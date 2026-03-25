The Essentials With Micaela Erlanger: Home Lasers, J.Crew Jeans and Luxury Cruises
From under-eye patches to Chanel blazers, celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger shares her current favorites.Read More
As the longtime trusted stylist for celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Meryl Streep, Micaela Erlanger knows a thing or two about glamour. But given that her work can take her from Los Angeles for awards season one month to New York City for press tours the next (with fashion weeks in Paris and Milan sprinkled in between), she’s also become an expert on traveling. “I always think about packing not just from a practicality standpoint, but about dressing for the occasion,” Erlanger tells Observer of her personal approach to organizing her suitcase. While that may mean a Chanel blazer dress for Paris in the fall or breezy embroidered sets for summers in Portofino, Erlanger never totally strays from her wardrobe basics (more on those later). Now, she’s partnering with Cunard to give passengers of the luxury cruise line the Hollywood star styling treatment.
“With Cunard, it really is as much of an experience onboard as it is when you arrive to your various destinations because they have so many distinct moments, from afternoon teas to gala evenings and masked balls,” Erlanger says of the many occasions she’ll be helping guests to get ready for. In addition to curating a series of digital style guides for men and women that cover events on the cruise ship, and suggestions for dressing in warm- and cold-weather destinations, Erlanger is also offering virtual styling and an in-person styling experience in her New York City studio. “In-person is the same experience that I provide my celebrity VIP clients, but in all of these scenarios, we take into account different body types, different preferences—it’s a very collaborative experience,” she says. “How you pack informs how you’re showing up, and I’m really excited to be able to help guests feel and look their best onboard.”
Of course, one of the perks of the job for Erlanger is planning her own cruise. “I’m really interested in Alaska, and some of the spots that they have in the Mediterranean, like Turkey and Greece.” But that will have to wait until after press is complete for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to premiere on May 1 and will see Erlanger’s longtime client, Meryl Streep, reprise her role as fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. “All I can say is, ‘gird your loins,’” Erlanger laughs, quoting one of the most memorable lines from the first film. “There is going to be a lot of fashion,” she adds, confirming that she’ll be styling Streep in the coming months.
Ahead of her yearlong partnership with Cunard, which kicks off later this spring, the stylist shares her current essentials with Observer, from the serum she calls “Botox in a bottle” to the wardrobe pieces she wears on repeat.
Her morning skincare routine
I take very good care of my skin, particularly when traveling. For me, I use a serum every morning, I use my roller every morning, I use SPF every day—there were many years in my life where I was a sun goddess, and that ship has sailed. I love Soleil Toujours for sunscreen. When I say it is the best sunscreen period, I’ve never preached so hard about a sunblock before. I like the spray kind the best, and they make a great tinted moisturizer that just gives you a clean look. It’s not heavy like you’re wearing makeup, it just really makes you look fresh. My serums, I use RéVive religiously. I use their Peau Magnifique, which I call Botox in a bottle. For my moisturizer, I use the MRC cream; I use a Peach and Lily hydrating spray that’s really great, and I also use it as a makeup setting spray. I have a HigherDose red light therapy mask. I’m on a huge wellness kick, so I also do NAD, and peptide and glutathione therapy. I have been doing that for a long time, and I see my hair improve, my skin improve, my nails improve.
What she’s binge-watching
Love Story, duh, it’s so good. I’m like halfway through, but I binged the first four episodes. I’m now playing catch-up on all of the Oscars stuff, too. I have a lot of flights ahead of me in the coming week, so I’ve got ample time to catch up on my film and television work.
What she’s reading
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin is next to my bedside table right now. I’m only like four chapters in, but it’s great so far.
Favorite vacation destination
Europe is always a pretty magical experience. Italy, hands down, is remarkable, with so many different types of cities scattering the coast. I love collecting handmade shoes, handmade hats and little straw baskets from the local designers and local shops. I kind of like having those pieces as a keepsake as much as a functional item that I might wear and enjoy. I love the discovery that comes along with travel, and you can’t really plan for that. I feel like there’s a ton of that in Greece, too, with handcrafted jewelry and things like that.
What she’s traveling with
I just got a Lyma laser, which is next-level amazing, and it’s travel-size. I have my little under-eye patches to help with hydration, firmness and tightening. I use these honestly every day, but they’re great before a big event or when I’m traveling, and I love the 111Skin brand for that. And a great pair of black cat eye sunglasses. I have a couple of pairs, but I’m currently rocking some from Oliver Peoples, and I have another pair from Celine I love.
Her wardrobe staples
I will turn it out for a special event, do not get me wrong, but my day-to-day basics are what I live in and what are like my workhorse pieces. I think a great button-down shirt, a great blazer, a beautiful ballet flat, a beautiful piece of jewelry—whether it’s a watch or a pair of earrings—are staples for me. I have a lot of Celine button-downs, I have a bunch of Chanel blazers and a bunch of Celine blazers, too. I buy my jeans at J.Crew; I think they make the best jeans, J.Crew and Madewell. Ballet flats—Chanel or Margaux are really beautiful. These are some of my classics, and they’re things that I’ve had in my closet for a zillion years. I have a Rolex that I love; it’s actually a men’s watch that I got for my 30th birthday, so that was a special milestone gift that’s on my wrist every day.