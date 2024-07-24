With Michelin making its long-awaited move on Texas, five cities are anticipating the upcoming awards later this year. Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and, of course, Austin, have all entered the race, with high-end eateries keeping their fingers crossed in hopes of earning a coveted Michelin Star. Considering it is the capital of the Lone Star State, Austin boasts one of the most diverse and developed restaurant scenes in Texas. Many of Austin’s most famous restaurants serve casual cuisine like southern BBQ and breakfast tacos, and while there’s no denying that places like Terry Black’s BBQ and Franklin Barbecue are top contenders for the more laid-back Bib Gourmand accolade, there are plenty of fine dining options that could score Michelin Guide placement, or even a coveted star.

From an iconic sushi restaurant that has taken the country by storm to a coursed dining experience that is 100 percent vegan, Austin is home to a plethora of award-winning restaurants that are ready for the next step of recognition. As we prepare for the most famous food critics to make their verdicts, here are our picks for the most Michelin-worthy restaurants in Austin.