The Miami Restaurant Openings to Know This November

Miami is gearing up for high season, but the restaurant scene is just warming up. November brings a crop of new anticipated restaurant openings, or shall we say, reopenings? The city welcomes yet another New York Italian import and a cult-favorite Tokyo pizzeria that’s giving Florida major pizza street credibility. Plus, chef Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat reopens in the quieter South of Fifth enclave after a brief hiatus, but this time, reimagined as an upscale, Asian-inspired steakhouse—a bold move, considering Miami’s already stacked steakhouse scene.

Over in the otherwise sleepy and mostly residential neighborhood of Sunset Harbour, the Harbour Club quietly debuts a new open-to-the-public restaurant concept, hoping to bring new life to the members' club. A Miami local and hospitality veteran brings a casual Italian spot to North Miami’s SoLe community, aiming to create the kind of place locals regularly frequent.

And with Art Basel, the holidays and peak season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to book a table at these restaurants before reservations are hard to come by. Here are six new restaurant openings worth adding to your list this month.