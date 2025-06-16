Michael B. Jordan Is Dressing Like a Saint—and a Sinner

Michael B. Jordan’s best fashion moments, from early red carpets to tailored press tours and statement-making Met Gala looks.

Read More
By Paul Jebara
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 31: Michael B. Jordan poses during the red carpet for the movie 'Sinners' at Plaza Universidad on March 31, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Michael B. Jordan didn’t grow into style. He trained for it. Before the awards show spotlights and Loewe press tour looks, he was modeling for Toys “R” Us and filming prestige TV from the sidelines. Think: The Wire’s doomed Wallace, Friday Night Lights’ QB1, and Parenthood’s emotional core. But it wasn’t until Creed (2015)—after a year of real boxing, a low-fat diet and on-camera bruises—that the industry stopped seeing Jordan as just another rising star and started dressing him like a leading man.

Since then, Jordan has become a case study in fashion control. With longtime stylist Jason Bolden, he’s compiled a wardrobe that’s all calculated tension—knitwear that clings, tailoring that misbehaves, and off-duty fits that flirt with risk. No borrowed tux energy—just sharp, intentional choices that match the precision of his performances.

Now, with Sinners—a psychological thriller from frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler—Jordan steps into double roles (and double wardrobes), playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack. It’s his boldest work yet. And the press tour? Equally split-personality: tuxes in midnight velvet, knits with runway confidence, and razor-cut leather that’s impossible to ignore.This isn’t the teenager you remember from All My Children. This is the guy your favorite stylist reverse-engineers. The one brands fight to dress. The one who doesn’t just arrive—he sets the tone, shifts the frame, and makes sure the flashbulbs hit exactly where he wants them.

Michael B. Jordan's Best Style Moments

Resident Evil 6 Launch Party – September 28, 2012

Jordan kept it blunt and brawny at the Resident Evil 6 launch in Hollywood, pairing camo cargo pants with a fitted black tee and a snapback tilted just right. The Air Jordan 6s nodded to sneakerhead culture.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

People’s “Ones to Watch” Party – October 9, 2013

Jordan leaned into early-2010s edge in a quilted leather jacket and dark waxed denim. The fit was slim, the styling minimal, the mood somewhere between moto-inspired and club-adjacent.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

86th Annual Academy Awards – March 2, 2014

For his Oscars debut, Jordan delivered a surgical red carpet hit in a razor-cut Givenchy tux. Sharp lapels, patent derbies and a complete lack of ornamentation gave it the feel of a stealth move, not a performance.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

GQ x Gap Menswear Designers Celebration – September 29, 2014

Ditching the suit, Jordan took a militant turn in a Defend Paris crewneck and chestnut suede trousers. No jewelry, no noise—just confidence in the essentials.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for GQ

Fantastic Four Red Carpet Screening – July 30, 2015

While most superhero press tours get lost in suiting, Jordan showed up in a rolled-sleeve tee, slate-blue trousers by Simon Miller and Creative Recreation high-tops. It was a flex in restraint—and it worked.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week – January 21, 2016

One move elevated this look: a retro-striped satin Louis Vuitton jacket. Worn over charcoal trousers and boots, it was textbook style math—basics plus one bold thing and nothing more.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Met Gala – May 1, 2017

Jordan took a classic route with a twist, stepping into the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons” theme in a double-breasted Ralph Lauren Purple Label tartan tux. He kept things sharp and unexpected with a crisp white bow tie and navy suede shoes—a look that played the formal game without getting predictable.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Black Panther World Premiere – January 2018

Jordan kept it sleek in an all-black Calvin Klein suit, but let the Christian Louboutin loafers do the talking. Gold embellishments gave it just the right dose of Killmonger energy.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Lexus

Met Gala – May 7, 2018

Wearing Off-White for the “Heavenly Bodies” theme, Jordan dialed it all in: pinstriped suit, orange sleeve tag, belted sash and a crystallized cross brooch. Each detail served a purpose.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

MTV Movie & TV Awards – June 16, 2018

No tie, no problem. Jordan’s Dsquared2 brocade-print trousers and zip bomber over a crisp shirt gave the MTV carpet a high-street edge. It read like someone who understands tailoring, but isn’t married to it.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Los Angeles Sighting – November 17, 2018

Shearling plaid overshirt, slim joggers and, naturally, Jordans. The actor made a case for looking off-duty without dropping the ball on silhouette or tone.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Met Gala – May 6, 2019

Jordan embraced the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in a fully embellished Coach tux. Sequins on the coat, boots to match—it was superhero confidence without the cape.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Just Mercy TIFF Premiere – September 6, 2019

