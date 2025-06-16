Michael B. Jordan Is Dressing Like a Saint—and a Sinner

Michael B. Jordan didn’t grow into style. He trained for it. Before the awards show spotlights and Loewe press tour looks, he was modeling for Toys “R” Us and filming prestige TV from the sidelines. Think: The Wire’s doomed Wallace, Friday Night Lights’ QB1, and Parenthood’s emotional core. But it wasn’t until Creed (2015)—after a year of real boxing, a low-fat diet and on-camera bruises—that the industry stopped seeing Jordan as just another rising star and started dressing him like a leading man.

Since then, Jordan has become a case study in fashion control. With longtime stylist Jason Bolden, he’s compiled a wardrobe that’s all calculated tension—knitwear that clings, tailoring that misbehaves, and off-duty fits that flirt with risk. No borrowed tux energy—just sharp, intentional choices that match the precision of his performances.

Now, with Sinners—a psychological thriller from frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler—Jordan steps into double roles (and double wardrobes), playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack. It’s his boldest work yet. And the press tour? Equally split-personality: tuxes in midnight velvet, knits with runway confidence, and razor-cut leather that’s impossible to ignore.This isn’t the teenager you remember from All My Children. This is the guy your favorite stylist reverse-engineers. The one brands fight to dress. The one who doesn’t just arrive—he sets the tone, shifts the frame, and makes sure the flashbulbs hit exactly where he wants them.