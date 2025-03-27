The Most Romantic Miami Restaurants for Date Night
Miami’s most enchanting restaurants promise an evening to remember.Read More
When the sun sets over Miami, the city transforms into an adult playground. Neon-lit Art Deco architecture, swaying palm trees and idyllic waterfronts create a seductive mix of old-world charm and modern glamour that sets the stage for romance. When you’re ready to hit the town with a loved one, the possibilities for date night are endless: go for a stroll on the soft sands of South Beach, sway to the rhythms of salsa music, or dine alfresco under the stars.
Miami’s restaurant scene offers an array of dining experiences to set the mood. You’ll find everything from fresh seafood by the water to a charming garden courtyard when you crave more privacy. You can dress up or keep it casual; just make sure to catch the sunset beforehand.
We’ve curated a selection of the most romantic restaurants for every kind of date night. Whether you’re a long-time Miami local or just visiting South Florida for the weekend, these date night destinations will make your evening special and provide an experience that is unique to Miami. From first date spots to anniversary-worthy restaurants, these restaurants blend ambiance and excellent cuisine to spark romance and make your evening one-of-a-kind.
Miami's Best Restaurants for a Romantic Evening Out
Macchialina
- 820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Macchialina offers approachable Italian comfort food, infused with warm hospitality in a cozy, indoor-outdoor setting. Known for its handmade pasta and bold flavors, Macchialina won the hearts (and bellies) of locals and visitors when it opened in 2012 and has become a celebrated eatery and institution in Miami.
In 2024, chef Michael Pirolo, a James Beard Award semifinalist, took over the former hostel space next door and expanded the bar and garden patio. For the best value, order the generously portioned four-course chef’s tasting menu for two ($70 per person), featuring a curated selection of signature dishes, including three pasta dishes. With a wine list that focuses primarily on Italian vinos, upgrade your meal and add a wine pairing for $55 per person. Look out for the new concept, Bar Bucce, opening in Little River in the coming months.
Inoshin
- 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
Chef Shinichi Inoue opened his eponymous restaurant following the success of Kosaka, his Michelin-rated Greenwich Village restaurant in New York which also had a stint as a pop-up at the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Miami before closing. His latest venture, Inoshin is a speakeasy omakase-only restaurant discreetly located on the second floor of the historic Hemingway Tower of the hotel. At this Surfside location, history surrounds you as you dine in Ernest Hemingway’s former apartment, newly designed by Assouline. The dining room seats 16 guests, but the six-seat counter offers the best view of chef Inoue’s sushi mastery and the extensive collection of handmade and hand-selected glasses and dishware from Japan. A showcase of rare cigars is also on display that pays homage to Miami’s rich Cuban heritage. The $200 per person 15-course menu celebrates Tokyo’s finest fish imported from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, offering an unforgettable date night—no flight required.
Maple & Ash
- 699 NE 1st Ave 2nd fl, Miami, FL 33132
The upscale Chicago-based steakhouse from chef Danny Grant opened in March at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami. The decor blends vintage charm with modern elegance with provocative images throughout, jewel-toned furniture with antique lamps, and a striking “Upside Palm” crystal-beaded chandelier in the atrium. Upon arrival, servers greet you at your table by shaking up and pouring a citrus-heavy welcome cocktail featuring Grey Goose and calamansi. The meat-forward menu (filet, ribeye, New York strip and more) is created around the wood-burning hearth, but even the seafood tower is fire-roasted, featuring a medley of fresh seafood bathed in a decadent garlic butter and chili oil sauce. Don’t sleep on the thinly sliced Wagyu carpaccio topped with caviar or the ricotta-stuffed agnolotti. If you can’t decide, leave it to the chef and opt for the I Don’t Give a F@ck tasting menu. Later this year, Eight Bar and The Studio, a private dining room, will debut, making this a 22,000-square-foot dining venue.
Uchiko
- 1759 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
The newly opened Uchiko, which translates to “child of Uchi,” is a spinoff of the beloved Austin-born sushi restaurant, Uchi, known for inventive sushi flavors and dishes. The newest outpost, in the trendy Sunset Harbour neighborhood, has already become a bustling hot spot. The modern Japanese concept puts the spotlight on the yakitori grill, with dishes prepared using smoke and char, but their signature sushi and sashimi plates that regulars have come to love are also offered. Menu highlights include the gyutoro 72-hour Wagyu short rib, p-38 sushi roll, spicy crunchy tuna, and the four-times seared New York strip. Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where you can find specials on bites and drinks, including a seven-course tasting for two.
Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard
- 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami is home to many eateries with exceptional views, but Lido Bayside Grill is at the top of the list. The relaxed outdoor restaurant, tucked inside The Standard on Belle Isle, is the perfect waterfront spot for a casual daytime lunch or brunch date. Enjoy a f’rosé or piña colada while overlooking the glittering Biscayne Bay as sleek yachts and paddle boarders float by all day. The menu, which is ideal for sharing, includes raw bar items such as jumbo shrimp, coconut tuna ceviche, and conch fritters, as well as other bar bites like tacos, a short-rib burger and a lobster roll. Time stands still while you sit back and enjoy the sun-soaked atmosphere from the outdoor seating for hours.
