaurant will feature a limited menu centered on its 30-plus-hour fermented dough, fired in an 800-degree oven. There are classics, such as the marinara or Margherita, but pies like the Angie Mieux made with maguro (tuna), chef Bun’s signature royale sauce and fior di latte showcase the breadth of the menu and chef Bun’s creativity.
La Pecora Bianca
- 360 San Lorenzo Avenue, Suite 1430, Coral Gables, FL 33146
It’s no surprise another New York City restaurant is heading south. La Pecora Bianca already operates multiple locations in New York, and now it is opening its first Florida outpost in Coral Gables at The Shops at Merrick Park on November 2. Guests can expect signature dishes such as the vodka rigatoni, "Too Much Fried Mozzarella," and whipped ricotta to remain on the menu, with new, Miami-inspired additions including a giant carbonara raviolo, lobster spaghetti “fra diavolo” and tomato and melon carpaccio. Wines are sourced mostly from Italy, with a rotating selection of cocktails from spritzes to more spirit-forward drinks.
Happea’s Mediterranean Grill
- 2749 NE 193rd St., Aventura, FL 33180
Founded by two brothers-in-law, this Mediterranean cafe, an outpost of the Brickell original, is rooted in healthy fare, made-from-scratch dishes and seed-oil-free cooking. The made-to-order hummus put them on the map, but the restaurant’s growing following fueled its expansion to a second location in Aventura. The menu spans mezze plates, hearty bowls and salads, while the new Aventura location introduces wine and beer offerings—a first for the restaurant. Fan favorites include the chicken shawarma, chicken schnitzel, Mediterranean salmon bowl and kale salad. Desserts are naturally sweetened with organic date sugar, including the dark chocolate cookies made with protein powder.
The Restaurant at Harbour Club
- 1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
The Sunset Harbour members' club enters a new chapter with new ownership and a fresh concept. The ground-floor, all-day restaurant, open to the public, offers a European-inspired menu with raw starters, locally-caught seafood, prime cuts of steak and an in-house pastry chef whipping up signature desserts. And it wouldn’t be a Miami restaurant without some theatrics, so expect tableside presentations of the Caesar and shrimp martini served from the martini cart. Upstairs, the newly designed members-only lounge retains the full bar, DJ booth, and members-only entrance. The restaurant reopened for breakfast and lunch on October 28 and will expand to dinner service starting November 10.
Fina Prime Italian
- 2210 Sole Mia Sq Ln, North Miami, FL 33181
Located in the SoLé Mia residential community in North Miami, this Italian-American restaurant is intended to be a neighborhood gathering spot. Menu highlights include cacio e pepe, Josper-grilled ribeye steaks and branzino, wood-fired pizzas, housemade pasta and gelato. The 200-seat indoor and outdoor dining room overlooks the seven-acre Crystal Lagoon and beach and is open for lunch and dinner, with brunch served on the weekends. Snag a seat at the bar to take advantage of the happy hour menu available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a selection of cocktails, wine, beer and limited bites.