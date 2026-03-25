The Essentials With Micaela Erlanger: Home Lasers, J.Crew Jeans and Luxury Cruises

As the longtime trusted stylist for celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Meryl Streep, Micaela Erlanger knows a thing or two about glamour. But given that her work can take her from Los Angeles for awards season one month to New York City for press tours the next (with fashion weeks in Paris and Milan sprinkled in between), she’s also become an expert on traveling. “I always think about packing not just from a practicality standpoint, but about dressing for the occasion,” Erlanger tells Observer of her personal approach to organizing her suitcase. While that may mean a Chanel blazer dress for Paris in the fall or breezy embroidered sets for summers in Portofino, Erlanger never totally strays from her wardrobe basics (more on those later). Now, she’s partnering with Cunard to give passengers of the luxury cruise line the Hollywood star styling treatment.

“With Cunard, it really is as much of an experience onboard as it is when you arrive to your various destinations because they have so many distinct moments, from afternoon teas to gala evenings and masked balls,” Erlanger says of the many occasions she’ll be helping guests to get ready for. In addition to curating a series of digital style guides for men and women that cover events on the cruise ship, and suggestions for dressing in warm- and cold-weather destinations, Erlanger is also offering virtual styling and an in-person styling experience in her New York City studio. “In-person is the same experience that I provide my celebrity VIP clients, but in all of these scenarios, we take into account different body types, different preferences—it’s a very collaborative experience,” she says. “How you pack informs how you’re showing up, and I’m really excited to be able to help guests feel and look their best onboard.”

Cunard Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger.

Of course, one of the perks of the job for Erlanger is planning her own cruise. “I’m really interested in Alaska, and some of the spots that they have in the Mediterranean, like Turkey and Greece.” But that will have to wait until after press is complete for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to premiere on May 1 and will see Erlanger’s longtime client, Meryl Streep, reprise her role as fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. “All I can say is, ‘gird your loins,’” Erlanger laughs, quoting one of the most memorable lines from the first film. “There is going to be a lot of fashion,” she adds, confirming that she’ll be styling Streep in the coming months.

Ahead of her yearlong partnership with Cunard, which kicks off later this spring, the stylist shares her current essentials with Observer, from the serum she calls “Botox in a bottle” to the wardrobe pieces she wears on repeat.