Estiatorios Milos
- 730 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
This upscale restaurant in the South of Fifth neighborhood transports you to the coast of Greece in the summer with its traditional Greek menu and earth-toned neutral aesthetic. The airy interiors, warm wood accents, and marble floors create a sophisticated and vibrant dining room that complements the Mediterranean-inspired menu. Signature dishes such as the stuffed zucchini flowers and the Milos special—layers of paper-thin fried zucchini and eggplant served with saganaki cheese and tzatziki—are highly recommended as appetizers, but most diners are here for the extensive selection of fresh seafood offered. Head to the ‘fish market,’ a display of the freshest seafood on ice, delivered daily, including fresh crab from the Florida Keys. Guests are invited to handpick their selection and choose from three different preparation styles: grilled, baked in sea salt, sashimi, and fried (depending on the dish). For the grand finale, order the homemade walnut baklava paired with a glass of Mastiha, a traditional Greek digestif.
Amara at Paraiso
- 3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Nestled in the Paraiso Bay complex in Edgewater, one of Miami’s up-and-coming residential neighborhoods, Amara offers beautiful views in a stylish setting. The open-air seating and lively ambiance make it a popular spot during the day. Enjoy a menu that blends light coastal dishes with bold Latin flavors, including chilled shrimp with an aji panca cocktail sauce, the fresh catch of the day dressed in a chimichurri sauce and charcoal grilled larger format meat and seafood offerings if you’re extra hungry. Take advantage of the three-course lunch menu for $42 per person or the Sunrise Sips hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., which includes an all-you-can-drink rosé offer.
Call Me Gaby
- 22 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Call Me Gaby is the kind of casual neighborhood restaurant your in-the-know local friend raves about—a spot that transports you to a hidden European wine bar. Its expansive string-lit patio and cozy alfresco seating create an inviting atmosphere, making it a must-visit for a romantic dinner in Miami Beach. The restaurant is best known for Pinsa Romana-style pizza, handmade pasta and rustic Italian dishes. The two-story establishment is busy on most nights, so reservations are highly recommended, but if you’re unable to snag a reservation, walk-ins are welcome for a designated section of the patio.
Bellini at Mr. C
- 2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
For a slower pace, head to Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods filled with bohemian charm. This rooftop Italian restaurant at Mr. C Hotel offers wraparound outdoor seating with sweeping views of the bay, indoor booth seating and a bustling bar. Order the signature peach Bellini, elegantly served in a coupe glass and made with a chilled white peach purée topped with prosecco. The menu is inspired by owners Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani’s travels throughout Italy; expect fresh seafood and a wide variety of pasta dishes. The cheesy lasagna “alla Bolognese” is a must. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the homemade pistachio gelato, but there are plenty of other indulgent options worth a try, including a rich chocolate cake and tiramisu.
Casa Tua
- 1700 James Ave, Miami, FL 33139
Casa Tua, which means “your house” in Italian, is an intimate escape in Miami Beach that feels more like a private Mediterranean home than a fine dining restaurant. Behind the hidden entrance lies a romantic courtyard brimming with lush flora and fauna adorned with hanging lanterns and candlelit tables, making for an enchanting ambiance perfect for a date night or special occasion. The members-only bar is located on the second floor, but there are plenty of cozy seating options downstairs, including the library, garden patio and a 20-seat chef’s table where you can enjoy a front-row seat to the action of the open kitchen. The modern Italian menu features dishes crafted with fresh, organic ingredients; standouts include the burrata with heirloom tomatoes, fettucini al funghi with truffle and, for an entrée, the Mediterranean branzino, perfect for two.
The Surf Club Restaurant
- 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
Chef Thomas Keller oversees this dining destination in Surfside, which has earned one Michelin star. The dishes are nostalgic and no detail has been overlooked—it’s the type of date night restaurant you visit when you’re in the mood for something familiar and comforting. The menu pays homage to the venue’s past and present, with classic bar bites such as deviled eggs and a French onion dip to start, alongside modern twists such as beef and mushroom lasagna and lumache alla vodka, Keller’s take on the popular spicy rigatoni. Take a seat at the vintage-inspired Club Bar, which gets busy on weekends, and enjoy live music or sink into a plush booth in the Banyan Room.
Novatore Cucina & Bar
- 2700 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
This fine dining establishment in Wynwood is led by chefs Andrea Bernardi, Fernanda Fuentes-Cárdenas and executive chef Marco Rama. Everything is made from scratch, including the pasta, sauces, dessert and sourdough bread made from a 30-year-old starter from Italy. Classic Roman dishes such as carbonara and cacio e pepe are prepared using traditional Italian ingredients, but finished in a pan over charcoal for added smokiness. In the coming months, guests can expect to see an on-site herb garden, cocktail cart and playful tableside dessert presentations, including an ice-cream cart and housemade cotton candy.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
- 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Argentine grillmaster Francis Mallmann embraces flame and smoke to recreate the traditional asado experience at this Faena restaurant. Focus on the wood-fired parrilladas for two; it’s a medley of barbecue meats or fish and vegetables served with smoky aromas that linger. The Faena Theater is a standout choice for an unforgettable dinner-and-a-show experience. Carmen, the latest original production, is a 90-minute immersive cabaret show that is captivating and sexy. A food and cocktail menu includes small bites such as caviar and champagne, beef sliders, a selection of crudo and other finger foods. After the show, make your way to the Living Room for additional live entertainment and libations in the signature leopard print and red-velvet lounge.