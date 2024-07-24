The Most Michelin-Worthy Restaurants in Austin
From an iconic sushi restaurant that has taken the country by storm to a coursed dining experience that is 100 percent vegan, Austin is home to a plethora of award-winning restaurants that are ready for the next step of recognition.
With Michelin making its long-awaited move on Texas, five cities are anticipating the upcoming awards later this year. Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and, of course, Austin, have all entered the race, with high-end eateries keeping their fingers crossed in hopes of earning a coveted Michelin Star. Considering it is the capital of the Lone Star State, Austin boasts one of the most diverse and developed restaurant scenes in Texas. Many of Austin’s most famous restaurants serve casual cuisine like southern BBQ and breakfast tacos, and while there’s no denying that places like Terry Black’s BBQ and Franklin Barbecue are top contenders for the more laid-back Bib Gourmand accolade, there are plenty of fine dining options that could score Michelin Guide placement, or even a coveted star.
As we prepare for the most famous food critics to make their verdicts, here are our picks for the most Michelin-worthy restaurants in Austin.
The Best Fine-Dining Restaurants Worthy of a Michelin Star in Austin, Texas
Uchi
- 801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole opened Uchi in 2003, bringing an innovative and unique non-traditional Japanese omakase experience to Austin. Since then, Uchi has expanded across the country, with locations in Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles and more. The little red bungalow that houses the first-ever Uchi has maintained its cozy and intimate ambiance, and though you’ll find consistency across each location, nothing beats experiencing the original. While you can order à la carte, the omakase is a 10-course treat that changes daily. Signature items that you won’t want to miss include the hama chili, Wagyu carpaccio and machi cure. Its sister restaurant, Uchiko, is another noteworthy Austin eatery.
Hestia
- 607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, TX 78701
Situated in downtown Austin, Hestia specializes in open-hearth cooking, serving up a beautiful array of grilled meats, seafood and veggies. The industrial dining room setting is upscale yet still matches the rustic style of the menu, making for a great date night or special occasion reservation. If you order à la carte, start with the oysters topped with blackberry hot sauce, smoked kampachi and caviar cornbread. For your main course, the dry-aged Texas Wagyu sirloin or ribeye is a house favorite, but you also can’t go wrong with the flaky halibut. If you can get your whole table on board, opt for the $195 tasting menu for a 12-course feast complemented by an optional (and worthwhile) wine pairing.
Fabrik Austin
- 1701 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Suite 102, Austin, TX 78702
The Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group team opened Fabrik in 2023; it offers a fine-dining experience that is 100 percent plant-based. Thanks to its sustainable and seasonal focus and low-waste practices, Fabrik is not only a great contender for a Michelin Star or Guide recognition, but also for the rare Michelin Green Star. While vegans and vegetarians obviously flock to Fabrik, the creative and upscale dishes impress even the most devout meat-eaters. Regardless of if you choose the five or seven-course menu, expect breathtaking plating techniques using the freshest produce imaginable.
Toshokan
- 807 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78702
With only six seats in the restaurant, Toshokan serves an unforgettable 14-course omakase dinner in Austin’s Eastside. It is without a doubt one of the most intimate and exclusive dining experiences in the city, allowing guests to have premium face time with chef Saine Wong. There are two seatings in the evening—one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Enjoy sipping on sake or a craft cocktail in between courses at the East Austin restaurant while you get an up-close-and-personal view from the sushi counter.
Canje
- 1914 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
From jerk chicken to tilefish with okra, Canje puts a modern twist on Caribbean cuisine. The menu pulls from places like Jamaica, Guyana and Puerto Rico, fusing vibrant and fresh flavors within a laid-back, tropical setting. The cocktail program, however, is just as impressive as the food, specializing in fruity and fresh beverages that will make you feel on island time. The earthy Lime Light cocktail has a subtle heat that pairs perfectly with the grilled prawns, pink pineapple and grilled Berkshire pork chop.
Este
- 2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Considered to be one of the most exciting restaurant openings of 2023, Este has challenged Austin’s beloved Tex-Mex scene with lighter, coastal Mexican fare. The minimalist interior is light, bright and airy, but in the cooler months, you can also take a seat on the spacious and romantic patio. In addition to boasting an impressive array of vino (stop by the daily happy hour for 25 percent off bottles), including an entire page dedicated to orange wine, Este also makes a magnificent margarita. Helmed by Mexico native chef Fermín Nuñez, the menu is largely composed of small plates made to share, with highlights being the tuna tiradito, pescado zerandeado and the morita lobster.
Odd Duck
- 1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Located on South Lamar, Odd Duck has mastered the art of New American cuisine, specializing in quirky and creative combinations that Michelin tends to gravitate toward. Local sourcing is a huge priority at Odd Duck, so you’ll find that the menu changes pretty regularly based on what’s available. Sweet and savory flavors blend harmoniously across unique dishes like the grilled chicken heart skewers with peach BBQ sauce, Thai melon salad with crispy pork belly and tomahawk pork chop with peach kimchi. Led by owner and executive chef Bryce Gilmore (who is also behind Barley Swine and Sour Duck Market), Odd Duck has been a part of the city’s culinary fabric since 2009 (back then, it took the form of a much-loved food truck), and has undoubtedly been a pioneer in putting Austin’s food scene on the map.
L'Oca d'Oro
- 1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
Enjoy hand-made pastas and gourmet cheeses at one of Austin’s most-loved Italian restaurants, L'Oca d'Oro. This neighborhood eatery follows a farm-to-table philosophy that is reflected in their sustainably- and locally-sourced veggies and meats. Since the pastas are the star of the show, consider splitting at least two or three with the table. From potato gnocchi with Texas sweet corn to radiatore with a zucchini and hazelnut pesto, each dish is inspired by the current season, keeping things fresh and flavorful. Though you may be tempted to fill up on savory dishes, do your best to save room for the house-made tiramisu at dessert.