He sidestepped traditional red carpet codes with a brocade Givenchy coat layered over white and black. It was risk-forward, but never reckless—Jordan knows how to control a look.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Just Mercy Special Screening – September 8, 2019

In olive cargos and a red shirt, Jordan looked more field-ready than film premiere, but the proportions—and those Nike Cortez sneakers—kept the look casual.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Vanity Fair Oscar Party – February 9, 2020

Jordan took the scenic route: tonal pink suiting, shirt and tie included. The colorway was risky; the fit and patent loafers made sure it landed.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Coach 1941 NYFW Show – February 11, 2020

Sporting a burgundy leather trench over olive pants and white kicks at Coach, Jordan hit that NYFW sweet spot between streetwise and front-row sharp.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

A Journal for Jordan Premiere – December 9, 2021

At Lincoln Square, Jordan sidestepped the usual awards-season stiffness with a belted Valentino wrap coat layered over pleated trousers and a crisp tee. Vintage Sidney Poitier energy, recalibrated for the era of elevated casual.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage

Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema – December 5, 2022

In a plum double-breasted Prada tux, Jordan struck a balance between shadowy and suave. Black shirt, black boots, no theatrics—just stealth-mode luxury dialed for the flashbulbs.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Taping of The View – February 21, 2023

Promo looks rarely hit this hard. Jordan turned up in a scarlet Gucci suit over a white Intimissimi tank, all wide-open and defiant. Louboutins on foot, gold Tiffany chain on neck and zero fear of red.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Creed III Los Angeles Premiere – February 27, 2023

Minimalism as control: a Prada suit with a band collar and hidden placket. One brooch, brushed derbies—this wasn’t about flash. It was all about focus.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – March 12, 2023

Jordan avoided tux cliché in Valentino. The black-on-black suit was cut with peak lapels and anchored by a sculptural rose. Elegant, but never soft.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

TIME100 Gala – April 26, 2023

Alongside Padma Lakshmi, Jordan leaned into tonal monochrome in lilac Tom Ford. Knit tie, white shirt, Chelsea boots and just enough Tiffany gold to remind you this wasn’t his first gala.

Michael B. Jordan, Padma Lakshmi. Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC

Creed III Japan Premiere – May 17, 2023

Tokyo got tomato red. Jordan went all in with Giuliva Heritage’s Gaspare blazer and Gustavo trousers, grounded by a white tee and two-tone Duke + Dexter loafers. Ringside, but runway.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

The Fire Inside Los Angeles Premiere – December 4, 2024

Jordan broke out the cult-favorite: Maison Margiela Tabi shoes. His maroon split-toe pair anchored a look built on off-duty ease with relaxed khaki trousers and a textured jacket.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images

Sinners Red Carpet, Mexico City – March 31, 2025

In Mexico City, Jordan stepped out in a rare 2003 archive Yohji Yamamoto pinstripe suit with frayed edges and an oversized drape. Stylist Jason Bolden paired it with the same Margiela Tabis and a diamond Cuban chain.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Street Style – New York City – April 2, 2025

Chunky matchstick-patterned Bottega Veneta cardigan, wide-cut herringbone trousers and oxblood boots: exemplary or ‘90s grown-man energy. The David Yurman bracelet didn’t hurt either.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Aeon/GC Images

Spotted in NYC – Minskoff Theatre – April 3, 2025

Jordan flipped the streetwear script in full Ferragamo: a chocolate leather jacket over tonal silk layers. Big jacket, wide pants, crisp boots—the sidewalk never stood a chance

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Sinners New York Premiere – April 3, 2025

Playing both Smoke and Stack on screen, Jordan showed up to the Sinners premiere in a Loewe tux that doubled down on duality. The double-breasted silhouette, peak lapels in velvet and two-tone navy palette gave it a split-personality elegance: one part assassin, one part awards season closer.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by The StewartofNY/FilmMagic

Sinners London Photocall – April 13, 2025

GapStudio leather, top to toe. Glossed derbies, tight grooming and squared-off shades gave the look the energy of a street boss who does press out of obligation.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Sinners European Premiere – April 14, 2025

Jordan stripped the tie from the equation and let the cut do the talking. A mandarin-collar navy suit played more samurai than CEO—precise, lean and dialed in.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning Premiere – May 15, 2025

Jordan showed up in support of Mission: Impossible wearing Louis Vuitton from head to toe. The cropped collarless jacket gave sharp, Parisian control, complemented by gray trousers and textured lug-soled boots. A confident choice for the actor, who was reported to be filming The Fallen Angel just blocks away.

Michael B. Jordan. Anadolu via Getty Images

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page